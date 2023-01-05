Read full article on original website
Opinion: Democrats Face Dilemma as California’s Budget Surplus Withers
While California has a surplus of critical issues demanding political attention — housing, homelessness and water to mention the most obvious — it faces a deficit of financial resources to deal with them. Gov. Gavin Newsom will soon reveal a proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year that...
Bakersfield Californian
DAN WALTERS: California’s Proposition 13 still sparking clashes
California’s famous — or infamous — Proposition 13, passed by voters 44 years ago, sought to impose limits on state and local taxes. The initiative, and several followup measures, imposed a direct cap on property taxes, created voting thresholds that made it more difficult to enact other taxes, and curbed the use of tax-like fees.
oc-breeze.com
California GOP issues statement on election of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House of Representatives
Today, California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson released the following statement in response to California Republican Kevin McCarthy being elected as Speaker of the House of Representatives:. “I am thrilled to congratulate a leader in our Party, a critical ally to the CAGOP, and a dear friend, Kevin McCarthy,...
SANDAG: Are you a Veteran? You May Be Able to Use California Toll Roads for Free
From SANDAG Newsletter – January 2023: A new California law—Assembly Bill 2949—went into effect in the new year. It grants qualifying veterans of the U.S. armed forces free tolls on all California toll roads, bridges, highways, vehicle crossings, and other toll facilities. To be eligible for the...
foxla.com
This is how much you need to be considered 'middle class' in California
LOS ANGELES - It's no surprise that it's expensive to live in California. While the definition of "middle class" can vary from person to person, generally the main factors used to determine it are location and family size. The latest data from the Pew Research Center shows the middle class...
California public schools ‘saturated’ with teachers who learned critical race theory when training: report
CriticalRace.org, which monitors critical race theory (CRT), examined teachers’ training programs in the University of California Schools of Education system.
The importance of setting up a will
SAN DIEGO — It’s estimated that two out of three Americans don’t have a will. Not having one can leave important decisions to a local court and your state’s laws. It can also make it more difficult for your loved ones after you pass. Legal experts...
San Francisco Examiner
Facebook's rail bridge to nowhere
In the early summer of 2017, Warren Slocum walked into a warehouse in Menlo Park, California, to meet with members of Facebook’s staff and was mesmerized. Sitting before him was a 3D model of the neighborhoods surrounding Facebook’s headquarters. On a nearby whiteboard, one of Facebook’s real estate strategists had mapped out what had to be one of the company’s most unusual bets yet: a plan for restoring a century-old railroad that’s been sitting unused for about 40 years.
Sunnyvale gets sleek new City Hall
Sunnyvale’s environmentally conscious and modern City Hall building is nearing completion. The four-story, 120,000-square-foot building is expected to produce enough clean energy to power itself, and could be ready for move-in by March. The new building is going up next to the old city hall on the 26-acre civic center property along South Mathilda Avenue and El Camino Real.
times-advocate.com
Utilities Net Metering 3.0 Impact on California Solar
In the past we have talked about how some states have tried to prevent the average citizen from getting solar on their homes, but not California. Think again. This fall, the utilities presented a formidable proposal to the California Public Utilities Commission. The solar industry fought hard with demonstrations, phone calls and emails to PCUC and Governor Newsom. Thankfully, the utilities didn’t get everything they were asking for, but the CPUC passed a proposal that could put many solar companies out of business. 2023 is going to be a rough year for solar companies, and even strong ones might need to lay off many of their employees.
krcrtv.com
Nine Northstate schools receive "California Distinguished Schools" distinction
NORTHSTATE, CALIF. — Over 350 elementary schools throughout California were recently selected for the state's 2023 Distinguished Schools Program, and a number of Northstate schools were spotted on the list. California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond released the list yesterday, which highlights elementary schools that showcase "innovation,...
depauliaonline.com
Weeks of extreme weather and disaster leave citizens uncertain about the future of California’s climate
Uprooted trees, dark buildings and streets filled with brown, murky water have become a daily occurrence for Californians. A combination of earthquakes, cyclones and storms over the past few weeks have negatively impacted many, but the forecast shows that this extreme weather is far from over. After a devastating magnitude...
These 2 corners of California are no longer in a drought
In just two weeks, the state's drought situation saw notable improvement.
California storm updates: Santa Barbara warns of flying manhole covers
An atmospheric river swept into the San Francisco Bay Area overnight.
westsideconnect.com
Harder: Tunnel will ‘crush’ farmers, ruin environment
Not building the controversial Delta tunnel means Southern California and Bay Area cities would need to invest in desalination plants and groundwater recharge of brackish water that could impact the visual pleasantries of coastal scenery. That is the bottom line buried in the no-project alternative of the Army Corps of...
indybay.org
Santa Cruz City Mangler Closes Civic Auditorium Shelter
E-Mail Sent to the Community (including City Manager Matt Huffaker):. LATE FLASH: The Civic Center Flooding and Wet Weather Emergency Pop-Up Shelter—open for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights—is reportedly closing down in spite of 8" of predicted rain by Monday. A worker reports that folks were ousted at 9 AM on the order of the new Mayor (Fred Keeley), some still unable to secure their property indoors, though staff are within denying entrance (as of 1 p.m. Saturday).
calmatters.network
Dublin school board welcomes new leadership
At a recent meeting the Dublin Unified School District Board of Trustees saw several major changes in leadership, with newly elected trustees and the next board president and vice president sworn in, along with the departure of one of its most prominent officials. On Dec. 13, district staff certified the...
Huge increase in pot stores is likely coming to Calif.’s third-biggest city
California has far fewer pot stores than other states with legal weed. This city is trying to change that.
Elon Musk Predicts One of San Francisco's Problems Will Get Worse
The Covid-19 pandemic has been good for tech companies. The global economy has moved online overnight. From groceries to medical consultations to art, the economy has become tech-driven. The pandemic has thus enabled technology to become the engine of our daily lives faster than expected. One of the big changes...
KTVU FOX 2
Rising creeks in Santa Clara County
Evacuation warnings were in place for about 13,000 residents of a flood-prone area of Sonoma County north of San Francisco, where the swollen Russian River was expected to overspill its banks in the coming days. Brooks Jarosz reports.
