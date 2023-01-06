ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Damar Hamlin's Breathing Tube Removed, FaceTimes Teammates

By Russ Heltman
 5 days ago

The Bills safety has been in the hospital since Monday night.

CINCINNATI — The best possible news came down from the Bills Friday team meeting. Safety Damar Hamlin had his breathing tube removed and he FaceTimed into the meeting.

Hamlin told the team, "Love you, boys."

He is making more and more progress every day as he tracks toward an exit from the hospital. On Thursday , Hamlin woke up and began communicating with people, while holding hands as well.

The safety underwent a cardiac event on the field at Paycor Stadium on Monday night that ended up getting the game canceled. He has been at the Univeristy of Cincinnati Medical Center ever since, under the care of an elite Level 1 trauma team.

Plumm Stallworth
5d ago

I Pray everyday for you Omg God has given you another chance the same chances you have given to the youth and people in this world Awesome job Done....

Linda Moor
5d ago

I give thanks to the Lord for taking care of this young man! GOD IS GREAT!!!!!

Deeca Dunham
5d ago

Much needed positive news especially now in this world. Thank you Jesus.

Cincinnati, OH
