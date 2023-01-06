ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Syracuse.com

When will Buffalo Bills play Miami Dolphins on Wild Card Weekend? Date and time set

Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills’ Wild Card Weekend matchup with the Miami Dolphins has a time and date set in place. The NFL revealed the start time of every Wild Card Weekend matchup after the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. Buffalo’s third matchup this season against Miami will take place on Sunday, January 15 at 1 p.m.
Why did Damar Hamlin apologize to Tre’Davious White? Bills CB reveals while discussing tough week

Orchard Park, N.Y. — Tre’Davious White awoke Sunday morning to a text message from Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills were hours from taking the field for the first time since Hamlin’s heart stopped in Cincinnati. All week, players and coaches were glued to their phones hoping for updates on their fallen friend, who needed life-saving CPR to make it to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
