Cleveland, OH

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

By Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
 3 days ago

Dec 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) is introduced before the game between the Browns and the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Wyoming News

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to weigh what's next

What's next for Aaron Rodgers with the Packers missing the playoffs? Rodgers said Sunday night in the wake of a season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions that his future is up in the air. Rodgers offered no timeframe for making a decision on returning to Green Bay for the 2023 season. "At some point, the carousel comes to a stop and it's time to get off, and I think you...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wyoming News

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton shakes hands with tight end Juwan Johnson (83) prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
ATLANTA, GA
Wyoming News

Report: Bills paying Damar Hamlin full salary on IR

The Buffalo Bills will pay safety Damar Hamlin's full salary while he is on injured reserve, NFL Network said Sunday. Hamlin, 24, is finishing the second season of his four-year, $3.64 million rookie contract. The contract includes a standard split that pays him at a lower rate if he lands on IR, which he did on Friday. ...
Wyoming News

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Jan 8, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Nathan Peterman (14) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
CHICAGO, IL
Wyoming News

NFL: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Jan 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) runs with the ball against New York Giants cornerback Jason Pinnock (27) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wyoming News

Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Damar Hamlin

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and his ongoing recovery in an open letter to fans on Saturday morning. "Damar Hamlin's inspiring progress over the past few days has lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country," Goodell wrote, per NFL.com. "While his recovery is just beginning, we thank the NFL medical personnel and the medical staffs from both teams whose...
Wyoming News

Report: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) expected to play Sunday

It appears the Philadelphia Eagles will be taking no chances in their quest for the NFC's top seed entering the postseason. With the 13-3 Eagles one win from securing the No. 1 playoff seed in the conference, starting quarterback and potential Most Valuable Player candidate Jalen Hurts is expected to play in his team's home game Sunday against the New York Giants, NFL Network reported Saturday. Hurts has not played...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wyoming News

Jalen Hurts, Eagles land top playoff seed in NFC by beating Giants

Jalen Hurts returned after a two-game absence, Jake Elliott kicked five field goals and the Philadelphia Eagles finally clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 22-16 win Sunday over the visiting New York Giants. Hurts had missed the last two games, replaced by Gardner Minshew in losses to Dallas and New Orleans, as the Eagles (14-3) failed to secure the top seed. Sunday's win also locked up the NFC East title for Philadelphia. ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wyoming News

Report: Broncos get Saints' OK to interview Sean Payton

The New Orleans Saints have granted the Broncos permission to interview Sean Payton for the open head coaching job in Denver, ESPN first reported Saturday. NFL Network also later confirmed the report. The Broncos are seeking to replace Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired on Dec. 26 after going 4-11 in his first season on the job. The Broncos are 4-12 entering Sunday's finale at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. ...
DENVER, CO
Wyoming News

Bears secure No. 1 overall draft pick thanks to Texans' win

The Chicago Bears moved past the Houston Texans in the draft order on the final day of the regular season to lock up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears lost 29-13 Sunday to the visiting Minnesota Vikings and finished the season 3-14. The Texans then rallied to beat the Indianapolis Colts 32-31 for their third win of the season, wrapping the season with a...
CHICAGO, IL
Wyoming News

Jim Polzin: Frustrating season ends with giant question marks for Aaron Rodgers, Packers

GREEN BAY — Now what? That's the question that lingers after a thoroughly disappointing ending to an incredibly frustrating 2022 season for the Green Bay Packers. All that momentum the Packers built in late December and early January was flattened with a 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. All those hopes that had been raised about this team potentially making a deep run in the postseason were crushed at home by a division rival that had been eliminated from...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wyoming News

NFL roundup: Eagles lock down No. 1 seed in NFC

Quarterback Jalen Hurts returned after a two-game absence, Jake Elliott kicked five field goals and the Philadelphia Eagles finally clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 22-16 win over the visiting New York Giants on Sunday. Hurts had missed the last two games, replaced by Gardner Minshew in losses to Dallas and New Orleans, as the Eagles (14-3) failed to secure the top seed. Sunday's win also locked up the NFC East title for Philadelphia. ...
ARIZONA STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

