A youth has been found guilty of the murder of a boy in a gang ride-out glorified in a drill rap video.Bubacar Jabbie Dukureh, 17, who was known as Buba, was walking back to his home in Walthamstow, east London, when he was attacked by five teenagers on the evening of October 23 2020, the Old Bailey heard.Buba, who was alone, was stabbed through the chest and collapsed in his front garden in a pool of blood.A resident of Westbury Road raised the alarm and police and medics arrived but Buba could not be saved and he was pronounced dead at...

