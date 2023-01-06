Read full article on original website
Meet Tampa's "Bachelor" contestant, Katherine Izzo
"Bachelor" fans, we've got skin in the game this season. Driving the news: Katherine Izzo, a 26-year-old nurse from Tampa, is one of the newly announced contestants on the show's 27th season. She's one of 30 women competing for the heart of Zach Shallcross, a 26-year-old tech executive from California...
Creneti to bring solo show to Carrollwood Cultural Center
TAMPA — “My Year of Saying No” by Janice Creneti was recently selected as the 2023 Carrollwood Cultural Center Studio Project. Performances will be presented Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13-14, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 15, 2 p.m., at the Studio at Carrollwood Cultural Center, 13345 Casey Road, Tampa. Tickets are $15. Call 813-922-8167 or visit carrollwoodcenter.org/series/the-studio-project/.
Pop superstar Barry Manilow to play Amalie Arena
TAMPA — Music legend Barry Manilow is heading out on the road for a special seven-show arena tour. The “Manilow: Hits 2023 Tour” will kick off in South Florida before arriving in the Tampa Bay area for a performance Saturday, Jan. 14, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Clearwater
Clearwater might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Clearwater.
Concerts Coming To Tampa In 2023
I am loving all the shows that are coming to the Tampa Bay area this year! There are a couple on this list that spark my interest. Whats your favorite? Who are you most excited to see? I have yet to attend the Strawberry festival, so I am stoked about that event. Im sure there will be more concerts announced as the year goes on. Below are some of the ones that I am interested in. Get your tickets, and I’ll see you there!
Florida agency warns venue over Drag Queen show
The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation has warned a Clearwater theater that hosting a holiday show featuring drag performers has put its license to operate in Florida at risk. In December, the Ruth Eckerd Hall, Inc. theater venue hosted a performance of “A Drag Queen Christmas” produced by...
Sarasota church brings snow to downtown
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - First Sarasota Church celebrated its first-ever snow day on Sunday morning. Lee’s Ice in Sarasota dropped off 10 tons of ice that crews turned into snow. Kids were able to go tubing, build snowmen, and have snowball fights. “They came out the doors and you...
Hundreds of families celebrate Tampa's first-ever Three Kings Day celebration
TAMPA, Fla. - Hundreds of families showed up at the Barksdale Recreation Center for the city’s first-ever Three Kings Day celebration. The day is most-commonly celebrated in Latin cultures, and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said getting involved in commemorating the 12th Day of Christmas is a great way to honor the city’s diversity.
Updated 2023 Busch Gardens Concert Lineup
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has revealed more of the acts that will perform live during the 2023 Food and Wine Festival. Concerts are included for annual pass members and individual day ticket holders, but you can buy upgrades for better seating. Musical performances on April 1, 16, 22-23 and 30 will be announced soon. And if you missed it, Busch Gardens is doing a BOGO deal for the next 2 weeks.
This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America
All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
Downtown Tampa’s Florida Museum of Photographic Arts is moving to Ybor City
The move to the Kress building on Seventh Avenue starts on Jan. 19.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Pets of the week
Anyone interested in adopting or fostering any of this week’s featured pets can make an appointment to meet them at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center by calling 813-744-5660 or going online to https://service.hillsboroughcounty.org/311/animal-request/. Visit TampaBeacon.com to see more.
Tarpon Springs teen carries on family tradition
Elena Gonatos is a junior at East Lake High school and says being the dove bearer is something she always dreamed about.
Tampa family forced to live in filthy conditions after sewage floods apartment
A mother and her three young children were forced to live in filthy conditions for much of the last year. They made a call for action to Jackie Callaway after raw sewage flooded their apartment.
Weekend gun violence: 3 dead after 5 shootings around Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. - At least five people were injured, including several children, and three lost their lives during five separate shootings around the Bay Area over the weekend. A domestic dispute in Clearwater, a disagreement on a basketball court in St. Petersburg and a fight between relatives in Riverview all escalated due to the presence of firearms.
Woman, child rushed to the hospital after shooting in Clearwater
A woman and child are recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Clearwater on Sunday.
The 7 Best Siesta Key Restaurants | Siesta Key, FL
Siesta Key, laden with white quartz sand beaches on the north end and fragile turtle nesting grounds on the south, is a little slice of tropical heaven just off Sarasota, Florida. At the time of writing, big developers are on the horizon, but it still holds its small-town beach-bum vibe, particularly during the off-season.
Two Children Shot, 12-Year-Old Child Killed At A Home In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department is conducting an investigation on the 2600 block of E 111th Ave. According to police, on Sunday, just before 2 PM, officers were called to a residence for a reported shooting. Once on scene, they located one victim,
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | January 6-8
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (January 6-8), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Get ready to see dinosaurs coming to life at Jurassic World Live Tour. This exciting, action-packed event was created for fans of all ages, and will feature special effects including strobe lights and fog, as well as 9 different dinosaurs. There are multiple showtimes throughout the weekend to choose from.
