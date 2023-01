One semi driver was cited after two semis collided west of Emporia late Thursday afternoon. The crash happened in the 300 block of US Highway 50, about three miles west of Emporia’s western city limits, and developed just after 4:45 pm. Lyon County Deputy Brandon Early says 49-year-old Shannon Owen was westbound in a tanker trailer and was waiting to turn into A-1 Pump and Jet Services when that semi was rear-ended by a refrigerator trailer driven by Jasvir Singh of Fresno, California.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 5 DAYS AGO