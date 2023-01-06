Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond disclosed it may not be able to survive as challenges mount for the home retailer. The company's stock lost about 90% of its value over the past year.
The closures are part of a three-year restructuring plan Macy's announced in 2020, which included a total of 125 store closures.
Bed Bath & Beyond coupon shoppers take note: If you have a stash of its big blue 20% off coupons in your drawer or in your inbox, better use them soon.The struggling home goods retailer issued a dire prediction on Thursday, calling into doubt its ability to stay in business much longer and said it was exploring a path forward that includes filing for bankruptcy.A bankruptcy filing, which reportedly could come in a matter of weeks, might spell the end of its iconic coupon programs, especially if the company pursues a bankruptcy process that involves liquidation rather than just restructuring."If Bed Bath & Beyond...
Fans of Bed, Bath & Beyond can prepare to say goodbye to many of the retail chain’s stores. The company recently revealed more than 150 store closures amid ongoing struggles that president and chief executive officer Sue Gove referenced in a statement Thursday. Store closures have been underway since last year. Bed, Bath & Beyond shuttered 37 locations in the U.S. across 19 states. The retailer closed doors in New York, California, Florida, Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Michigan, New Jersey and Minnesota. Bed, Bath & Beyond already had a plan in place to close 200 stores over two...
Clean out your drawer and email inbox if you want to score 20% off of Bed Bath & Beyond products while the retailer considers bankruptcy.
