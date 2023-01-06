ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

CBS Sacramento

Got a stash of Bed Bath & Beyond coupons? You'd better use them soon

Bed Bath & Beyond coupon shoppers take note: If you have a stash of its big blue 20% off coupons in your drawer or in your inbox, better use them soon.The struggling home goods retailer issued a dire prediction on Thursday, calling into doubt its ability to stay in business much longer and said it was exploring a path forward that includes filing for bankruptcy.A bankruptcy filing, which reportedly could come in a matter of weeks, might spell the end of its iconic coupon programs, especially if the company pursues a bankruptcy process that involves liquidation rather than just restructuring."If Bed Bath & Beyond...
WWD

Bed, Bath & Beyond to Close 150 Stores and Consider Bankruptcy as Turnaround Plans ‘May Not Be Successful’

Fans of Bed, Bath & Beyond can prepare to say goodbye to many of the retail chain’s stores. The company recently revealed more than 150 store closures amid ongoing struggles that president and chief executive officer Sue Gove referenced in a statement Thursday. Store closures have been underway since last year. Bed, Bath & Beyond shuttered 37 locations in the U.S. across 19 states. The retailer closed doors in New York, California, Florida, Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Michigan, New Jersey and Minnesota. Bed, Bath & Beyond already had a plan in place to close 200 stores over two...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Freethink

Krispy Kreme donuts to be filled, frosted, and packaged by machines

Donut chain Krispy Kreme has had a rough year, but it has a plan to get profitable again — and it includes a $6 million investment in automated systems to frost, fill, and package its donuts. The challenge: Krispy Kreme’s shops are set up so that customers waiting in...
