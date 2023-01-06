Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
New discount store opening this week in Louisiana promises big savings for shoppersKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Teenager Survived the Electric ChairDee F. CeeSaint Martinville, LA
The wealthiest person in Lafayette is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLafayette, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
Louisiana Bar Foundation names honorees
The Louisiana Bar Foundation will hold its 37th Annual Fellows Gala on April 21 at The National World War II Museum in New Orleans. This year's honorees are retried U.S. District Judge Richard T. Haik Sr., of Lafayette, who was named distinguished jurist; Leo C. Hamilton, of Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson in Baton Rouge, who was named distinguished attorney; Andrea Beauchamp Carroll, of LSU's Paul M. Hebert Law Center, who was named distinguished professor and Calogero Justice Award Recipient; and U.S. District Judge Ivan L. R. Lemelle, of New Orleans.
theadvocate.com
This idea formed from a thesis project at LSU. Now it's a full-fledged farmers market.
In her role as the executive director of Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance, Darlene Adams Rowland oversees four locations of the Red Stick Farmers Market in Baton Rouge. Her background includes experience in marketing, fundraising, market management, farmer development, technical assistance and oversight of BREADA’s nutrition outreach programs.
Acadiana native to be featured on "Kelly Clarkson Show"
Olivia Savoie was invited to the Kelly Clarkson Show to discuss her work as a "life story writer" for seniors in Acadiana and beyond. The episode will air Monday at 2 pm.
theadvocate.com
This scientist used to work at the crime lab. Now, he solves genealogy mysteries at the library
Just before clocking out from his job in the Specials Collections Department at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library on Goodwood Boulevard, John Ricca leans across the desk and picks up a yellow sticky note he set aside earlier. “I need to put this in my folder,” he says. “I...
New principal named at Northside High in Lafayette
The Lafayette Parish School System has named Perry Myles as principal of Northside High School
healthcarejournalbr.com
Ochsner Baton Rouge Welcomes New Medical Staff Members
Ochsner Baton Rouge recently welcomed the following medical staff members:. Jeff Redmond, MD, is a radiologist at Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge. Redmond earned a medical degree from the LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine. He completed a residency in radiology at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., and a musculoskeletal fellowship at the University of Florida in Gainesville. He is board-certified in diagnostic radiology and licensed to practice in Louisiana and Mississippi.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Tulane triumph makes up for bad times, disappointments
Yes, Virginia, there is a football team at Tulane University!. The culmination of a fantastic season occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 in a place called “Jerry’s World” at the 87th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. The Tulane University football team, that day, made a monumental statement to the nation that, yes, we are indeed a football school!
theadvocate.com
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says
Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
cw39.com
Southeast Louisiana Gumbo Group shares cajun flare with Southeast Texas
HOUSTON (CW39) – Southeast Louisiana is a close, affordable, and versatile destination for individual travelers, families, and groups. The accessibility is so easy for Houstonians: simply take I-10 to Baton Rouge, and then begin your journey; or guests can fly from Houston to New Orleans and begin their journey from there. Your adventure in Southeast Louisiana can truly be done as a day trip, or during a regular weekend. Or, stay a week or longer and really take the time to get to know the distinct feel of each of our beautiful parishes.
STM routs Teurlings in Roundball Classic Championship game
The St. Thomas More Cougars boys' basketball team beat Teurlings Catholic, 77-55, to win the Rebels Roundball Classic
This Is Louisiana's Best Gym
Cheapism found the best gyms around the country, including this fitness center in Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
Audit shows Baton Rouge schools flush with federal COVID cash
Buoyed by a tide of federal COVID 19 relief money, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system finds itself in a strong financial position, with revenue well outpacing spending and a surplus as big as the district has seen in years. The longer term picture, though, is more challenging. The...
Raymond ‘La La’ Lalonde, 4-term Cajun lawmaker, dies at 82
Lalonde was born into a French-speaking community, Pacaniere, and as a lawmaker he pushed to keep the language alive in the state.
fox8live.com
50 years since hotel sniper Mark Essex terrorized downtown New Orleans in 1973
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - 50 years ago, New Orleans made national headlines when a sniper went on a killing spree at a downtown hotel. Local historian and filmmaker, Royd Anderson takes a look back at how Howard Johnson’s sniper incident changed the course of the city’s history. 23-year-old...
NOLA.com
Slidell officials alarmed by new kind of gambling machine at off-track betting parlor
A little more than a year after St. Tammany Parish voters shot down a $325 million casino proposal, Slidell officials are waging a lower-profile fight against a form of gambling that has never appeared on a parish ballot: historical horse racing machines. The state Legislature adopted a bill in 2021...
Concerns grow to fear for residents living in Lafayette neighborhood overtaken by squatters
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Some Lafayette residents are voicing their concerns about squatters setting up shop in their neighborhood. “We have seen people coming out of the woods dressing, putting on clothes, it is our understanding they are having sex in the field and doing drugs,” Brenda Montgomery said. “People walking the streets, on the main […]
Camille Schuneman owner of Cajun Acres Hydroponic Greenhouse
— The Tea Podcast is proudly sponsored by The Music Academy of Acadiana and Chase Group Construction. The Music Academy of Acadiana is Acadiana’s top choice for music lessons in piano, guitar, voice, drums, violin, saxophone, flute, audio production & more. They teach students of all ages and styles, they have sent students to college, to compete in major music competitions, and have also premiered on major TV Music contests like American Idol & The Voice. Founded by University of Louisiana at Lafayette music school graduate Tim Benson, the Academy has been voted as a top finalist in the best music school by readers of the Times since 2016 and they have won the national music school of the year award in 2014.
theadvocate.com
LSU's Livvy Dunne asks fans to be 'respectful' after overzealous group shows up at Utah meet
The behavior of young male fans of LSU star gymnast Livvy Dunne has become the subject of concern after the Tigers competed in front of a large crowd at a Salt Lake City event on Friday. The LSU gymnastics squad faced off against the University of Utah on Jan. 6...
This Is Louisiana's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Pelican State's best public high schools.
Lake Charles, Louisiana: Walk-On’s CEO Stepping Down And Who Will Replace Him
A former LSU basketball player and co-founder of Walk-On's Bistreaux is stepping down as CEO of the Baton Rouge based company. Brandon Landry helped create the restaurant chain over two decades ago in Baton Rouge. He's stepping down as chief executive officer but will remain the company’s board chairman.
Comments / 0