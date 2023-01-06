ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Beach Radio

Here Is Where You Should Go To Experience New Jersey’s Best Road Trip

If you are looking for an amazing, iconic road trip, experts say you don't have to cross a border. There is an iconic road trip you have to take right here in New Jersey. Now, we don't often consider the words "joy" and "driving" very compatible here in the Garden State. As a matter of fact, those two words hardly ever find themselves in the same sentence, unless of course there is a "once I stopped" in the middle of them.
Beach Radio

Are calls from jail too expensive? Report reveals NJ figures

It costs too much for New Jersey families to connect with their loved ones who are behind bars, according to a report from the advocacy group Prison Policy Initiative. Compared to other states, New Jersey isn't even close to being one of the biggest offenders when it comes to the price of phone calls, the report suggests. But there's another problem taking over in New Jersey and elsewhere: the cost of video chats.
pix11.com

Some morning rain, snow could start NY, NJ workweek

As temperatures are expected to dip toward the low to mid-30s Sunday night, there is a chance that the system could bring some light snow overnight for parts of the region. Accumulations will be very limited because the snow may mix with some rain, especially along coastal sections. Some morning...
New Jersey 101.5

Mask-up – CDC recommends masking in all NJ counties

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are urging all New Jersey residents to mask-up again as the number of COVID-19 cases rise rapidly. State and federal health officials have become increasingly concerned with the XBB COVID variant. It is highly contagious and has shown resistance to both vaccine protections as well as immunities from past COVID infections.
Beach Radio

This is New Jersey’s most depressing highway

There are stretches of roads around New Jersey that look like the land that time forgot. Some manage to carry it off with a bit of charm and nostalgia. Others look like time not only forgot about it but abandoned it, too. The White Horse and Black Horse pikes used...
92.7 WOBM

WOW! Win the Mega Millions and Buy the Most Expensive Condo in New Jersey?

There was no winner in the last Mega Millions drawing, so this means that the next drawing on Tuesday, January 10th is valued at 1.1 billion dollars. Wow! that is a lot of money! Imagine if you did win. maybe you would want to relocate? We have one of the most expensive condos, if not the most expensive, here in New Jersey for you to check out! Better get the bank on the phone for this one.
