ktalnews.com
Family asking for help after 1-year-old son died on Christmas
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Natchitoches family is asking for help after a one-year-old died on Christmas. One-year-old Nateo Davis was found unresponsive on Christmas Day at the Natchitoches Thomas Apartments on North Street. After attempting several life-saving measures, the child was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.
kjas.com
Who murdered Doug Janis? Sabine County cold case remains unsolved
Doug Janis was living the dream, and doing what he loved along the banks of Toledo Bend Lake; fishing. He was known by the fishing community as “The Catfish Man”, and well loved by all who met him. He was inspired to draw and design plans for a unique houseboat that was years in the making prior to its launch and permanent docking in a cove at Toledo Bend. But all of that changed on December 13th, 2020 when his houseboat went up in flames.
kjas.com
Pineland teenager dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound
They’re mourning in Pineland where a young girl has taken her own life. Sabine County Sheriff Tom Maddox says that the 13-year-old died following a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to Maddox, his deputies responded at about 3:00 Monday morning to the incident, which occurred at a residence on Farm...
Texas Rangers investigating those who could have helped Sabine County murderer in his escape
SABINE COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Rangers is leading the investigation to determine if anyone may have helped convicted murderer Matthew Edgar hide from law enforcement in Sabine County for nearly a year. Edgar, 26, was convicted in connection with the 2020 death of his girlfriend Livye Lewis, 19,...
kjas.com
JCSO unraveling large theft ring that began with Thursday night pursuit
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Monday that investigators have started unraveling a large theft ring, and it all began with a vehicle pursuit on the night of Thursday, January 5th. That pursuit occurred between Jasper and Kirbyville with deputies chasing a Nissan Frontier pickup truck...
kjas.com
Two Louisiana Men Arrested After Police find 70 Pounds of Mushroom Chocolate Bars, 401 Ecstasy Pills, and Other Drugs During Traffic Stop
Two Louisiana Men Arrested After Police find 70 Pounds of Mushroom Chocolate Bars, 401 Ecstasy Pills, and Other Drugs During Traffic Stop. Louisiana – Two Louisiana men have been arrested and charged with eight counts of possession of CDS I with intent to distribute after 70 pounds of psychoactive mushroom chocolate bars, 401 ecstasy pills, and other drugs were reportedly found in their vehicle.
KSLA
VIDEO: Car drives into pond in DeRidder
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A juvenile driver in DeRidder escaped harm after driving into a drainage retention pond on North Pine Street in front of Walmart Monday, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash happened around 2 p.m. when the driver failed to maintain control after avoiding a collision with another vehicle,...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Suspects named in recent high speed pursuit
The Natchitoches Parish’s Sheriff’s Office posted on social media on Jan. 9 that the Boyce Police Department named the suspects involved in a recent pursuit in Rapides and Natchitoches Parishes. Boyce PD arrested Carmello Cascairi and Travis Guin after a high speed chase on Jan. 6. Natchitoches Parish...
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Jan 9th, 2023
MISSING PERSON- JOPSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office(409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
kalb.com
Boyce police arrest driver, passenger in high speed chase
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Boyce Police Department arrested a driver and a passenger after a high speed chase on Friday, January 6. Police said around 2:50 p.m. on Friday, a green Sonata ran a stop sign on Hayward B. Joiner. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver began speeding on Hwy 8, then I-49, with speeds that reached up to 130 mph. Officers called for assistance to stop the vehicle.
KPLC TV
Two accused of attempted murder in DeRidder shooting
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Two individuals have been arrested after being accused of attempted murder following a shooting near Park Ave., according to the DeRidder Police Department. The department says officers and Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call regarding shots being fired near Park Ave. and Mays St....
cenlanow.com
Woman accused of posing as Louisiana doctor, used forged diploma
ALLEN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A woman has been arrested after allegedly opening a dermatology practice in Louisiana and posing as a doctor. Erica Giles was charged with theft by fraud and possession of fraudulent post-secondary education degree, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO). APSO said...
kalb.com
Alexandria man sentenced in connection with fentanyl-related overdose death
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man charged with second-degree murder/distribution CDS, in connection to the March 26, 2021 overdose death of Keesha London, has pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of negligent homicide. Terrance Andre Culbert, 30, changed his plea in court on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, and...
KSLA
NPSO: Single-vehicle crash leads to power outages in Spanish Lake area
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A truck crash on Highway 485 causes power outages in the Spanish Lake community. On Jan 8, at 7:15 a.m., Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 485, near Evergreen Church Road. Deputies say that the driver of the vehicle says he fell asleep and accidentally left the road. The vehicle struck a utility pole.
Louisiana Murder Suspect Captured in Beauregard Parish with Help From Multiple Agencies
Louisiana Murder Suspect Captured in Beauregard Parish with Help From Multiple Agencies. A Louisiana man suspected of murder has been apprehended in Beauregard Parish with the help of multiple agencies. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 8:00 am on January 5, 2023, Hank Windham was located on...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Two arrested on vehicle stop
Two people were arrested Tuesday after police stopped a vehicle to investigate a reported domestic disturbance. Ruston Police stopped a car on East Georgia Ave. about 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning after receiving a report that a domestic incident was occurring inside the vehicle. The driver, Eric Lee Durr, 43, of...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Deer Hunting Contest Fraud
A Louisiana hunter is facing serious fines and jail time too for alleged improprieties while hunting in the state.
KPLC TV
Leesville man accused of molesting juvenile
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville man has been arrested after being accused of molesting a juvenile, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Raymond D. Heaton III, 33, was arrested on Jan. 4, 2023. Heaton has been booked into the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s...
