Bakersfield Californian

DAN WALTERS: California’s Proposition 13 still sparking clashes

California’s famous — or infamous — Proposition 13, passed by voters 44 years ago, sought to impose limits on state and local taxes. The initiative, and several followup measures, imposed a direct cap on property taxes, created voting thresholds that made it more difficult to enact other taxes, and curbed the use of tax-like fees.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

The importance of setting up a will

SAN DIEGO — It’s estimated that two out of three Americans don’t have a will. Not having one can leave important decisions to a local court and your state’s laws. It can also make it more difficult for your loved ones after you pass. Legal experts...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Facebook's rail bridge to nowhere

In the early summer of 2017, Warren Slocum walked into a warehouse in Menlo Park, California, to meet with members of Facebook’s staff and was mesmerized. Sitting before him was a 3D model of the neighborhoods surrounding Facebook’s headquarters. On a nearby whiteboard, one of Facebook’s real estate strategists had mapped out what had to be one of the company’s most unusual bets yet: a plan for restoring a century-old railroad that’s been sitting unused for about 40 years.
MENLO PARK, CA
San José Spotlight

Sunnyvale gets sleek new City Hall

Sunnyvale’s environmentally conscious and modern City Hall building is nearing completion. The four-story, 120,000-square-foot building is expected to produce enough clean energy to power itself, and could be ready for move-in by March. The new building is going up next to the old city hall on the 26-acre civic center property along South Mathilda Avenue and El Camino Real.
SUNNYVALE, CA
times-advocate.com

Utilities Net Metering 3.0 Impact on California Solar

In the past we have talked about how some states have tried to prevent the average citizen from getting solar on their homes, but not California. Think again. This fall, the utilities presented a formidable proposal to the California Public Utilities Commission. The solar industry fought hard with demonstrations, phone calls and emails to PCUC and Governor Newsom. Thankfully, the utilities didn’t get everything they were asking for, but the CPUC passed a proposal that could put many solar companies out of business. 2023 is going to be a rough year for solar companies, and even strong ones might need to lay off many of their employees.
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

Nine Northstate schools receive "California Distinguished Schools" distinction

NORTHSTATE, CALIF. — Over 350 elementary schools throughout California were recently selected for the state's 2023 Distinguished Schools Program, and a number of Northstate schools were spotted on the list. California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond released the list yesterday, which highlights elementary schools that showcase "innovation,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
westsideconnect.com

Harder: Tunnel will ‘crush’ farmers, ruin environment

Not building the controversial Delta tunnel means Southern California and Bay Area cities would need to invest in desalination plants and groundwater recharge of brackish water that could impact the visual pleasantries of coastal scenery. That is the bottom line buried in the no-project alternative of the Army Corps of...
TRACY, CA
indybay.org

Santa Cruz City Mangler Closes Civic Auditorium Shelter

E-Mail Sent to the Community (including City Manager Matt Huffaker):. LATE FLASH: The Civic Center Flooding and Wet Weather Emergency Pop-Up Shelter—open for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights—is reportedly closing down in spite of 8" of predicted rain by Monday. A worker reports that folks were ousted at 9 AM on the order of the new Mayor (Fred Keeley), some still unable to secure their property indoors, though staff are within denying entrance (as of 1 p.m. Saturday).
SANTA CRUZ, CA
calmatters.network

Dublin school board welcomes new leadership

At a recent meeting the Dublin Unified School District Board of Trustees saw several major changes in leadership, with newly elected trustees and the next board president and vice president sworn in, along with the departure of one of its most prominent officials. On Dec. 13, district staff certified the...
DUBLIN, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Rising creeks in Santa Clara County

Evacuation warnings were in place for about 13,000 residents of a flood-prone area of Sonoma County north of San Francisco, where the swollen Russian River was expected to overspill its banks in the coming days. Brooks Jarosz reports.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

