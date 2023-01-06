Read full article on original website
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersHomestead, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl ContendersDylan BarketMiami, FL
Liam’s Steakhouse to Open in Aventura
Liam’s will be the first kosher Turkish steakhouse not only in South Florida, but in the entire United States
speedonthewater.com
MTI Going With Seven-Boat Fleet For Miami Boat Show
Though MTI won’t pull the sheet off a new model during the Miami International Boat Show—after all, the Wentzville, Mo., company introduced its 440X catamaran earlier than anticipated two months ago—there will be plenty of eye-candy for fans of the brand during the February 15-19 event. The custom high-performance powerboat builder will display MTI-V 50 and MTI-V 42 center consoles along with 440X and 390X catamarans inside the Miami Beach Convention Center, which reopened to the event last year after significant refurbishment.
WSVN-TV
Sinkhole forms in Wynwood, closing street
MIAMI (WSVN) - A sinkhole has formed in Wynwood, shutting down a street. The sinkhole shut down the southbound lanes of Northwest 2nd Avenue, between 24th and 25th streets in Miami, Monday night. Work crews were already making repairs when the ground gave away. The road remains closed. Please check...
Popeyes Opens New Location in Coral Springs
Coral Springs will soon have a second Popeyes for anybody craving chicken with a taste of Louisiana. The new Popeyes Location, located at 10599-10667 W. Atlantic Boulevard, will tentatively open on Jan. 14 and occupy 2,145 square feet of formerly underused parking space in Cypress Run Marketplace and includes a drive-thru. The hours will be from 10:30 a.m. through 1 a.m. Monday through Sunday, according to city staff.
Displaced residents of 'unsafe' NW Miami building will likely get to go home
MIAMI - Hope emerges from Monday night's association meeting as residents of 5050 Northwest in Miami learn from city officials and board members that they most likely can come home by next month.It's welcomed news after being displaced 18 months ago."This is good news because you know our situation," said resident Jose Pico. August 2021, City of Miami building inspectors deemed 5050 Northwest 7th Street condos unsafe.Pico says the time away has taken a toll."It's a very big problem, financial and emotional, for us," Pico explained. Financial burdens from some residents include additional rent to paying roughly $5000 so far in special...
WSVN-TV
Man involved in fiery crash in Miami bonds out
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have an update on a man involved in a fiery crash in Miami. According to an arrest report from Dec. 11, Miami Police officers responded to an area near Southwest 22nd Avenue and 17th Street, around midnight, following a high-speed crash. Police did not know how...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
City of Miramar to honor the 250,000 Haitians who perished in the 2010 earthquake
The City of Miramar will hold a commemorative ceremony to honor the 250,000 Haitians who perished in the 2010 earthquake. The ceremony will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023, 10:00 a.m. at City Hall, 2300 Civic Center Place, Miramar. The event will include prayers from Miramar religious leaders, survivors’...
WSVN-TV
Gas leak in Miami causes street closures
MIAMI (WSVN) - Streets were shut down in Miami after a gas leak broke out. City of Miami Fire Department arrived at the scene at Flagler Street just east of First Avenue, Tuesday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene as crews worked to contain the leak. There has been construction,...
Miami New Times
The South Florida-Born Seaglass Rosé Experience Returns to Fort Lauderdale Beach
If a rosé-in-hand, feet in the sand vibe sounds like the perfect way to spend a weekend in South Florida, a returning event known as Seaglass is designed to deliver precisely that experience. Venice magazine founder Carlos Suarez tells New Times he often found himself lamenting the lack of...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Miami Gardens, FL
Miami Gardens is a vibrant city in the northern part of Miami-Dade County, Florida. Miami Gardens derives its name from a major landmark: State Road 860. The Miami Gardens Drive traverses this populated neighborhood. The city sits on the northern edge of Miami and is just 16 miles away from...
communitynewspapers.com
M-DCPS Students Have Until January 15 to Apply for Magnet Programs
Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) students, who are interested in applying for a Magnet program for the 2023-2024 school year, have a week left to sign up before the January 15 deadline. Students in all grade levels can enjoy more than 370 Magnet programs and specialized courses with unique thematic...
TMZ.com
French Montana Blamed by Police for Miami Gardens Shooting
French Montana is coming under fire from the Miami Gardens Police for not securing permits for his video production that turned into a bullet festival with 10 people shot. Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt just blamed the rapper and his crew for all the violence and chaos. Noel-Pratt said...
WSVN-TV
Miami Lakes woman wins millions from scratch-off ticket
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 53 year-old woman hit the jackpot when she won $5 million from a $20 scratch-off ticket. Sonia Rodriguez Perez, of Miami Lakes, won the $5 million top prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,00.00.
caribbeantoday.com
North Miami Mayor extends Condolences to an Icon in the Haitian community
North Miami, FL – Local residents in the City of North Miami and throughout the Haitian. American community mourn the recent loss of a great icon and community activist, Jean-Claude Exulien, 85. Well known as Mét Zin, Exulien was an advocate for immigration rights of Haitians seeking asylum in the United States. He also fought to address the needs of the migrant population and used his position as the social services director of the Haitian American Community Association of Dade County to facilitate.
WSVN-TV
Man falls from Doral rooftop where work was being done
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A 38-year-old man is in the hospital after falling from a roof, approximately 35-40 feet, to the concrete below. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area of 9525 NW 13th St. in Doral, around 4 p.m. Monday, where there was some work being done on a rooftop.
mxdwn.com
Deceased at Gramps on Feb. 17th
Deceased was co-founded by King Fowley, Doug Souther and Mark Adams in 1985. Influenced by major bands like Black Sabbath, Judas Priest, and Iron Maiden, the group quickly became involved in a heavier and more aggressive metal music scene known as “the underground”. In the summer of ’86,...
Miami New Times
For Sale: North Miami Condo Is a Stunning 1970s Time Capsule
For years, unconventional homes equipped with underwater scuba tunnels, creepy jail cells, and subterranean dome homes have graced the überpopular social media account Zillow Gone Wild, which scours millions of properties on the Zillow database to share the most "wild." On Thursday, one uniquely Miami listing made the cut.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Miami’s coolest new residential projects aren’t name brands
Believe it or not, not all of Miami’s latest and greatest residential developments come with a brand name. Some of the most interesting projects hitting the scene right now stand on their own two feet, crafted by top developers and architects. Ugo Colombo’s CMC Group is behind one of...
calleochonews.com
The victim in Miami Gardens shooting while filming French Montana’s music video filing lawsuit
Carl Leon was hit in the stomach and hand outside the Licking restaurant in a Miami Gardens shooting. Miami Gardens has once again been the site of a shooting that has left 10 people injured, with 4 in critical condition. The site of the shooting was near The Licking, a popular eatery in Miami Gardens. Rapper French Montana was recording a music video near the location. Police officials have revealed very few details about arrests.
French Montana Says He's Not Liable For Miami Shooting After Cops Blame Him
French isn't taking the blame for the shooting.
