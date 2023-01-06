Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
36-Year-Old Man In Critical, But Stable Condition After Shooting At Fossil Park
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – St. Petersburg Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened Sunday evening. The victim, a 36-year-old man, remains in critical but stable condition, police say. According to investigators, at about 8:15 PM Sunday, police were called to Fossil Park, 6635 Dr.
Two Pedestrians Hit, One Killed By Pickup Truck In Dunedin
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Suspect Who Stole Pickup Truck In Mulberry
MULBERRY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a stolen truck and the suspect who took it. On December 26th at around 11 pm, the truck was parked at the Infinity Tire Shop at 500 Canal Street East in Mulberry when
Clearwater Mother Dead, 7-Year-Old Daughter Hospitalized In Domestic Dispute Sunday
CLEARWATER, Fla. – A woman is dead, and her 7-year-old daughter remains hospitalized after a shooting between a boyfriend and ex-boyfriend happened on Sunday. Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex in the 600 block of
Deputies: Double shooting in Hernando County, one person dead
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a double shooting in Hernando County. On Jan. 6, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville regarding a shooting. According to deputies, an investigation found that two adult males, who are related,...
Two Children Shot, 12-Year-Old Child Killed At A Home In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department is conducting an investigation on the 2600 block of E 111th Ave. According to police, on Sunday, just before 2 PM, officers were called to a residence for a reported shooting. Once on scene, they located one victim,
Vehicle and pedestrian crash in Dunedin
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is currently on the scene in Dunedin, looking into a collision between a car and a pedestrian.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Investigating Overnight Riverview Homicide
Police: Man shot after getting into fight at St. Pete basketball courts
‘We got one pig in custody’: Hillsborough County deputies reunite lost pet with its owner
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies apprehended an adorable suspect: a pet pig that escaped from its home.
Man shot, killed by relative in Riverview, deputies say
Bradenton woman killed after crashing into tree
A Bradenton woman was killed after crashing into a tree last Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Missing Florida teen found after running from FHP troopers on I-75 in Wesley Chapel
A missing and endangered central Florida girl ran from Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers along I-75 in Wesley Chapel on Saturday.
Police searching for Lake Wales man who shot at couple in car
LAKE WALES, Fla. — Police in Lake Wales say they are searching for a man who shot a car on New Year's Eve that contained a couple inside. The couple, who were in the area to visit some friends, stopped at a Citgo gas station on North Scenic Highway and when they drove out of the parking lot, a car pulled up next to them, the Lake Wales Police Department said in a news release.
Teen who fled from disabled vehicle in Pasco County found safe, deputies say
Arraignment set for 17-year-old connected to 2 deaths
The gunman, 17-year-old Deonte Bishop, knew Zykiquiro Lofton, 15, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. They believe the Lofton was targeted.
Two killed, one hurt in crash near Davenport
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash. Deputies said it happened around 9:00 p.m. Friday on US 17-92 at Ernie Caldwell Boulevard, just north of Davenport. Polk County Fire Rescue and Davenport police also responded. Investigators say two cars crashed, one of which flipped. They also said...
