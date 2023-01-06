Read full article on original website
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin selling shirts to benefit first responders, Cincinnati hospital
Cincinnati — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is selling shirts to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center amid his recovery from cardiac arrest. “We all won,” Hamlin tweeted Sunday after the Bills beat the New England Patriots 35-23. “I want to give back an ounce...
He revived a ref in the Dome, passing on a lesson to the Syracuse trainer who saved Damar Hamlin
Syracuse, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown knew exactly who he wanted to give the game ball to after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots on Sunday. The recipient of Brown’s gift was Bills assistant trainer Denny Kellington, a name that millions of football fans...
When will Buffalo Bills play Miami Dolphins on Wild Card Weekend? Date and time set
Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills’ Wild Card Weekend matchup with the Miami Dolphins has a time and date set in place. The NFL revealed the start time of every Wild Card Weekend matchup after the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. Buffalo’s third matchup this season against Miami will take place on Sunday, January 15 at 1 p.m.
Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A...
Why did Damar Hamlin apologize to Tre’Davious White? Bills CB reveals while discussing tough week
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Tre’Davious White awoke Sunday morning to a text message from Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills were hours from taking the field for the first time since Hamlin’s heart stopped in Cincinnati. All week, players and coaches were glued to their phones hoping for updates on their fallen friend, who needed life-saving CPR to make it to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Stanford meets Washington in search of first Pac-12 win
Stanford and Washington look to turn around slow starts in conference play when they meet in a Pac-12 game Thursday
Buffalo Bills playoffs gear: AFC East Champions hats, shirts, more NFL postseason merch
The Buffalo Bills are headed to the 2022-23 NFL Postseason, and it all starts with Super Wild Card Weekend, where they’ll square off with the Miami Dolphins. That means there’s a fresh collection of gear celebrating the Bills’ successful season, and looking ahead at a possible Super Bowl bid, and you can find it all on Fanatics.com.
