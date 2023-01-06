ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Ravens without Lamar Jackson in crucial game at Bengals

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was ruled out for Week 18 by Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Friday. The Ravens (10-6) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) with a chance to sweep the season series. "Lamar's working as hard as he can. The trainers are working as hard as they can," Harbaugh said. "That's where we're at. He won't be playing in this game, we're hopeful for next week." ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CINCINNATI, OH
Report: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) expected to play Sunday

It appears the Philadelphia Eagles will be taking no chances in their quest for the NFC's top seed entering the postseason. With the 13-3 Eagles one win from securing the No. 1 playoff seed in the conference, starting quarterback and potential Most Valuable Player candidate Jalen Hurts is expected to play in his team's home game Sunday against the New York Giants, NFL Network reported Saturday. Hurts has not played...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bears secure No. 1 overall draft pick thanks to Texans’ win

The Chicago Bears moved past the Houston Texans in the draft order on the final day of the regular season to lock up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears lost 29-13 Sunday to the visiting Minnesota Vikings and finished the season 3-14. The Texans then rallied to beat the Indianapolis Colts 32-31 for their third win of the season, wrapping the season with a...
CHICAGO, IL
Jalen Hurts, Eagles land top playoff seed in NFC by beating Giants

Jalen Hurts returned after a two-game absence, Jake Elliott kicked five field goals and the Philadelphia Eagles finally clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 22-16 win Sunday over the visiting New York Giants. Hurts had missed the last two games, replaced by Gardner Minshew in losses to Dallas and New Orleans, as the Eagles (14-3) failed to secure the top seed. Sunday's win also locked up the NFC East title for Philadelphia. ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jim Polzin: Frustrating season ends with giant question marks for Aaron Rodgers, Packers

GREEN BAY — Now what? That’s the question that lingers after a thoroughly disappointing ending to an incredibly frustrating 2022 season for the Green Bay Packers. All that momentum the Packers built in late December and early January was flattened with a 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. All those hopes that had been raised about this team potentially making a deep run in the postseason were crushed at home by a division rival that had been eliminated from...
GREEN BAY, WI
Report: Broncos get Saints' OK to interview Sean Payton

The New Orleans Saints have granted the Broncos permission to interview Sean Payton for the open head coaching job in Denver, ESPN first reported Saturday. NFL Network also later confirmed the report. The Broncos are seeking to replace Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired on Dec. 26 after going 4-11 in his first season on the job. The Broncos are 4-12 entering Sunday's finale at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. ...
DENVER, CO
