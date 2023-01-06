Read full article on original website
inforney.com
BOB MAINDELLE: Fish were in schools, but kids were not
On their final day off from school as their Christmas holiday break came to a close, four Fort Hood kids from two military families enjoyed both good weather and good fishing, provided to them free of charge by the Soldiers’ Kids Involved in Fishing Fun (SKIFF) program earlier this week.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Brazos Gators raise money for National Championship in Vegas
WACO, Texas — Coaches and parents of the Brazos Gators cooked and sold barbecue Saturday with a goal of raising money to put toward the team's trip to Las Vegas. The little league team is headed to Vegas looking to secure their first AAU National Championship win. "Some of...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Four-Star LB Jelani McDonald Commits to Texas
The Texas Longhorns have one of the best recruiting classes in Big 12 history this year, and it got even better on Saturday with the addition of four-star LB Jelani McDonald. Woods was deciding on a trio of Big 12 teams to commit to picking between TCU, Oklahoma State and Texas. This update comes from Hayes Fawcett, a social media football recruiting expect via Twitter.
KWTX
10 Waco labor and delivery healthcare workers are expecting special deliveries of their own
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Whether it’s a holiday miracle or serendipity, the baby fever is real at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Women and Children’s Center. At least nine of the nurses and one physician who deliver the little bundles of joy for a living are now all expecting mothers themselves, too!
fox44news.com
Waco Salvation Army Receives Large Donation
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The Waco Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign aims for a certain money goal each year. They found themselves short $50,000 after the holidays but an anonymous donation today quickly closed that gap. For the past three years, the Salvation Army has seen highs and...
fox44news.com
Restaurant fundraiser to benefit China Spring family
CHINA SPRING, Texas (FOX 44) – A China Spring family is in need as they recover from an unfortunate accident from the holidays. Chris and Ashleigh Colón have three girls, in addition to another baby girl on the way. The family was doing their Christmas shopping last month – when a pipe burst upstairs in their house. The Colón family’s house was flooded, and the ceiling caved in.
KTRE
Central Texas family completes pandemic project of building an elaborate treehouse
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco family has finally completed a two-a-half-year-long project of building a multi-towered, decked out treehouse from scratch after they decided to build it during the onset of the pandemic. The project started when the Hetland family was shut inside during the onset of the pandemic....
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Waco's new seafood option; Dichotomy takes coffee break; new downtown Huaco Eatery; 'Megafactory' update
Fish City Grill will open its Waco location Jan. 23, with the chain scheduling special events to introduce itself to local diners. The restaurant occupies 2,800 square feet on Crosslake Parkway in the Legends Crossing development just southwest of Interstate 35 and Loop 340, already home to Saltgrass Steak House, Chuy’s and P.F. Chang’s, among other restaurants. Additional space for dining is available on the patio.
KWTX
The Central Texas Homeless Coalition needs volunteers for their annual homeless count
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Central Texas Homeless Coalition will hold their annual event to count the homeless population, at the end of the month. Happening in Temple and Killeen, on Jan. 26, they’re asking for volunteers. “So, volunteers will get virtual training and then be onsite working...
Nitro Extreme brings big names to Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — The Fast and Furious and Mission Impossible stunt drivers are in Temple this weekend to show off their skills in Nitro Extreme. Every show put on this weekend will last about two hours. The show manager, Chelsie Nugent, said it'll be like watching a movie in real time.
Owner of Crawford construction company addresses complaints of unfinished work
CRAWFORD, Texas — Numerous Clayton Construction clients have raised their concerns about unfinished work after signing contracts and paying hundreds of thousands of dollars for projects to be completed at their homes. One Clayton Construction client, Carol Shaw, says the company started building her family a house about a...
fox44news.com
Temple billboard recognizes former Wildcats set to play for a National Championship
TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — Right along I-36 in Temple is a billboard that honors former Wildcat standouts Jared Wiley and Quentin Johnston, as they prepare for play for a National Championship on Monday. The billboard, which plays morning through night, displays both players one at a time, with...
Body found in Waco identified as missing person by police
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has stated that a body found on Jan. 6, 2023 has been identified. According to Waco PD, the body was identified by people they suspect to be involved in the case as 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox. The department stated that a positive identification...
News Channel 25
Teens shot missing Waco man to death, dumped body near Baylor: Police
WACO, Texas —Two teens have been arrested for murder after authorities discovered human remains near Baylor's campus Friday morning, which police have identified as a missing Waco man last seen a week ago. James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are accused of shooting 59-year-old David Wilcox...
Elgin Courier
Girl killed, suspect chased to Navasota
An alleged murder near Elgin led to a police chase Wednesday almost a hundred miles away. Sofia Vera, 19, was reportedly killed Dec. 30, 2022. An alleged suspect, Raul Anthony Cabellero, 22, was then pursued by multiple agencies Jan. 4 before crashing and reportedly shooting himself. "They … approached the...
Mugshots released of suspects in Waco's first 2023 murder investigation
WACO, Texas — The mugshots of two suspects believed to be involved in Waco's first murder investigation of 2023 were released on Saturday. On Friday, the Waco Police Department arrested 18-year-old James Keylan Willis and 19-year-old Brandon Xavier Stephens for their alleged role in 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox's murder. A...
Waco police report a body found in creek off of I-35
WACO, Texas — Waco police reports that a body has been found in a creek off of Interstate 35 access road and South Ninth Street on Friday, Jan. 6. Waco police say this is being labeled as a questionable death and also add that this is unrelated to Baylor University.
KWTX
Teens charged with murder after remains of missing Waco man found near Baylor campus
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police announced James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the murder of Stanley Wilcox, 59, a missing Waco man. A third teenager, 17-year-old Heavyn Hamilton, was charged with failure to report a felony. Human remains...
News Channel 25
Killeen business owners worry about homeless camps, city leaders looking for solutions
Many store owners in downtown Killeen are not happy with homeless people setting up camp, right in front of their stores. That's why city leaders looked into creating an ordinance during their city council meeting on Tuesday to enforce a Texas State law banning camping. However, city leaders learned the...
Travis County restaurant owner arrested on aggravated assault charges
In an affidavit filed in Travis County Thursday, Jonestown Police said a local restaurant owner was arrested Dec. 31 after attacking and striking a woman against her vehicle.
