Temple, TX

inforney.com

BOB MAINDELLE: Fish were in schools, but kids were not

On their final day off from school as their Christmas holiday break came to a close, four Fort Hood kids from two military families enjoyed both good weather and good fishing, provided to them free of charge by the Soldiers’ Kids Involved in Fishing Fun (SKIFF) program earlier this week.
FORT HOOD, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Brazos Gators raise money for National Championship in Vegas

WACO, Texas — Coaches and parents of the Brazos Gators cooked and sold barbecue Saturday with a goal of raising money to put toward the team's trip to Las Vegas. The little league team is headed to Vegas looking to secure their first AAU National Championship win. "Some of...
WACO, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Four-Star LB Jelani McDonald Commits to Texas

The Texas Longhorns have one of the best recruiting classes in Big 12 history this year, and it got even better on Saturday with the addition of four-star LB Jelani McDonald. Woods was deciding on a trio of Big 12 teams to commit to picking between TCU, Oklahoma State and Texas. This update comes from Hayes Fawcett, a social media football recruiting expect via Twitter.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Waco Salvation Army Receives Large Donation

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The Waco Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign aims for a certain money goal each year. They found themselves short $50,000 after the holidays but an anonymous donation today quickly closed that gap. For the past three years, the Salvation Army has seen highs and...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Restaurant fundraiser to benefit China Spring family

CHINA SPRING, Texas (FOX 44) – A China Spring family is in need as they recover from an unfortunate accident from the holidays. Chris and Ashleigh Colón have three girls, in addition to another baby girl on the way. The family was doing their Christmas shopping last month – when a pipe burst upstairs in their house. The Colón family’s house was flooded, and the ceiling caved in.
CHINA SPRING, TX
WacoTrib.com

Mike Copeland: Waco's new seafood option; Dichotomy takes coffee break; new downtown Huaco Eatery; 'Megafactory' update

Fish City Grill will open its Waco location Jan. 23, with the chain scheduling special events to introduce itself to local diners. The restaurant occupies 2,800 square feet on Crosslake Parkway in the Legends Crossing development just southwest of Interstate 35 and Loop 340, already home to Saltgrass Steak House, Chuy’s and P.F. Chang’s, among other restaurants. Additional space for dining is available on the patio.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Nitro Extreme brings big names to Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — The Fast and Furious and Mission Impossible stunt drivers are in Temple this weekend to show off their skills in Nitro Extreme. Every show put on this weekend will last about two hours. The show manager, Chelsie Nugent, said it'll be like watching a movie in real time.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Body found in Waco identified as missing person by police

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has stated that a body found on Jan. 6, 2023 has been identified. According to Waco PD, the body was identified by people they suspect to be involved in the case as 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox. The department stated that a positive identification...
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Teens shot missing Waco man to death, dumped body near Baylor: Police

WACO, Texas —Two teens have been arrested for murder after authorities discovered human remains near Baylor's campus Friday morning, which police have identified as a missing Waco man last seen a week ago. James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are accused of shooting 59-year-old David Wilcox...
WACO, TX
Elgin Courier

Girl killed, suspect chased to Navasota

An alleged murder near Elgin led to a police chase Wednesday almost a hundred miles away. Sofia Vera, 19, was reportedly killed Dec. 30, 2022. An alleged suspect, Raul Anthony Cabellero, 22, was then pursued by multiple agencies Jan. 4 before crashing and reportedly shooting himself. "They … approached the...
ELGIN, TX
KCEN

Mugshots released of suspects in Waco's first 2023 murder investigation

WACO, Texas — The mugshots of two suspects believed to be involved in Waco's first murder investigation of 2023 were released on Saturday. On Friday, the Waco Police Department arrested 18-year-old James Keylan Willis and 19-year-old Brandon Xavier Stephens for their alleged role in 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox's murder. A...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Waco police report a body found in creek off of I-35

WACO, Texas — Waco police reports that a body has been found in a creek off of Interstate 35 access road and South Ninth Street on Friday, Jan. 6. Waco police say this is being labeled as a questionable death and also add that this is unrelated to Baylor University.
WACO, TX

