3 New Jersey Cities Rank Among The Best In The Country To Call Home
There are a lot of great places to live in New Jersey, but as we enter a new year, aren't you curious to see if you live in one of the top 50 places to live in the country?. Despite the fact that it seems like there's somewhat of a mass exodus from the Garden State in recent years, I'm a fairly new resident, and love it!
Here Is Where You Should Go To Experience New Jersey’s Best Road Trip
If you are looking for an amazing, iconic road trip, experts say you don't have to cross a border. There is an iconic road trip you have to take right here in New Jersey. Now, we don't often consider the words "joy" and "driving" very compatible here in the Garden State. As a matter of fact, those two words hardly ever find themselves in the same sentence, unless of course there is a "once I stopped" in the middle of them.
Monmouth County, New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Soup In The State
As much as the summer lover in all of us in New Jersey has been fighting it, the bitter cold time of year when we all yearn for a hot cup or bowl of delicious comforting soup. And now the experts are weighing in on where you can find the best soup in the Garden State.
New Jersey witness photographs V-shaped object with flashing light
A New Jersey witness at Brielle reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering V-shaped object with a single flashing red light at 7:40 p.m. on December 29, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
What really killed NJ’s malls — and it’s not too late to fix it (Opinion)
This holiday season really made me take a good look at our local malls. Because I had occasion to visit the two nearest to me, I’ve made this observation: they are trying to hang on to the same old formula when that old formula no longer works. The decline...
Are calls from jail too expensive? Report reveals NJ figures
It costs too much for New Jersey families to connect with their loved ones who are behind bars, according to a report from the advocacy group Prison Policy Initiative. Compared to other states, New Jersey isn't even close to being one of the biggest offenders when it comes to the price of phone calls, the report suggests. But there's another problem taking over in New Jersey and elsewhere: the cost of video chats.
Where is winter? NJ’s next storm system likely another rainmaker
So far this winter season, we have had two snow events in New Jersey. Both limited to NW NJ, and only putting about 2 or 3 inches on the ground. Newark Airport has only netted 0.1" of total snow accumulation this season — the slowest start to winter there since 2006-07.
pix11.com
Some morning rain, snow could start NY, NJ workweek
As temperatures are expected to dip toward the low to mid-30s Sunday night, there is a chance that the system could bring some light snow overnight for parts of the region. Accumulations will be very limited because the snow may mix with some rain, especially along coastal sections. Some morning...
Mask-up – CDC recommends masking in all NJ counties
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are urging all New Jersey residents to mask-up again as the number of COVID-19 cases rise rapidly. State and federal health officials have become increasingly concerned with the XBB COVID variant. It is highly contagious and has shown resistance to both vaccine protections as well as immunities from past COVID infections.
This is New Jersey’s most depressing highway
There are stretches of roads around New Jersey that look like the land that time forgot. Some manage to carry it off with a bit of charm and nostalgia. Others look like time not only forgot about it but abandoned it, too. The White Horse and Black Horse pikes used...
Popular West Coast burger chain opens another NJ spot
There are a ton of great burger places in New Jersey, but it's always good to have options right? This place is expanding in Jersey and has been grilling up tasty burgers since 1969!. I'm not gonna lie, I feel like I write about food a lot, but when a...
There is concern about how this winter is eroding some of New Jersey’s beaches
It's been a roller coaster of a winter season so far from single digit temperatures Christmas weekend to highs in the 50's and 60's to open up 2023, and curious as that may be, comes some concern for how the temps and weather conditions are impacting our Jersey Shore beaches.
Is It Illegal to Record a Conversation in New Jersey?
Lately, I've been stuck in the Tik Tok vortex where the scroll goes on and on until that funny video appears telling you to chill and get some food or go to bed. For whatever reason, I've been getting a lot of videos that involve one person recording another person without their knowledge.
WOW! Win the Mega Millions and Buy the Most Expensive Condo in New Jersey?
There was no winner in the last Mega Millions drawing, so this means that the next drawing on Tuesday, January 10th is valued at 1.1 billion dollars. Wow! that is a lot of money! Imagine if you did win. maybe you would want to relocate? We have one of the most expensive condos, if not the most expensive, here in New Jersey for you to check out! Better get the bank on the phone for this one.
Did anyone else in New Jersey randomly receive this in the mail?
I came home Thursday night to see a package with my name on it. "Strange," I thought. I didn’t remember ordering anything. I quickly tried to remember if I did some online shopping after a glass or two of wine. (We’ve all been there, right? RIGHT?!) However, nothing came to mind.
“Most Haunted Road In New Jersey”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
New Jersey is home to a number of haunted roads, each with its own chilling history and eerie tales. From abandoned insane asylums to haunted bridges and graveyards, these spooky highways are sure to give you the shivers. Here are the top five most haunted roads in New Jersey:
Visit This Small New Jersey Town For The Absolute Perfect Day Trip
New Jersey is known for a lot of things, but what really sets us apart from other states is all of our unique small towns, and one town is getting some serious props for being one of the best places in the state to visit for a day trip!. There's...
The most expensive restaurant in New Jersey will ‘break the bank’
When eating out I'm perfectly fine grabbing a sub from Wawa. No hassle. In and out. But every once in a while you have to treat yourself and your partner or guests. Last month my girlfriend and I went to Morton's Steakhouse. We had heard rave reviews from everybody, so...
What is ‘deer corn’ and where to get it in New Jersey?
If you are a hunter, you certainly know what deer corn is. Many hunters buy sacks of corn to put in areas where they hunt to attract deer. There are certain rules and regulations for “bating" deer in New Jersey. Food is scarce for many wild animals, including deer...
Do affluent NJ residents care? Making it too easy for burglars, car thieves
For all the proposed legislation and local laws to toughen the penalties for car theft in New Jersey, it might all come down to one basic preventative measure: locking your car and home doors. In four cases of attempted home burglaries in Toms River on Friday morning, two ended with...
