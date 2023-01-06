NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Potential Run the Table 2 0
The Green Bay Packers won their final six games in 2016 to get to the playoffs. If they beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday, they will take a five-game winning streak into the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers compares the seasons.
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens
Nov 20, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) and quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) hug before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
Jan 8, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Nathan Peterman (14) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton shakes hands with tight end Juwan Johnson (83) prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
Jan 1, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith looks up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Ravens without Lamar Jackson in crucial game at Bengals
Quarterback Lamar Jackson was ruled out for Week 18 by Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Friday. The Ravens (10-6) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) with a chance to sweep the season series. "Lamar's working as hard as he can. The trainers are working as hard as they can," Harbaugh said. "That's where we're at. He won't be playing in this game, we're hopeful for next week." ...
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals
Jan 2, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) makes the tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) during the first quarterat Paycor Stadium. The play led to Hamlin collapsing on the field, and being taken to the hospital in critical condition. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
Jan 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury walks towards the locker room before the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears
Dec 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scrambles left looking to throw in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars
Jan 7, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Super Bowl LIV-San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (left) greets team owner Robert Kraft before Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Lions Packers Football
Lions quarterback Jared Goff throws during the first half against the Packers on Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay.
Report: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) expected to play Sunday
It appears the Philadelphia Eagles will be taking no chances in their quest for the NFC's top seed entering the postseason. With the 13-3 Eagles one win from securing the No. 1 playoff seed in the conference, starting quarterback and potential Most Valuable Player candidate Jalen Hurts is expected to play in his team's home game Sunday against the New York Giants, NFL Network reported Saturday. Hurts has not played...
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Jan 8, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Bears secure No. 1 overall draft pick thanks to Texans’ win
The Chicago Bears moved past the Houston Texans in the draft order on the final day of the regular season to lock up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears lost 29-13 Sunday to the visiting Minnesota Vikings and finished the season 3-14. The Texans then rallied to beat the Indianapolis Colts 32-31 for their third win of the season, wrapping the season with a...
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers
Jan 1, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; A NFL shield logo on the field at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jalen Hurts, Eagles land top playoff seed in NFC by beating Giants
Jalen Hurts returned after a two-game absence, Jake Elliott kicked five field goals and the Philadelphia Eagles finally clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 22-16 win Sunday over the visiting New York Giants. Hurts had missed the last two games, replaced by Gardner Minshew in losses to Dallas and New Orleans, as the Eagles (14-3) failed to secure the top seed. Sunday's win also locked up the NFC East title for Philadelphia. ...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur After Season-Ending Loss to Lions
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur discusses the season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions.
Jim Polzin: Frustrating season ends with giant question marks for Aaron Rodgers, Packers
GREEN BAY — Now what? That’s the question that lingers after a thoroughly disappointing ending to an incredibly frustrating 2022 season for the Green Bay Packers. All that momentum the Packers built in late December and early January was flattened with a 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. All those hopes that had been raised about this team potentially making a deep run in the postseason were crushed at home by a division rival that had been eliminated from...
Report: Broncos get Saints' OK to interview Sean Payton
The New Orleans Saints have granted the Broncos permission to interview Sean Payton for the open head coaching job in Denver, ESPN first reported Saturday. NFL Network also later confirmed the report. The Broncos are seeking to replace Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired on Dec. 26 after going 4-11 in his first season on the job. The Broncos are 4-12 entering Sunday's finale at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. ...
The Rogersville Review
Rogersville, TN
ABOUT
Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.https://www.therogersvillereview.com/
