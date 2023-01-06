ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana Bar Foundation names honorees

The Louisiana Bar Foundation will hold its 37th Annual Fellows Gala on April 21 at The National World War II Museum in New Orleans. This year's honorees are retried U.S. District Judge Richard T. Haik Sr., of Lafayette, who was named distinguished jurist; Leo C. Hamilton, of Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson in Baton Rouge, who was named distinguished attorney; Andrea Beauchamp Carroll, of LSU's Paul M. Hebert Law Center, who was named distinguished professor and Calogero Justice Award Recipient; and U.S. District Judge Ivan L. R. Lemelle, of New Orleans.
This idea formed from a thesis project at LSU. Now it's a full-fledged farmers market.

In her role as the executive director of Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance, Darlene Adams Rowland oversees four locations of the Red Stick Farmers Market in Baton Rouge. Her background includes experience in marketing, fundraising, market management, farmer development, technical assistance and oversight of BREADA’s nutrition outreach programs.
Ochsner Baton Rouge Welcomes New Medical Staff Members

Ochsner Baton Rouge recently welcomed the following medical staff members:. Jeff Redmond, MD, is a radiologist at Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge. Redmond earned a medical degree from the LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine. He completed a residency in radiology at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., and a musculoskeletal fellowship at the University of Florida in Gainesville. He is board-certified in diagnostic radiology and licensed to practice in Louisiana and Mississippi.
Letters: Tulane triumph makes up for bad times, disappointments

Yes, Virginia, there is a football team at Tulane University!. The culmination of a fantastic season occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 in a place called “Jerry’s World” at the 87th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. The Tulane University football team, that day, made a monumental statement to the nation that, yes, we are indeed a football school!
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says

Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
Southeast Louisiana Gumbo Group shares cajun flare with Southeast Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) – Southeast Louisiana is a close, affordable, and versatile destination for individual travelers, families, and groups. The accessibility is so easy for Houstonians: simply take I-10 to Baton Rouge, and then begin your journey; or guests can fly from Houston to New Orleans and begin their journey from there. Your adventure in Southeast Louisiana can truly be done as a day trip, or during a regular weekend. Or, stay a week or longer and really take the time to get to know the distinct feel of each of our beautiful parishes.
Audit shows Baton Rouge schools flush with federal COVID cash

Buoyed by a tide of federal COVID 19 relief money, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system finds itself in a strong financial position, with revenue well outpacing spending and a surplus as big as the district has seen in years. The longer term picture, though, is more challenging. The...
Camille Schuneman owner of Cajun Acres Hydroponic Greenhouse

— The Tea Podcast is proudly sponsored by The Music Academy of Acadiana and Chase Group Construction. The Music Academy of Acadiana is Acadiana’s top choice for music lessons in piano, guitar, voice, drums, violin, saxophone, flute, audio production & more. They teach students of all ages and styles, they have sent students to college, to compete in major music competitions, and have also premiered on major TV Music contests like American Idol & The Voice. Founded by University of Louisiana at Lafayette music school graduate Tim Benson, the Academy has been voted as a top finalist in the best music school by readers of the Times since 2016 and they have won the national music school of the year award in 2014.
