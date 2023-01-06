Read full article on original website
The Willow Finale Has an End Credits Reveal Hinting at the Series' Future
Normally end credits scenes contain the biggest spoilers in the movie. However, with the Lucasfilm show Willow, that’s not exactly the case. The show’s season one finale is now on Disney+ and after all the spoiler-filled story stuff happens, there’s a final little wink at the end that teases where this story could go next— and more importantly, for how long.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Kids vs. Aliens
With the new movie Kids vs. Aliens, you get exactly what the title delivers: a bunch of movie- and wrestling-obsessed kids forced to fight back when mysterious aliens land in their town and start killing people. And though movies with kids usually keep things kid-friendly, this movie does not. It’s hard R-rated, filled with language and violence—and it’s a whole lot of fun, which you can see here in an excellent new clip.
The Fifteenth Doctor Will Meet Another Familiar Doctor Who Face
After some rumors around Jemma Redgrave’s return to the Doctor Who franchise, the BBC has confirmed that she will be reprising her role as fan-favorite Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, Chief Scientific Officer at the United Nations Intelligence Taskforce and daughter of classic Who’s even more beloved UNIT commander, Brigadier Sir Alistair Gordon Lethbridge-Stewart. But Redgrave isn’t the only new star announced.
Beau Is Afraid
Director Ari Aster is known for his critically acclaimed horror films Hereditary and Midsommar, but his upcoming film Beau Is Afraid seemingly has a twist. As its title implies, its main character (Joaquin Phoenix) is certainly terrified by the world... but that world looks far more bizarre than threatening, at least as this buck-wild first trailer shows.
Interview With the Vampire/Mayfair Witches
The AMC network has been very upfront about being all-in on bringing Anne Rice’s gothic horror universe to TV. First was the excellent Interview With the Vampire series, which premiered last October, and then there’s the decidedly less-excellent Mayfair Witches, which began airing just this past Sunday. Now it’s been revealed AMC is already working on bringing the two series together.
This In-Car Karaoke Microphone Gives Strong Singing in the Shower Vibes
Though you’re likely to hear many odd sounds on the CES showfloor, the last I expected to hear was amateur sing-alongs. Singing Machine, a company that makes karaoke products, announced this week that it’s working with the entertainment company Stingray to turn cars into self-contained karaoke setups. You...
Everything Everywhere All at Once
One of the many, many joys in Everything Everywhere All at One is seeing actor Ke Huy Quan back on the big screen. After a childhood featuring massive hits like The Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Quan had to leave acting because he wasn’t getting the kinds of roles he wanted. Now, he’s back, and it took a little Goonie magic to make it happen.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
The new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer dropped last night and we’ve got some theories to unpack, some people to point out, some comic winks to spot, and boy howdy do we have a whole lot of Kang. Like so much Kang. Not too much Kang, the right amount of Kang, but I think he might be the protagonist? I think this might be Kang’s movie, and you know what, I’m ready for it.
Don Cheadle Had 2 Hours to Agree to Be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Marvel Studios really moved quickly to find an actor to step into the role of Colonel James Rhodes after Terrence Howard was recast. Before his debut in Iron-Man 2, Don Cheadle explained in a video interview with GQ, his journey to becoming Rhodey involved a fateful call at a most unexpected place.
A Dungeons & Dragons TV Series Is Coming to Paramount+
Hasbro and Paramount have announced that a new, eight-episode, live-action series set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons has been ordered to series for Paramount+. Confirmed by Deadline, the series—first floated almost a year ago—has now officially been given a straight-to-series order, and will now have a home at Paramount’s streaming service. The move makes sense, given that Paramount has already been working with Hasbro co-producing Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the live-action movie adaptation of the franchise out in March.
