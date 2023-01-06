Bills DB Damar Hamlin Sheds Breathing Tube, Delivers Message to Team

The news keeps getting better and better as it relates to the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Talk about a sound for sore minds, hearts and ears.

For the first time since suffering from cardiac arrest in the field of play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has had his breathing tube removed and spoke to the team via Zoom Friday.

His message?

“Love you boys!”

Hamlin had been communicating with pen and paper since walking up from sedation Wednesday night but is now able to speak. Per reports, he’s delivering messages to the team and various teammates as the Bills prepare to take on the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Bills coach Sean McDermott talked about being able to see and hear from Hamlin for the first time since Monday.

"Probably won't be able to do it justice, honestly, with words,” he said Friday. “Amazing. Touching. To see Damar through my own eyes is something I've been looking forward to."

The NFL confirmed Thursday that the Bills-Bengals game from Monday has been cancelled altogether and is now considered a “no contest” after the match had been indefinitely postponed following Hamlin’s scary health incident in the first quarter.

The Bills (12-3) are set to finish out the regular season with some emotional momentum headed into the playoffs, as they host the Patriots (8-8) on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

