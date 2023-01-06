ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattituck, NY

Agora: Mattituck's 'Little Greek Market' celebrates a family's heritage

By Elle McLogan
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0js3lG_0k5pxoY300

Agora: Mattituck's 'Little Greek Market' celebrates a family's heritage 03:08

MATTITUCK, N.Y. - At her specialty shop on the North Fork, Joanne Cosonas sees her customers transported.

"Both Greek and non-Greek customers that have been to Greece say, 'Oh, my god! This reminds me of a little shop in Greece,'" she said.

Agora The Little Greek Market stocks ingredients, baked goods, and gifts from the country of Joanne's ancestors. A guide to basic Greek phrases hangs on a wall near the register.

"We have a lot of Graecophiles that always inquire about the words and definitely, obviously, about the food," Joanne said.

Olive oil and feta cheese come in multiple varieties. Sweets include butter-almond cookies called kourabiedes as well as portokalopita, orange pie made with phyllo pastry.

The spanikopita, a savory spinach and cheese pie, is a popular item for lunch to go.

Housewares for sale include serving utensils made from Greek olive wood and mugs emblazoned with the words "World's Best Yiayia."

Having retired from a career in the fashion industry, she proposed the business idea to her husband Tony Medina, a former energy company analyst.

Though he felt somewhat intimidated, he embraced the opportunity, and the shop opened its doors in 2015.

"We've learned in a lot in having the store, and we have a lot of fun," he said.

The two work side by side, sometimes enlisting help from Joanne's sister Dorothy.

"I'm incredibly proud of my sister," Dorothy said. "It was a dream of hers for years, and she did it."

Joanne isn't the first shopkeeper in her family.

"My grandfather had a specialty Greek grocery store in a small village in Greece," she said. "My mother remembers working there when she was a little girl."

Her father's black-and-white photography adorns the walls, including scenes from the island of Lesbos, where her parents first met.

For Dorothy, her sister's shop embodies a meaningful family history.

"This brings back a lot of positive and joyous memories," she said.

Agora The Little Greek Market
610b Pike St
Mattituck, NY 11952
(631) 315-5070
https://littlegreekmarket.com/

CBS New York

