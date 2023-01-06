Read full article on original website
'Violent Alarm': Boxer Waking Up His Owner Leaves Internet in Stitches
Boxer dogs are known for their playful personalities and this one is no exception.
Toothless Chihuahua Who Bites Dubbed 'The Most Adoptable Dog on the Planet'
Lord Herald's story touched the hearts of many who found him reminiscent of the imperfect pups they knew and loved.
KRQE News 13
Animal Humane New Mexico waving adoption fees this holiday season
Animal Humane New Mexico is waving all the adoption fees for animals who are two months and older. Now they hope that this “pawliday season,” you at home can give one of their sweet adoptable pets, the forever loving home they deserve. Animal Humane New Mexico serves more...
Pet of the Week: Hazelle the Terrier-Boxer Mix
It's Friday and that means it's time for our Pet of the Week. This is Hazelle a 6-month-old Terrier-Boxer mix. She's a rescued stray who's doing great in her foster home and learning all of her manners. She would do best in a home with a fenced yard as well as a family or active individual. She gets along great with other dogs and loves people.
New York tabby cat looking for a ‘life of leisure’ with a new adoptive family
Simon, a seven-year-old tabby cat, is currently up for adoption at the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) of the Hamptons. He's described as "handsome," with "lots of personality."
Pet of the week: Meet the adoptable players of the Puppy Bowl 2023
Calling all dog lovers! The 19th edition of the Puppy Bowl will be happening on Sunday, February 12, and 122 puppies from 34 states will be participating. The highly anticipated event will be broadcasted on Animal Planet and on streaming on Discovery + simultaneously. Team Ruff and Team Fluff...
A single sheepdog wandered back home after two days in the cold- The dog had a vet bill so high he faced euthanasia
Imagine ending your beloved pet dog's life because you could not pay for his medical treatment at a vet. John Wierwiller, a farmer, recently endured such a gut-wrenching ordeal. [i]
Owner returned cat to a pet store in Virginia because the cat had a habit of cuddling
Black cat like ElliePhoto byNathan RileyonUnsplash. Ellie, a four-year-old black cat in Virginia was returned to the pet store because her owner got tired of her wanting to cuddle all the time, according to Fox News.
Stuffed Bobcat Found in Abandoned Hunter’s $750,000 Illinois Home
Was it due to an unexpected family death or sudden financial shortfall that led to a $750,000 Illinois hunter's mansion to be abandoned? The reason remains a mystery, but explorers recently found a project car and stuffed bobcat left behind inside. Decaying Midwest is an urban explorer YouTube channel that...
dailypaws.com
4,000 Beagles, Dozens of Trapped Animals, and a Cat Named Ian: The 12 Best Pet Rescue Stories of 2022
Every day, thousands of people step up to care for our furred and feathered companions, whether as part of their job, in a volunteer capacity, or simply being in the right place at the most crucial time. These kind-hearted souls do all they can to ensure their welfare, from rescuing more than 300 dogs from an alleged dog fighting operation to providing sanctuary for senior and medically compromised cats.
a-z-animals.com
This Rooster Thought He Was Tougher Than a Chihuahua
Some life decisions are better than others. This one, made by an over-confident rooster, was not one of the best. This cranky bird decided that he did not like the presence of this little dog in what he considered to be ‘his’ yard and soon realized that he had made a mistake!
pupvine.com
27 Least Aggressive Dog Breeds: Drumroll Please
We can agree upon the fact that some dog breeds are less likely to react to certain negative stimuli, and others have a shorter temper. However, after all of these years of experience with dogs, I can say that everything depends on the upbringing of the dog, and genetics plays a minor role here.
Shih Tzu Found Tied to a Van Becomes Therapy Dog
Chilli the Shih Tzu didn’t have the easiest start to life. A member of the public found her tied to a van at a garage sale when she was just six weeks old, and too young to be away from her mother. Fortunately, they told the authorities, and the RSPCA rescued the poor pup, along […] The post Shih Tzu Found Tied to a Van Becomes Therapy Dog appeared first on DogTime.
natureworldnews.com
Giant Dogs to Cuddle With: Top 5 Biggest Dog Breeds in the World
Giant dog breeds may appear intimidating, and they will require more upkeep and space than a Chihuahua or a Shih Tzu, but their large size makes them full-fledged companions. And when well-socialized and trained, they can become the most amazing family members. There are a few contenders for the largest...
catster.com
Cat Wins Most Unusual Pet Insurance Claim
Every year, Nationwide Pet Insurance offers the Hambone Award to the pet with the most unusual insurance claim. Named after the first winner, a dog trapped in a refrigerator who ate an entire Thanksgiving ham, this year’s winner was Rafa, a Siberian mix from Seattle, Washington, who became trapped about 45 feet down a drainpipe. After a massive rescue effort and a successful extraction, Rafa was treated for hypothermia and other complications.
Stay in a Beautiful 115-Year-Old KY Cabin Loaded With Rustic Charm
January always feels like the biggest "downtime" month of the year. We're just coming out of the holidays, and folks chill on the spending after all the Christmas expenses. Couple that with the lousy weather that USUALLY comes with the first month of the year, and you have a 31-day period of "not much going on." But while you're parked on the couch binging the latest Netflix or Hulu offering, you COULD be planning a cool getaway for when you get TIRED of all that platform-surfing.
We Tried It: A Dog DNA Test that Helps Determine a Canine's Real Age
Embark's Dog Age Test promises to provide a canine's age — accurate within a six-month time frame — and offer an estimated birthdate for the participating pooch What It Is: Embark's Dog Age Test Who Tried It: PEOPLE Editor Elizabeth Sporkin When my husband and I adopted our dog, Joey, from a New Jersey shelter in 2016, he was so delicate he required a special diet, so bossy he needed weeks of training, and so cute he was the inspiration for PEOPLE's annual World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest. A dog DNA test...
Pet of the Week
Kringle is a 5-year-old German Shepherd looking for his fur-ever family. Found at a fire station, Kringle is a “very sweet fella”
Kentucky Mom Shares 3 Reasons Hand-Me-Downs Are A Blessing & A Curse
As a mom of 5 hand-me-downs are my jam. They save money and keep you from having to go to the store to buy a whole new wardrobe but there is a downside too. I've shared before that I grew up with a single mom and we didn't have retail store money. I always loved when someone gifted my momma with cute clothes their little girl could no longer wear. Heck, I loved it when I was a teenager, and my friends passed along clothes they no longer wore. It was like Christmas. I know some people are funny about it but not me. I appreciated the thought and it saved us money, plus I got a new wardrobe.
Watch Adorable Video of Young Hippo Playing in the Rain at the Cincinnati Zoo
There are just a few things I know for sure about hippopotamuses. I know they are the deadliest large land mammal on the planet, and I know that there are not many things on the planet that are cuter than a baby hippopotamus. I can also tell you that I do NOT want a hippopotamus for Christmas. One other fact I recently learned about young hippos is that they can be really silly, much like human youngsters – and they are just as fun to watch.
