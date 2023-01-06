Read full article on original website
Brazilian couple jailed in Lebanon for smuggling cocaine in their stomachs
Brazilian nationals Igor dos Santos and his wife Juliana Nunes are facing drug smuggling charges in Lebanon after they were arrested December 19. Each was had half a kilo of cocaine in the abdomen.
Youth guilty of stab murder glorified in drill rap video
A youth has been found guilty of the murder of a boy in a gang ride-out glorified in a drill rap video.Bubacar Jabbie Dukureh, 17, who was known as Buba, was walking back to his home in Walthamstow, east London, when he was attacked by five teenagers on the evening of October 23 2020, the Old Bailey heard.Buba, who was alone, was stabbed through the chest and collapsed in his front garden in a pool of blood.A resident of Westbury Road raised the alarm and police and medics arrived but Buba could not be saved and he was pronounced dead at...
BBC
Joshimath: Dozens evacuated from India's 'sinking town'
Dozens of families from Joshimath town in India's Uttarakhand state have been evacuated after large cracks appeared in their homes and on roads. The area has been declared "disaster-prone", a district official said. More than 600 houses have developed cracks so far due to gradual land subsidence, which refers to...
Irish aid worker says Greece smuggling trial ‘deeply damaging to the EU’
An Irish humanitarian has said his trial in Greece over smuggling-related charges is “deeply damaging” to the European Union.Sean Binder said the trial was “an attack on the idea of human rights and the rule of law” but added he was confident of being found innocent in a fairly run trial.Mr Binder also said he has received racist messages and death threats for helping people who were crossing the Mediterranean to Europe, but emphasised the need to understand the fears people have about migration.The Kerryman is one of 24 migrant rescue volunteers on the Greek island of Lesbos charged in...
Iranian man busted in his underwear on suspicion of planning chemical warfare in Germany: report
An Iranian national was arrested in his underwear Sunday after he was reportedly caught trying to deploy biological weapons in northwestern Germany. The 32-year-old man had allegedly obtained cyanide and ricin in preparation for a “serious act of violence,” investigators said, according to German outlet Welt. The Iranian and one other man, whose affiliation was not disclosed, were arrested by anti-terror investigators in the former’s Castrop-Rauxel living quarters around midnight. Both were apprehended in their underpants — and jackets that had only been thrown on as authorities descended on the building, eyewitnesses told Welt. Investigators wearing protective suits wheeled the toxins and...
US and Russia clash over violent extremism in Africa
The United States is accusing Russian military contractors backed by the Kremlin of interfering in the internal affairs of African countries and "increasing the likelihood that violent extremism will grow" in the Sahel region which is facing increasing attacks and deteriorating security
Indian held for unruly behavior with woman on airline flight
NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian police have arrested an unruly airline passenger following a complaint by a woman aboard an Air India flight from New York that he urinated on her in business class. Shankar Mishra was picked up by police in the southern city of Bengaluru and brought...
US News and World Report
Russian Publisher Investigated by Authorities Under New Anti-LGBT Law - Lawmaker
(Reuters) - An independent Russian book publisher is under investigation for promoting "non-traditional sexual relations", a lawmaker from the ruling party said on Tuesday, after he accused it of openly defying Russia's tough new anti-LGBT laws. Popcorn Books, which publishes stories that deal with LGBT relationships and self-identification, began labelling...
americanmilitarynews.com
Turkey won’t extradite Uyghurs to China, foreign minister says
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said his country will not give in to pressure from China to extradite Uyghurs who have Turkish citizenship, even if it has strained their relationship. “Turkish-Chinese ties have suffered over...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Calls on Germany to Help Maintain 'Regional Order'
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called on Germany on Tuesday to help maintain "regional order" during a meeting with senior German lawmakers who are visiting the island on a trip that Beijing has condemned. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has been heartened by support from...
Russia's Wagner says it controls Ukrainian town of Soledar, fighting continues -agencies
Jan 10 (Reuters) - The head of Russia's private military firm Wagner on Tuesday said his forces had taken control of the eastern Ukrainian mining town of Soledar but that fighting continued, Russian news agencies reported.
US News and World Report
Places the U.S. Government Warns Not to Travel Right Now
The U.S. State Department issues travel advisory levels for more than 200 countries globally, continually updating them based on a variety of risk indicators such as health, terrorism and civil unrest. Travel advisory levels range from Level 1, which means exercise normal precautions, to Level 4, which means do not travel.
hstoday.us
‘World’s Most Wanted Human Trafficker’ Arrested in Sudan
A notorious people smuggler, known for his particularly cruel and violent treatment of migrants, has been arrested in Sudan thanks to swift action by the United Arab Emirates, based on information shared via INTERPOL. Kidane Zekarias Habtemariam was the subject of two INTERPOL Red Notices, by Ethiopia and the Netherlands,...
Thailand Reintroduces Covid Vaccine Rules For Travellers as China Reopens to the World… But There’s a Loophole
Thailand reintroduced COVID-19 vaccine rules for travellers on Sunday – the same day that China finally reopened to the world after nearly three years of pandemic-induced isolation. Unlike a growing list of foreign governments, however, Thai health officials aren’t specifically targeting travellers from China with their new pandemic border...
US News and World Report
At Least 17 Dead in Deadliest Day of Anti-Government Protests in Peru
LIMA/JULIACA (Reuters) -At least 17 people were killed in clashes with police in southern Peru, the country's human rights office said on Monday, the deadliest day so far of protests demanding early elections and the release of jailed former president Pedro Castillo. The clashes occurred in Juliaca, a city near...
US News and World Report
Russia Intensifies Assaults on Ukrainian Salt Mining Town and Eastern Front
KYIV/SIVERSK, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russia has stepped up a "powerful assault" led by the Wagner contract militia on Soledar in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv said on Monday, describing a difficult situation for forces repelling waves of attacks around the salt mining town and nearby fronts. Soledar, in the industrial Donbas region, lies...
US News and World Report
Gunmen Kidnap 32 People From Southern Nigeria Train Station
YENAGOA, NIGERIA (Reuters) - Gunmen armed with AK-47 rifles have abducted more than 30 people from a train station in Nigeria's southern Edo state, the governor's office said on Sunday. The attack is the latest example of the growing insecurity that has spread to nearly every corner of Africa's most...
US News and World Report
German Foreign Minister: Two-State Solution for Cyprus Not an Option
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday a two-state solution for Cyprus is not an option and Germany will continue to push for a de-escalation of tensions on the island. "Germany is solidly on your side. A solution can only be found based on the basis...
ktalnews.com
Sinking land forces hundreds to leave Indian temple town
LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Authorities in an Indian Himalayan town have stopped construction activities and started moving hundreds of people to temporary shelters after a temple collapsed and cracks appeared in over 600 houses because of sinking of land, officials said Saturday. Residents of Joshimath town in Uttarakhand state...
China’s new foreign minister heads to Africa for first trip
BEIJING (AP) — China’s new Foreign Minister Qin Gang is starting his term with a weeklong trip to five African countries, the Foreign Ministry announced Monday. Qin, who until recently was ambassador to the United States, will visit Ethiopia, Gabon, Angola, Benin and Egypt from Jan. 9-16, spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily media briefing. In Egypt, Qin will also meet the secretary-general of the Arab League.
