Read full article on original website
Related
game-news24.com
Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world
George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
NWSL permanently bans four coaches amid alleged abuse and misconduct scandal
The National Women's Soccer League banned four coaches and will discipline other individuals and teams for abuse and misconduct in the league.
BBC
Al Nassr deny Cristiano Ronaldo's contract includes deal to back Saudi Arabia World Cup bid
Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr say his contract does not include any commitment to back a Saudi Arabia bid to host the 2030 World Cup. Reports claimed Ronaldo will earn 200m euros (£177m) to promote the bid on top of his annual salary of £177m. But the...
The Crusader Newspaper
Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0