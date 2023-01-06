Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WAFF
Night to Shine Shoals is ready to boogie in 2023
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Prom season is going to be here before you know it. And every year, an event called Night to Shine takes place to make sure everyone gets their special night on the dance floor. Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience,...
Hartselle Enquirer
Falkville FFA volunteers with Falkville Lions Club
Members of the Falkville High School FFA spent the first day of their Christmas break volunteering at the Falkville Lion’s Club community Christmas event. This is an annual event sponsored by the Lion’s Club. The 2022 event served 23 families from Falkville. The Falkville Lion’s Club officers are Terry Nappier, Red Wallace, Arthur Summerford, Jimmie Walker and Aaron Burgess. Ashley Holmes, the Falkville High School FFA instructor, headed up the assistance project. Apology to Hartselle Enquirer readers I want to apologize to the readers for having a short column this week. I am recuperating from injuries received from a recent wreck. I hope to be able to present a better column next week.
Hartselle Enquirer
HJHS students ‘have a ball’ beginning American Character Program
With the help of local and state sponsors, seventh grade students from Hartselle Junior High School are beginning the American Character Program this year. Students will learn civics, history, character, careers and financial literacy in a format that uses excitement as its engagement platform. The lessons are in comic book format and expand into class exercises and activities that have serious impact. After studying the character and impact of historical American figures, they are then challenged to put their own character in action.
Obituary: Carol Jean Harbison (Updated)
Carol Jean Harbison, age 80, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. She was born Nov. 7, 1942 to Avery Eugene and Carrie Mae Self Robbins. She is preceded in death by her husband: Sherywon Eugene Harbison. Funeral services are Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David McGowin officiating. Interment will follow services in Good Hope Cemetery. Survivors are: daughters: Anita R. (Mike) Jackson, Michelle (Mike) Aderhold, Allyson (Brandon) Kilgo, son: Kenneth Eugene Harbison, sisters: Gina Bible, Marie Bridges, Karen McGowin, brother: Glen Chonko, 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, several other family members. Visitation is Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 from 12 p.m. until service time at 1 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. The family request in lieu of flowers, donations be made to your favorite charity. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mossservicefh.com for the Harbison family. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
256today.com
Festival of the Cranes landing in Decatur
DECATUR – More than 14,000 Sandhill cranes and several pairs of whooping cranes will be heading to Decatur for the winter. To celebrate the annual migration, the Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Association is hosting the Festival of the Cranes – a three-day event featuring indoor and outdoor activities. The festival is Jan. 13-15 with activities at the refuge and downtown Decatur.
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan students chosen for IMPACT 2023
The Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce announced the 2023 class of its Impact Leadership program that launched in January 2022. New this year, Rocky Smith, Director of Operations of Hartselle City Schools has volunteered to be the program facilitator, according to HACC president Missy Evans. “He will be interacting with...
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle native locates sandstone barren, secures $8k grant for outdoor classroom
In late 2020, Hartselle native and forester Kyle Lybarger cut down some cedar trees as part of his wildlife work, and when he returned the following summer, he discovered a variety of native wildflowers had sprouted up where the cedar trees had been growing. One of those wildflowers was a rare plant called Porter’s Goldenrod, which until Lybarger’s discovery was thought to have been destroyed in the area. Porter’s Goldenrod is so rare that, at the time of its discovery in Hartselle, there was only one other known location of its growth, and had last been identified in 1840.
WAFF
Family of Antonio Robinson hosts candlelight vigil at Big Spring Park
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday marks eight days since 29-year-old Antonio Robinson was shot and killed during a domestic dispute on Charles Drive in Huntsville. Former Oakwood assistant basketball coach Kashonna Janae Strong is charged with his murder. “I never thought I would have make funeral arrangements for my child,”...
Annexation at Clift Farm in Madison
MADISON, Alabama — Annexation is underway at Clift Farm in Madison and leaders say the change will help connect the community. Madison Mayor Paul Finley says the change is essential for the surrounding areas. "It affects the community positively, because it helps us finish that interchange which is critical...
Obituary: Jackie Ann Mayhall
Ms. Jackie Ann Mayhall, age 75, of Hanceville, passed away peacefully on Jan. 5, 2023 at Cullman Regional Medical Center and is now resting in the hands of Jesus. She was born on Nov. 25, 1947 to the late James A. and Novella (Kelley) Burnham in Etowah County. In 1987, Jackie began working for the Folsom Center (USA Healthcare) in Cullman where she dedicated 35 years of service. She touched the lives of many people and even welcomed them into her family as if they were her own. Those left to cherish her love and memory are her two daughters, Gina...
