Report: Subscription Companies Deploy Best Practices in Tough Economy
Subscription companies are looking to deploy best practices as they deal with an economic downturn. That’s one of the findings of a new report released by global payments and technology company FlexPay and PYMNTS. “The State of Subscription Business: Best Practices and Business Performance Drivers” found that 59% of...
The Eight Trends That Will Shape Payments, Retail, and the Digital Economy in 2023
The holiday ornaments have been put away, the resolutions have been made, the new year well wishes have been given. That means it’s time for predictions about the year to come. This year, I’m going to share eight trends that provide business leaders and innovators across payments with a...
Lockstep Adds Self-Service Portal to Connected Accounting Network
Lockstep has added a self-service portal to its connected accounting network. The new Lockstep Self-Service allows companies’ customers and vendors to reconcile their statements, download documents, view transaction history and export accounting data, according to a Tuesday (Jan. 10) press release. The application works with Lockstep Inbox to automate...
Rolls-Royce Says Continued Luxury Demand Fuels Record Sales
Rolls-Royce says it sees no sign of a slowdown in demand for its high-end vehicles. The British automaker said Monday (Jan. 9) that it enjoyed record sales in 2021 and 2022, and expects orders to continue through this year amid ongoing demand for luxury products. “Our order books are already...
Goldman to Report $2B Loss in Credit Card, Installment Businesses
Goldman Sachs is reportedly set to unveil a $2 billion loss in its new business. The loss in its credit card and installment-lending business Platform Solutions were made worse by new accounting regulations, under which the firm had to set aside more money as loan volumes grew, according to a Bloomberg report Sunday (Jan. 8), citing a source with knowledge of the matter.
UAE Targets ‘Hyperscale’ Cloud Computing to Boost Digital Economy
A new cloud business group in Dubai points to the growth of high-tech industries. With a plan to launch 100 new business groups by March 2023, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce recently announced groups to represent the FinTech sector, companies developing renewable energy solutions, medical research firms, and a cloud computing business group.
Restaurant Customers Prioritize Cost Savings Over Convenience Amid Inflation
As economic challenges persist, diners are becoming less willing to pay the premium for convenience. Take, for instance, drive-thru coffee chain Dutch Bros, which noted in its preliminary fourth quarter earnings report Monday (Jan. 9) a modest decrease in same-store sales after a period of growth. The company attributed this...
As Crypto Contagion Spurs Coinbase Layoffs, Bitcoin is Remarkably Steady
As the crypto industry contagion continues to spread and add casualties, bitcoin is conversely looking steady. Bitcoin, the first and most widely recognized virtual currency, is often viewed as a stand-in or proxy for the entire digital asset industry more broadly. While, admittedly, just one week into 2023, bitcoin trading...
Target Seek to Grow Food Sales With Expanded Tabitha Brown Partnership
Target is targeting vegan consumers with its ongoing partnership with actor-author Tabitha Brown. Beginning Sunday (Jan. 8), shoppers can purchase a line of vegan food products, tableware, cookware and kitchen decor curated by Brown, Target said in a news release. The launch, dominated by products that sell for under $10,...
Subscription Business Performance Tied to One Key Metric Few Manage
Businesses seeking long-term success are digging into available metric data to keep customers coming back. Subscription companies have been one of the hardest-hit retail sectors as customers trim “nice to haves” from their budgets. This reality hit home this week, as continued declining sales forced Stitch Fix to announce it would be laying off 20% of its salaried staff and replacing its CEO with the company’s founder, Katrina Lake.
Autonomous Delivery Gets Boost From Pilots in France and Germany
European retailers and tech companies are moving ahead with the development of autonomous delivery vehicles. While small delivery robots that stick to sidewalks have been deployed in some trial locations across the continent, fully autonomous delivery vehicles have yet to hit European roads in the absence of regulation. But recent...
Consola Finance Debuts Accounting Platform for Web3 Firms
Austria’s Consola Finance has launched an automated finance and accounting platform for Web3 companies. “Our mission is to bring clarity and control to companies’ crypto finances, and our platform automates processes such as bookkeeping, accounting, and reporting, saving valuable time and reducing human errors,” the company said in an announcement posted on its LinkedIn page Tuesday (Jan. 10).
6 in 10 Subscription Services Predict Economic Challenges This Year
As economic pressures continue, the majority of subscription companies are preparing for a difficult year. For PYMNTS’ recent study “The State Of Subscription Business: Best Practices And Business Performance Drivers,” created in collaboration with FlexPay, we surveyed 200 executive decision-makers at companies that offer subscription-based services and products.
Interest Rate Hikes Drive Small Businesses to Find Better Cash Flow Alternatives
SMBs are already dealing with inflation but now must bear the brunt of higher interest rate hikes too. It’s an economic one-two punch that forces legions of entrepreneurs and small business owners to swallow higher loan and supplier costs when they’re already struggling to grow revenue. The combined...
Nuvei Acquires Paya for $1.3B to Expand Beyond Retail Payments
Canadian FinTech Nuvei said it will acquire payments firm Paya in a $1.3 billion all-cash deal. The purchase combines “two people-first, technology-led, high-growth payment platforms,” Nuvei Chair and CEO Philip Fayer said in a Monday (Jan. 9) news release, calling the deal the next step in his company’s evolution.
Technical Constraints and Fraud Costs Are Crimping FinTech Money Mobility
Money mobility ended 2022 as a serious problem for FinTechs and enters 2023 needing attention. The FinTech Fraud Ripple Effect, a PYMNTS and Ingo Money collaboration, found that the average FinTech firm in the U.S. loses 1.7% of its total revenue to fraud each year, averaging $51 million in losses per firm. For many, this is an issue of not having the requisite tech.
UK TravelTech Firms Streamline API Connections for Booking Websites
On the surface, booking a hotel online appears simple and straightforward. But behind the scenes, numerous technically mediated interconnections between booking websites and hotels are in play as customers browse rooms, check availability and compare prices. And as convenient as it might seem, there isn’t a universal intermediary connected to...
Retailer Babylist Adds Dedicated Health Business for New and Expecting Parents
Babylist has launched a dedicated health business that complements its marketplace for growing families. The new Babylist Health aims to provide easy and transparent access to health and wellness products during pregnancy, postpartum and when caring for a baby, the company said in a Tuesday (Jan. 10) press release. The...
Amazon Invites More US Merchants to Buy With Prime
Amazon is opening its invite-only Buy With Prime program to a much wider merchant pool. Beginning Jan. 31, the program will be available to all eligible U.S. merchants, the eCommerce giant said in a news release Tuesday (Jan. 10). Introduced last April, Buy With Prime lets merchants sell listed products...
Coinbase Cuts Staff by Another 20% to Weather Crypto Downturn
Coinbase will reduce its workforce by 20% as it tries to weather the crypto market downturn. CEO Brian Armstrong announced the cuts — which affect 950 of Coinbase’s 4,700 workers — in a company blog post on Tuesday (Jan. 10) morning. It marks the third time the cryptocurrency exchange has reduced its staffing levels since June of last year.
