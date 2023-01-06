Read full article on original website
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Bruins
The San Jose Sharks take on the Boston Bruins at 7:30 p.m. PT at SAP Center for the second half of back-to-backs. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Erik Karlsson continued his franchise-record point/assist streak (14 games) on Friday with...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Flyers
Buffalo continues a 4-game homestand tonight against Philadelphia. Don Granato cancelled practice Sunday in favor of an off-ice meeting, a reality that could be the norm for the Sabres as they navigate a grueling month of January. The Sabres' opened a run of 13 games in 22 days with their...
NHL
Canadiens rally past Blues to end 7-game slide
MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens trailed three times before rallying for their first win in eight games, 5-4 against the St. Louis Blues at Bell Centre on Saturday. Josh Anderson scored the game-winner midway through the third period, and Joel Armia scored two of three tying goals for Montreal (16-21-3), which ended an 0-6-1 skid, its longest of the season. Jake Allen made 18 saves.
NHL
2023 All-Star Fan Vote candidates for Metropolitan Division debated
Burns, Sorokin, Zibanejad among picks by NHL.com writers. The 2023 Honda All-Star Fan Vote presented by Guaranteed Rate is open and runs through Jan. 17. The fan vote will result in two skaters and a goalie being added to the rosters for each division for the 2023 NHL Honda All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 4 (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).
NHL
NHL Buzz: Bertuzzi expected back for Red Wings coming off surgery
Barzal could return to Islanders after upper-body injury; Fleury to meet Wild in New York on Tuesday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Detroit Red Wings. Tyler Bertuzzi is expected to return for the Red...
NHL
Bergeron Hits Another Milestone as Boston Wins in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - For Jim Montgomery, it was the perfect example. As the Bruins searched for some insurance in the third period, Patrice Bergeron remained true to his game. While Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak went to work down low in the Sharks' end, Boston's captain stayed well above the puck when he easily could have cheated closer to the net front in search of the dagger.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Sabres
Hitting the midpoint of their 2022-23 schedule, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (14-18-7) are in New York State on Monday to take on Don Granato's Buffalo Sabres (20-15-2). Game time at KeyBank Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The...
NHL
Marner gets 500th point in Maple Leafs win against Red Wings
TORONTO -- Mitchell Marner had a goal and an assist to reach 500 NHL points for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. Marner, who also extend his home point streak to 17 games (six goals, 19 assists), has...
NHL
Dahlin's 5 points help Sabres rally past Wild in OT
BUFFALO -- Victor Olofsson scored his second goal of the game with 19 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 6-5 win against the Minnesota Wild at KeyBank Center on Saturday. Olofsson scored off a cross-ice pass from Peyton Krebs in the right circle. "I think their...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (22-12-4) at Canadiens (16-21-3) | 4:30 p.m.
Kraken look to maintain "poise and belief" in Montreal with the opportunity to extend win streak. Time: 4:30 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. MONTREAL - The Canadiens stopped a seven-game losing streak on Saturday with a 5-4 win over St. Louis and are a group that has struggled of late winning four of their last 15 games. But don't count them out. Remember, this Montreal team beat Seattle at home on Dec. 6 in the second half of a back-to-back and they average just under six rush attacks per game (14th in the league). The lesson has been learned. "We never take any team lightly ever," Jared McCann said. "We were the team last year that was sometimes taken lightly."
NHL
Matthews fakes out Marner, pretends to toss milestone puck in crowd
Maple Leafs forward pulls quick prank after teammate scores for 500th NHL point. A souvenir intended for Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner almost ended up with a lucky fan. At least that's what Auston Matthews wants us to think. On Saturday, Marner scored a goal in the second period...
NHL
RECAP: Bobrovsky, special teams shine in win over Red Wings
DETROIT -- The Florida Panthers feel they've added another building block to their season. Helping the Panthers get back to .500 and start their important four-game road trip off on the right foot, Sergei Bobrovsky stood on his head while stopping 29 of 31 shots during a thrilling 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Friday.
NHL
Recap: Ducks Can't Keep Up with Bruins in 7-1 Loss
David Pastrnak scored his 13th career hat trick and six Bruins tallied multi-point nights, helping Boston to a 7-1 victory tonight at Honda Center. The loss denied Anaheim its first three-game winning streak of the season and dropped the club to 12-25-4 on the season. The Ducks are also now 3-4-1 heading to the final week of a franchise-record 10-game homestand.
NHL
Bally Sports Midwest to stream Blues Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Ceremony will stream live on Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. on the Bally Sports app and BallySports.com. The inaugural St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame Induction Dinner and Ceremony will stream live on the Bally Sports app and BallySports.com on Friday, Jan. 13, at 8 p.m. from the Missouri Athletic Club in downtown St. Louis.
NHL
FUTURE WATCH UPDATE - 09.01.23
A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues. Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame. Nikolaev has been recalled by the Calgary Wranglers. Domi scores OT winner as Flames settle for a single point. by RYAN DITTRICK @ryandittrick / CalgaryFlames.com. 3:32 AM. CHICAGO -...
NHL
Makar, Avalanche rally to defeat Oilers in OT, end skid at 5
EDMONTON -- Cale Makar scored 2:09 into overtime, and the Colorado Avalanche ended a five-game skid with a 3-2 come-from-behind victory against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday. Makar scored on an individual rush, shooting the puck over the shoulder of Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner. Makar and Nathan...
NHL
Minnesota Wild Foundation to Host Whiskey & Wine with the Wild
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League's (NHL) Minnesota Wild announced today that the Wild Foundation will host a Whiskey & Wine with the Wild event on Sunday, Feb. 19 from 4 - 6:30 p.m. at 317 on Rice Park in Saint Paul. Hosted by Wild forward Marcus Foligno, and his wife, Natascia, the event will include tasting selections of fine whiskey and wine, as well as small-plate food pairings chosen to complement beverage samples.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 9
* David Pastrnak pocketed 3-1-4 and climbed the Bruins' all-time lists for 30-goal seasons, hat tricks and game-opening tallies. * The Central Division-leading Stars defeated the Panthers to maintain their one-point lead on the Jets, who prevailed in a turbulent clash with the Canucks to remain at cruising altitude. *...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Match Up Against Flames on Sunday Night
Chicago goes for second-straight win against Calgary. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks go for their second-straight win on Sunday night as they face the Calgary Flames (TICKETS). RECAP. Alex Stalock's 10th career NHL shutout helped the Blackhawks to...
NHL
Golden Knights Dominated by Kings, 5-1
The Vegas Golden Knights (27-13-2) fell to the Los Angeles Kings (23-14-6), 5-1, in their first loss of the new year Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. Kevin Fiala opened the scoring for the Kings 17 minutes into the first. In the middle frame, Matt Roy extended Los Angeles' lead to 2-0 with a shorthanded goal. Fiala then potted his second of the night with four minutes left in the period to make it 3-0 Kings. Five minutes into the final period, Viktor Arvidsson brought the Kings' lead to 4-0. With two minutes remaining, Jonathan Marchessault ended Los Angeles' shutout bid to get Vegas on the board. Fiala scored an empty net goal for the hat trick, securing the 5-1 victory for the Kings.
