Ronde Barber One of Fifteen 2023 Hall of Fame Finalists

By Caleb Skinner
 5 days ago

Buccaneer great, Ronde Barber, makes Hall of Fame Finalists for third year in a row.

Ronde Barber is one of the greatest Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the franchise's history and could get one step closer to football immortality as he is one of fifteen finalists to make the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame class. A bronze bust of himself and a gold jacket will further prove that Barber is one of the greatest to ever play the game.

This is Barber's sixth year of eligibility to enter the Hall of Fame and his third consecutive year in a row making it as a finalist. Each year the NFL Hall of Fame inducts five beyond-impressive former players to join its' fraternity in greatness. The 2023 Hall of Fame class will be announced live on the "NFL Honors" show on the evening of Saturday, February 11 prior to Super Bowl LVII.

READ MORE: Former Bucs' Quarterback lands with seventh franchise of NFL career

Unfamiliar to today's game, Barber spent all 16 years of his career in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers and is the only player in NFL history to record 200 consecutive starts from the cornerback position. Barber was instrumental in building the Bucs' franchise and culture throughout the '90s alongside Derrick Brooks and John Lynch, and that culminated in the franchise's first Lombardi Trophy with a win in Super Bowl XXXVII.

Barber was instrumental in redefining the slot corner position as he was able to play both outside and within the nickel role. Barber was a 5-time Pro Bowler and an AP All-Pro 5 times as well. He also holds two Buccaneers' all-time records for interceptions (47) and defensive touchdowns (14). With his incredible playmaking ability and wonderful game-changing moments throughout his illustrious career it would be hard to imagine Barber not making the NFL Hall of Fame, but all of us will be waiting with anticipation come February 11th rooting for him.

READ MORE: Who Will Buccaneers Face in NFL Playoffs Wild Card Round?

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

