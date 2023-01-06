Northern CA storm surge floods roads, homes and cars, topples trees and kills at least 7 people; House adjourns after 11 rounds of voting with no Speaker; Biden announces stricter border enforcement measures

Read full article on original website
Supreme Court blocks Biden administration for now from ending migrant expulsions under Title 42
The policy, which has been in place since the early days of the pandemic, must continue while courts assess a lawsuit filed by 19 states.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Letters delivered by veterans urge House Republicans to condemn political violence
Dozens of military veterans deliver letters to House Republicans urging them to condemn political violence as the anniversary of Jan. 6 riot nears.
Florida’s Senators Get Bill Passed Ending Federal Contacts for Businesses Tied to Maduro Regime
Last week, Florida’s two U.S. senators–Republicans Marco Rubio and Rick Scott–got a proposal to end government contracts with businesses working with the Maduro regime through the U.S. Senate but the clock is ticking to get it thorough the U.S House before Congress adjourns. Back at the end...
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Former DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone says it's 'disgraceful' that only one GOP congressman appeared at a Capitol Hill event commemorating January 6
Michael Fanone blasted the scant GOP attendance at a Jan. 6 remembrance ceremony at the Capitol. "It's an embarrassment for their party, and it's disgraceful behavior," he told CNN's Jake Tapper. Multiple outlets reported that Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick was the only GOP lawmaker at the Friday event. Former DC Metropolitan...
Texas Republican: Speaker vote ‘only the beginning’ of ‘rough and rowdy’ House
The chaotic Speaker’s election was “only the beginning” of a “rough and rowdy” session in the House of Representatives, according to Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), who on Sunday blasted Republicans who delayed the selection of the Speaker as the “insurgency caucus.”
Biden and lawmakers mark Jan. 6 anniversary with ceremonies at White House and Capitol
President Joe Biden and members of Congress held solemn ceremonies at the White House and the Capitol on Friday to mark the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot. Biden awarded one of the nation’s highest civilian honors to the police, election workers and public officials who in various ways worked to defeat the attempted insurrection on Jan. 6 and preserve the nation’s democratic traditions.
Ex-D.C. officer Fanone calls on House GOP to condemn political violence ahead of Jan. 6 anniversary
On the eve of the second anniversary of , former Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone — who was brutally assaulted by a violent mob of then-President Donald Trump's supporters — called on members of Congress to publicly condemn political violence. “Tomorrow marks two years since the day I...
Sen. Tom Cotton says Biden's border trip is 'meaningless' 15 months after criticizing the president for being 'too busy' to travel there
Biden on Thursday unveiled measures to expand pathways to migration alongside additional consequences for illegal migration.
TikTok ban for federal workers close to becoming law, following flurry of state bans
A ban on federal employees using TikTok on their government-issued phones is on track to become law after Congress included the provision in the year-end government funding bill released early Tuesday. U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley’s legislation barring the popular social media platform from federal devices was one of several bills attached to the spending measure, […] The post TikTok ban for federal workers close to becoming law, following flurry of state bans appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
US plunged deeper into crisis amid once-in-a-century political standoff
The US House of Representatives plunged deeper into crisis Thursday as Republican favorite Kevin McCarthy failed again to win the speakership -- entrenching a three-day standoff that has paralyzed the lower chamber of Congress. McCarthy, a favorite of his party's establishment but a bete noire of the far right, has...
McCarthy's Mar-a-Lago trip was his tipping point. It showed he could be bullied into submission
McCarthy disappointed colleagues who remember him as a trustworthy, straight-shooting leader in Sacramento, columnist George Skelton writes.
