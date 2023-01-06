ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Tottenham has held preliminary talks with Qatar Sports Investment over minority share purchase

A huge, and for some potentially distressing, report has dropped concerning the future ownership of Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon. According to Ben Jacobs, writing for CBS Sports, earlier in the week Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had what is being called an “exploratory meeting” with Qatar Sports Investments, including QSI and Paris St. Germain chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi, over a possible minority investment in the football club.
BBC

Didier Deschamps: France coach extends contract to 2026

Didier Deschamps has extended his contract as France head coach until June 2026 and is expected to remain in charge for a fourth World Cup. He led France to World Cup victory in 2018 and to the 2022 final in Qatar, which they lost to Argentina. Since the 54-year-old former...
NME

Inhaler reveal Arctic Monkeys carry portable bar around on tour

Inhaler have revealed that Arctic Monkeys carry a portable pop-up bar with them on tour. Inhaler on Arctic Monkeys tour: “That’s a tick off the bucket list”. The Irish band toured with Arctic Monkeys in Europe last year and are set to do so again on the European leg of their world tour this year.
BBC

Benetton 31-29 Ulster: Struggling Irish province suffer late URC defeat in Italy

Tries: Albornoz, Ratave, Trex Cons: Albornoz 2 Pens: Albornoz, Smith 2 Drop-goal: Albornoz. Tries: O'Sullivan, Herring, Lowry, Penalty Cons: Cooney 2 Pens: Cooney. Rhyno Smith's late penalty snatched a 31-29 home win for Benetton over Ulster in the United Rugby Championship. Eric O'Sullivan's early try put Ulster ahead but the...
BBC

Brazil protests: Lula vows to punish Congress invaders

Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has vowed to punish supporters of the country's ex-leader, Jair Bolsonaro, after they stormed Congress. The dramatic scenes - which saw hundreds of protesters clad in Brazil football shirts and flags - come just a week after Mr da Silva's inauguration. Supporters...
FLORIDA STATE

