13abc.com
Ohio governor signs executive order banning TikTok on state-owned devices
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s governor signed an executive order Sunday to ban TikTok on state-owned devices just minutes after he took his oath of office to serve a second term. Multiple other governors have taken similar action against the popular Chinese-owned social media application due to privacy and...
spectrumnews1.com
Gov. DeWine celebrates 2023 inauguration with Statehouse gala
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It has been a big weekend for Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, as he celebrated his inauguration for his second term. Gov. Mike DeWine's 2023 inaugural gala was hosted at the Statehouse Saturday night. Gov. DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted celebrated with hundreds in attendance as...
Voucher lawsuit can move forward, judge says
LIMA — A lawsuit objecting to Ohio’s school voucher program may proceed after a Franklin County judge denied the state’s motion to dismiss. Ohio’s Attorney General’s office argued that student and school district plaintiffs lacked standing to sue and the that courts have already settled the issue.
Gov. Mike DeWine Vetoes Cincinnati Rep's Liquor Bill, Approves Unlimited Police Firearms in Mobs
From a new soap box derby designation to new elevator laws, here's what DeWine's approved so far in 2023.
Ohio attorney general sues companies for illegal robocalls
Yost said he believes the defendants saw the writing on the wall and began to get crafty.
Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this week
A popular store chain with hundreds of locations in the region is opening another new store location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Sheetz will host the grand opening of its newest Ohio location in Columbus.
13abc.com
New problem gambling awareness campaign addresses sports betting in Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new problem gambling awareness campaign has been created to address legalized sports betting in Ohio. Ohio for Responsible Gambling has launched Pause Before You Play to help educate Ohioans on the dangers of problem gambling and how to play responsibly. Amanda Blackford, Director of Operations...
NBC4 Columbus
Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway
Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete …. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-08-2023. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-08-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ZpePiK. Ohio State University...
Alleged New Bank Scam has Some Facebook Users in an Uproar: Hang Up and File a Complaint with the Ohio Attorney General
Cleveland, OH. - Scams are worldwide. Consumers are warned daily about new scams that prey on people. The Ohio Attorney General often asks people to report scams. "Protect yourself and others by reporting scams to the Ohio Attorney General's Office. If you have observed, been targeted by, or fallen victim to a suspected scam, you can get help and help others by reporting it to the Ohio Attorney General's Office. You can easily report scams online and file anonymously if you choose."
‘Devotion to his duty’: Fallen Ohio officer honored with highway designation
Officer Lagore died in the line of duty assisting in the rescue of two teens who had fallen through the ice at Rocky Fork Lake in Highland County in February of 2021.
Lima News
Letter: Fact-check Huffman’s recent recollections
The stories in The Lima News “Ohio 135th General Assembly begins” and “Ohio after two years of Lima leadership” were an interesting read. It would have been even better if facts were checked. In the first story, Huffman was quoted as saying, “Two years ago the...
Where were all the Ohio windmills when power was needed? Not yet built.
In a state where the fruits of bribery have been accepted as fulfillment of public energy policy, we shouldn’t be surprised that the skunk cabbage of snark is accepted as informed citizen comment. Thomas Carlson suffered, as the rest of us did, through the “cold Christmas weekend,” and wants to know, in a Jan. 2 letter, “Where were all the windmills when power was needed?”
Mount Vernon News
DeWine on distracted driving law: 'This legislation will ... prevent crashes and save lives'
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – It's a new year, and Ohioans will be under 20 new laws in approximately 90 days. These laws include universal occupational license recognition and expanding tax deductions for educational savings. Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) on Sunday signed into law 19 bills that were passed by...
13abc.com
13abc Week in Review: Jan. 6, 2023
This is Home for January 6, 2023, by Jaclyn Maassel. Why it Matters: Ohio's legal sports betting industry. Ohio's projected billion-dollar sports betting industry got out to a rocky start out of the gate this week. Regulators have announced more than $1 million in fines against companies offering sports gambling.
DeWine signs voting bill for ‘election integrity’
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 458 on Friday, modifying the law governing voter identification and absentee voting in Ohio.
What was once as low as a 6-day sentence for swatting is now 18 months in Ohio
A new law in Ohio is cracking down on the false swatting calls, making any false or misleading information to a law enforcement agency a felony.
13abc.com
13abc.com
Veteran Program rescues Five Wild Horses
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Healing of our Veterans Equine Services (HOOVES) Mustang Task Force will set out Jan. 17 to rescue five wild horses from California for a new veteran program. HOOVES was placed into a pilot program, where veterans and their family members will find healing as they...
13abc.com
TPD officer injured in crash on I-75
Gov. Mike DeWine signed a sweeping election reform bill into law Friday that would require voters to provide ID at the polls and give Ohioans fewer days to apply for absentee ballots or vote early. 1/8/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast. Man arrested and released in deadly crash nearly a year...
13abc.com
DeWine signs sweeping election reform bill into law
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Gov. Mike DeWine signed a sweeping election reform bill into law Friday that would require voters to provide ID at the polls and give Ohioans fewer days to apply for absentee ballots or vote early. The bill includes a series of changes, including prohibiting governments from...
