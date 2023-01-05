ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

13abc.com

Ohio governor signs executive order banning TikTok on state-owned devices

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s governor signed an executive order Sunday to ban TikTok on state-owned devices just minutes after he took his oath of office to serve a second term. Multiple other governors have taken similar action against the popular Chinese-owned social media application due to privacy and...
spectrumnews1.com

Gov. DeWine celebrates 2023 inauguration with Statehouse gala

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It has been a big weekend for Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, as he celebrated his inauguration for his second term. Gov. Mike DeWine's 2023 inaugural gala was hosted at the Statehouse Saturday night. Gov. DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted celebrated with hundreds in attendance as...
The Lima News

Voucher lawsuit can move forward, judge says

LIMA — A lawsuit objecting to Ohio’s school voucher program may proceed after a Franklin County judge denied the state’s motion to dismiss. Ohio’s Attorney General’s office argued that student and school district plaintiffs lacked standing to sue and the that courts have already settled the issue.
13abc.com

New problem gambling awareness campaign addresses sports betting in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new problem gambling awareness campaign has been created to address legalized sports betting in Ohio. Ohio for Responsible Gambling has launched Pause Before You Play to help educate Ohioans on the dangers of problem gambling and how to play responsibly. Amanda Blackford, Director of Operations...
NBC4 Columbus

Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway

Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete …. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-08-2023. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-08-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ZpePiK. Ohio State University...
Brown on Cleveland

Alleged New Bank Scam has Some Facebook Users in an Uproar: Hang Up and File a Complaint with the Ohio Attorney General

Cleveland, OH. - Scams are worldwide. Consumers are warned daily about new scams that prey on people. The Ohio Attorney General often asks people to report scams. "Protect yourself and others by reporting scams to the Ohio Attorney General's Office. If you have observed, been targeted by, or fallen victim to a suspected scam, you can get help and help others by reporting it to the Ohio Attorney General's Office. You can easily report scams online and file anonymously if you choose."
Lima News

Letter: Fact-check Huffman’s recent recollections

The stories in The Lima News “Ohio 135th General Assembly begins” and “Ohio after two years of Lima leadership” were an interesting read. It would have been even better if facts were checked. In the first story, Huffman was quoted as saying, “Two years ago the...
Cleveland.com

Where were all the Ohio windmills when power was needed? Not yet built.

In a state where the fruits of bribery have been accepted as fulfillment of public energy policy, we shouldn’t be surprised that the skunk cabbage of snark is accepted as informed citizen comment. Thomas Carlson suffered, as the rest of us did, through the “cold Christmas weekend,” and wants to know, in a Jan. 2 letter, “Where were all the windmills when power was needed?”
13abc.com

13abc Week in Review: Jan. 6, 2023

This is Home for January 6, 2023, by Jaclyn Maassel. Why it Matters: Ohio's legal sports betting industry. Ohio's projected billion-dollar sports betting industry got out to a rocky start out of the gate this week. Regulators have announced more than $1 million in fines against companies offering sports gambling.
13abc.com

Veteran Program rescues Five Wild Horses

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Healing of our Veterans Equine Services (HOOVES) Mustang Task Force will set out Jan. 17 to rescue five wild horses from California for a new veteran program. HOOVES was placed into a pilot program, where veterans and their family members will find healing as they...
13abc.com

TPD officer injured in crash on I-75

13abc.com

DeWine signs sweeping election reform bill into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Gov. Mike DeWine signed a sweeping election reform bill into law Friday that would require voters to provide ID at the polls and give Ohioans fewer days to apply for absentee ballots or vote early. The bill includes a series of changes, including prohibiting governments from...