Obituary: Carolyn Jane Glasscock Cecil
Carolyn Jane Glasscock Cecil, age 58, of Cullman, entered Heaven’s Gates on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at Cullman Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Carolyn was born on Dec., 1964 in Cullman, Alabama to Felix Glasscock and Dixie Horsley Glasscock. She grew up in the Walter Baptist Church and later transferred her membership to Northbrook Baptist Church in Cullman. Carolyn was one that had a servant’s heart in everything she did. She was kind, compassionate and caring towards everyone. She was an avid Alabama Football fan….. “Roll Tide” and loved the Atlanta Braves. She recently retired and was looking...
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle dominates Cullman in 57-33 win
The Hartselle Lady Tigers opened 6A Area 14 play this past Friday by getting a statement win over Cullman on the Lady Bearcats’ home court. “It was a total team effort,” Hartselle coach Amber Deline said. “I thought everyone played well. It was a big win with it being our first area game and it being at Cullman.”
Obituary: Rebecca Marie “Beki” Glass
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Walter Baptist Church in Hanceville, AL, to celebrate the life of Rebecca Marie “Beki” Glass. Beki was born on July 9, 1958, and departed this life on December 17, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Baker, of Walter. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Willard “Bim” Glass, her mother, Sybil Baker, three brothers, Doyle (Sara) Baker, Donald Baker, and David Baker, a nephew, Justin Thomason and niece, Sara Catherine Thomason Holder, as well as countless cousins and friends. As a member of...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Huntsville
Huntsville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Huntsville.
Hartselle Enquirer
Standouts of the Week – January 2-7
Kiah Key, Hartselle: Key had 15 points and four rebounds in Hartselle’s 57-49 loss to Cullman. Ryan Dunn, Hartselle: Dunn had 13 points and seven rebounds in Hartselle’s 57-49 loss to Cullman. A.J. Holladay, Danville: Holladay finished with 16 points in a 57-55 win over Phil Campbell. Gage...
Obituary: Shawn Jeffery Crider
Shawn Jeffery Crider, 56, of Bremen, Alabama, passed away unexpectedly on Friday morning December 30th. Shawn was born on September 1st, 1966, to Grant and Linda Crider in the Cold Springs community. Shawn was the middle son of three boys who grew up playing sports and working on the farm. At Cold Springs High School, Shawn played every sport that had a team. After graduating in 1984, Shawn continued his athletic journey playing baseball and basketball at Brewer State before returning home to help with the family business. Shawn would go on to be inducted to the Cullman County Sports Hall...
Hartselle Enquirer
This week’s high school basketball standings
These are the regular-season standings through Jan. 8 for area teams. Each team’s overall record and area record are listed.
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle wrestling has top four finish at Arab
The Hartselle wrestlers had a good showing this past weekend at the Michael Pruitt Invitational at Arab. The Tigers finished in a fourth-place tie with host Arab with 162.5 points. Nolensville (Tenn) finished on top with 212.5 points. Lincoln Bryant finished first in the 134-pound weight class. He defeated Cruz...
Obituary: Dan Fulenwider
Funeral service for Dan Fulenwider, age 77, of Cullman, will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home; interment in Cullman City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Fulenwider passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Cullman Regional. He was born Oct. 8, 1945, to Judge Verbon Fulenwider and Clora Calvert Fulenwider. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Wanda Leopard; and first wife, Sandra Kay Fulenwider. Survivors include his wife, Denise Fulenwider; son, Brian (Shannon) Fulenwider; stepsons, Brent (Cynthia) Roberson and Bruce (Misty) Roberson; step-grandchildren, Kristin (Keeven) Sanders, Gaige Roberson, Garit Roberson, Gavin Roberson, and Matthew Roberson; great-grandchildren, Karagan and Kohen; and brother, David Fulenwider.
Hartselle Enquirer
Girls basketball: Priceville races past West Morgan
The Priceville Lady Bulldogs swept the season series from cross-county rival West Morgan with a 54-31 victory. The Lady Bulldogs improve to 11-5 on the season and 3-1 in area play. Priceville jumped out to a 17-4 first-quarter lead and led 34-18 at halftime. Sophomore Leslie Hames finished with 18...
