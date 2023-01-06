PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola has installed two new 4-way stops and crosswalks at Langley Ave. intersections:. "Drivers should use caution in the area as crews continue to complete some final work at the intersections in the coming weeks," the city says in a release. "Drivers must now approach both intersections as 4-way stops."

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO