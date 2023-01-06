Read full article on original website
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Felix, Martinez, Zidane, Pickford, Ings, Trossard, Caicedo
Atletico Madrid are demanding a £9.5m loan fee and a commitment to buy for £70m from Manchester United as negotiations continue for Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23. (Sunday Mirror) Former Everton boss Roberto Martinez, who was head coach of Belgium for six years before leaving after the 2022...
‘General’ Franks adds another chapter to English success story in Pakistan
The English adventure in Pakistan this winter did not end with Ben Stokes and his players celebrating a famous 3-0 Test clean sweep but rather last Monday, as Central Punjab beat Balochistan by 50 runs in Karachi to claim the domestic 50-over cup. Central Punjab’s head coach is Nottinghamshire’s Paul...
SB Nation
Tottenham has held preliminary talks with Qatar Sports Investment over minority share purchase
A huge, and for some potentially distressing, report has dropped concerning the future ownership of Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon. According to Ben Jacobs, writing for CBS Sports, earlier in the week Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had what is being called an “exploratory meeting” with Qatar Sports Investments, including QSI and Paris St. Germain chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi, over a possible minority investment in the football club.
BBC
Didier Deschamps: France coach extends contract to 2026
Didier Deschamps has extended his contract as France head coach until June 2026 and is expected to remain in charge for a fourth World Cup. He led France to World Cup victory in 2018 and to the 2022 final in Qatar, which they lost to Argentina. Since the 54-year-old former...
Dean Elgar still has 'hunger and drive' to keep leading South Africa
South Africa captain admits he is "highly irritated" by his repeated soft dismissals in the Australia series
NME
Ghost frontman Tobias Forge promises expanded tour cycle, says “good change” is coming
Ghost frontman Tobias Forge has revealed that the band’s next touring cycle will expand into a wider variety of continents, and hinted that “good change” is coming for the Swedish metal group. Forge spoke of Ghost’s intentions for 2023 and beyond in an interview with Metal Hammer...
NME
Inhaler reveal Arctic Monkeys carry portable bar around on tour
Inhaler have revealed that Arctic Monkeys carry a portable pop-up bar with them on tour. Inhaler on Arctic Monkeys tour: “That’s a tick off the bucket list”. The Irish band toured with Arctic Monkeys in Europe last year and are set to do so again on the European leg of their world tour this year.
BBC
Benetton 31-29 Ulster: Struggling Irish province suffer late URC defeat in Italy
Tries: Albornoz, Ratave, Trex Cons: Albornoz 2 Pens: Albornoz, Smith 2 Drop-goal: Albornoz. Tries: O'Sullivan, Herring, Lowry, Penalty Cons: Cooney 2 Pens: Cooney. Rhyno Smith's late penalty snatched a 31-29 home win for Benetton over Ulster in the United Rugby Championship. Eric O'Sullivan's early try put Ulster ahead but the...
BBC
Brazil protests: Lula vows to punish Congress invaders
Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has vowed to punish supporters of the country's ex-leader, Jair Bolsonaro, after they stormed Congress. The dramatic scenes - which saw hundreds of protesters clad in Brazil football shirts and flags - come just a week after Mr da Silva's inauguration. Supporters...
