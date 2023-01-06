Read full article on original website
urbancny.com
Attorney General James Sues Former CEO of Celsius Cryptocurrency Platform for Defrauding Investors
Alex Mashinsky Lied to Investors, Concealed Celsius’s Dire Financial Condition,. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James on January, 5th filed a lawsuit against Alex Mashinsky, a co-founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network LLC and its related entities (Celsius), for defrauding hundreds of thousands of investors, including more than 26,000 New Yorkers, out of billions of dollars’ worth of cryptocurrency. The lawsuit alleges that Mashinsky repeatedly made false and misleading statements about Celsius’s safety to encourage investors to deposit billions of dollars in digital assets onto the platform. As Celsius lost hundreds of millions of dollars of assets in risky investments, Mashinsky misrepresented and concealed Celsius’s deteriorating financial condition. Mashinsky also failed to register as a salesperson for Celsius and as a securities and commodities dealer. Attorney General James’ lawsuit seeks to ban Mashinsky from doing business in New York and require him to pay damages, restitution, and disgorgement.
wwnytv.com
State Comptroller DiNapoli asks corporations to disclose political spending
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is asking several corporations to disclose their political spending. DiNapoli is calling on seven corporations in New York State’s Common Retirement Fund portfolio, which includes companies like Caesars Entertainment, Warner Brothers and Zoom Video Communications, to report direct and indirect spending for political causes.
Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families
Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New York
Progressive politicians in Albany have teamed up with a group of anti-surveillance activists in an effort to stop the spread of "Big Brother" as government and corporate surveillance permeate more aspects of daily life.
New York residents can save (or earn) thousands in new government program
Would you like to save (or even earn) thousands of dollars more per year? Of course you would! Well, it might be worth looking into the government benefits you can receive by going solar in New York. Some of the advantages of solar energy include lowering (or eliminating) your electric bill, raising your home value, reducing your carbon footprint, and even earning money back on your investment. (source)
fullycrypto.com
New York Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Alex Mashinsky
New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a civil lawsuit against former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky. The suit alleges that Mashinsky breached the Martin Act and a secondary state law. Mashinksy perpetually claimed that Celsius was safe when it was in financial difficulty. New York Attorney General Letitia James...
westsidenewsny.com
New law requires carpet producers to take extended responsibilities
On December 30, Governor Hochul signed A.9279-A/S.5027-C, which establishes an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program for carpeting by setting mandatory goals for carpet recycling; creating convenient collection locations, and phasing out harmful PFAS chemicals from new carpet production. California is currently the only other state with such a program. The bill was sponsored by Senator Brian Kavanagh and Assemblymember Steve Englebright.
Bonus program worth $1.3 billion by Hochul: Why thousands of nurses still going on strike?
Governor Kathy Hochul calls nurses real heroes. These are the people who make a difference in society by giving their best services at medical centers or hospitals. In one of her tweets, Hochul can be found saying that nurses work selflessly and tirelessly every day and do everything needed to save lives. For all their efforts, dedication, and hard work, New York is thankful to them.
New NY bill would track and tax vacation rentals
Albany, N.Y. — In recent years, as short-term rentals like Airbnbs have proliferated in high-tourism regions, some localities have sought to regulate their impact on housing prices and also capture their tax revenue potential. But many have run into problems, namely a lack of resources to enforce regulations and pushback from residents and landlord groups who have profited handsomely.
Laundry Detergents That Are Now Banned Under New NYS Law
New York is ushering in a slew of new laws in 2023, and one of them may force you to change the way you do laundry. The ban is part of the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation's crackdown on a potentially cancer-causing chemical found in certain detergents, and the new "legal limit" will force some detergents off the shelves.
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Jan. 7, 2023
Last year, we watched New York begin licensing marijuana businesses and start sales at one adult-use retail shop. Let’s take a look at how things are shaping up in the first week of 2023:. NY Cannabis Editor/Publisher Brad Racino wrote a piece this week about the Office of Cannabis...
beckersasc.com
New York gastroenterologist to pay $1.4M for Medicare billing fraud
Great Neck, N.Y.-based gastroenterologist Morris Barnard was sentenced to 30 months in prison and must pay $1.4 million for a Medicare billing fraud scheme, the U.S. Justice Department said Jan. 5. In March, Dr. Barnard pleaded guilty to submitting more than $3 million in bills to Medicare for gastroenterological procedures...
$500 million-plus price tag for an NYC casino shows what the whole scheme is really about
Giving away the show on what New York’s rush to expand casino gambling is really all about, the state last week announced the minimum price to open a Big Apple gambling den will be $500 million. In other words, our leaders will sell out the public, but not for chickenfeed. Indeed, the fee for one of the three licenses could go higher: Per the New York Gaming Facility Board, “An applicant may propose to pay a higher license fee.” Let the bidding start! It just wouldn’t be the Empire State without yet another chance for cash-flush fat cats to one-up each other...
New Law Will Affect Thousands Of Drivers In New York
This week more than 200 new laws went into effect in New York State. One of those laws will affect new drives all across the state. As of January 1st, 2023, any person trying to get a driver's license in New York State will now have to learn about pedestrian and bicycle safety.
urbancny.com
Citizen Action Acknowledges the Anniversary of the January 6th Riots with a Commitment to Increasing Democracy
January 6, 2023 (New York, NY) Citizen Action of New York remains committed to strengthening democratic processes so that everyone’s voice is heard. Today, we remember how dangerously close we came to losing our democracy on January 6, 2021. The attempt to subvert the people’s will was not the...
Remarkable Changes To Law In New York State
There is one thing for certain here in New York State; changes are coming. Whether you are for or against the new laws that will be put in to place, New York State is getting ready to be one of the most progressive and forward thinking states in the country.
New York partially banned cryptocurrency mining. Now environmentalists want more.
Environmental advocates are already suggesting the measure could be a model for other states.
