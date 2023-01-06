ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Northern CA storm surge floods roads, homes and cars, topples trees and kills at least 7 people; House adjourns after 11 rounds of voting with no Speaker; Biden announces stricter border enforcement measures

kpfa.org
 3 days ago
Related
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

Former DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone says it's 'disgraceful' that only one GOP congressman appeared at a Capitol Hill event commemorating January 6

Michael Fanone blasted the scant GOP attendance at a Jan. 6 remembrance ceremony at the Capitol. "It's an embarrassment for their party, and it's disgraceful behavior," he told CNN's Jake Tapper. Multiple outlets reported that Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick was the only GOP lawmaker at the Friday event. Former DC Metropolitan...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

Biden and lawmakers mark Jan. 6 anniversary with ceremonies at White House and Capitol

President Joe Biden and members of Congress held solemn ceremonies at the White House and the Capitol on Friday to mark the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot. Biden awarded one of the nation’s highest civilian honors to the police, election workers and public officials who in various ways worked to defeat the attempted insurrection on Jan. 6 and preserve the nation’s democratic traditions.
GEORGIA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

TikTok ban for federal workers close to becoming law, following flurry of state bans

A ban on federal employees using TikTok on their government-issued phones is on track to become law after Congress included the provision in the year-end government funding bill released early Tuesday. U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley’s legislation barring the popular social media platform from federal devices was one of several bills attached to the spending measure, […] The post TikTok ban for federal workers close to becoming law, following flurry of state bans appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
GEORGIA STATE
France 24

US plunged deeper into crisis amid once-in-a-century political standoff

The US House of Representatives plunged deeper into crisis Thursday as Republican favorite Kevin McCarthy failed again to win the speakership -- entrenching a three-day standoff that has paralyzed the lower chamber of Congress. McCarthy, a favorite of his party's establishment but a bete noire of the far right, has...
FLORIDA STATE

