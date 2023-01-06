Orchard Park, N.Y. — Tre’Davious White awoke Sunday morning to a text message from Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills were hours from taking the field for the first time since Hamlin’s heart stopped in Cincinnati. All week, players and coaches were glued to their phones hoping for updates on their fallen friend, who needed life-saving CPR to make it to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO