Motorious

A 1977 280Z With Just 8k-Miles Is Selling on Bring A Trailer

An iconic Japanese classic in great condition. The Datsun 280Z has been one of the coolest classic cars to ever come out of the Japanese domestic market for the last century or so. In the 1960s and 1970s, these cars represented style and affordability all wrapped up in a great performing Japanese platform. Nowadays, many are enthusiastic to get their hands on one though they can be pretty hard to find because they are starting to age a little bit. However, that’s where this car comes into play with only 8000 miles on the odometer and a body whose condition has been kept premium throughout its life.
New Southwest Sale from $49 – Good for Travel Through May

There is a new Southwest sale out and it starts at just $49 and it is good for travel into May. This is the furthest sale in 2023 so check it out!. Southwest is ready to move on from their horrible Christmas travel mess-ups and trying to get customers to book with them again – that means, a Southwest sale! Here is the latest one that is good for deeper into 2023 than before.
HAWAII STATE
RideApart

Watch Adventurer Lyndon Poskitt Explore Iceland On His Norden 901

Adventure rider and longtime YouTuber Lyndon Poskitt is back on his Husqvarna Norden 901.In the newest series of Races to Places, he’s off to explore Iceland. First things first, though—both he and his bike have to get there from England. Sadly, most airlines frown upon taking your motorbike of choice in the cabin with you as an emotional support vehicle. Boo!
Family Flaunts Toddler In First Class

A young toddler in Singapore is making headlines for exclusively flying in the comfort of first class. His parents defend their travel decision on the grounds of comfort, service, and health. What does this viral story, if anything, teach us about travel?. Toddler Only Flies In First Class…. A family...
Checking My Privilege At The Sheraton Door

After my Air France flight to Paris was canceled, I found myself in a foul mood. But stopping for a moment to reflect upon how privileged I was to be able to travel to Paris at all or even stay at an airport hotel helped put the matter in perspective and convict me of my error. To me, the Sheraton Gateway LAX will now always be known as the Sheraton Privilege Hotel.
Why Hotels’ Posted Maximum Room Rates Are So High

You’ve checked in to your hotel and your room is ready. Before you unpack (does your room have a dresser? If not, here’s why), you decide to get a lay of the land. You know your hotel hasn’t been reported for bed bugs because you checked, but you look at all the places where they tend to hide, just in case.
CALIFORNIA STATE
tinyhousetalk.com

Retired British Couple’s Snowplow Turned Overlander

Phil and Lynn are a charming English couple who retired and decided it was time to travel. Their overlanding rig was built off of an old military vehicle — so old that it doesn’t have any computer parts controlling the engine, making it easy for just about any mechanic to repair.
Hyatt Regency Malta: Back to Beautiful

Hyatt Regency Malta Hotel Review is part of the Punxsutawney TPOL Trip Report. Getting There: Take an Uber through the pristine roads of this beautiful island. If there were any remaining doubts about whether I should buy a villa in Sicily, they were erased when I arrived at the Hyatt Regency Malta (see Did TPOL Buy a 1 Euro Italian Villa?). Back in luxury, I was quickly reminded that I prefer the finer things in life. Here’s the review:
Starbucks Sending Targeted Bonus Star Promotions Just Before Devaluation

In what could be described as the left hand not knowing what the right hand is doing, I received an email from Starbucks offering me “Double Stars” for purchases. While I’m willing to sign up for these double-star promotions, they don’t get me to take an extra Starbs run during the day. I’ll gladly take 2x stars for purchases I’m going to make anyway.
BIG Changes At Disney: Free Parking, Food Discounts, & More!

In November 2022, The Walt Disney Company unceremoniously fired its CEO, Bob Chapek, and brought back its previous CEO, Bob Iger. Chapek’s 2-year tenure at the company was not good – he was intensely disliked and Disney’s stock value was not doing well (Disney Tourist Blog did an excellent write up about why Bob C. was fired and how Bob I. returned).
FLORIDA STATE
skimag.com

Blizzard Is Fixing What Ain’t Broke—And We’re Loving It

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+ Sign up for Outside+ today. If you’ve glanced at our annual Winter Gear Guide before, then you know the name Blizzard....
