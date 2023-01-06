ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmore, AL

Sinkhole in Prichard getting dangerously close to a busy road

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — A sinkhole in Prichard is getting dangerously close to a busy road. Residents nearby said it's time something permanent is done before someone gets hurt. "It's a danger, not only for the homeowners, but traffic and school children," one resident said. The sinkhole is located...
PRICHARD, AL
Deputies want man who led officers on high-speed chase into Escambia County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Deputies are trying to locate a Robertsdale man who led deputies on a chase from Baldwin County to Escambia County, Florida on Sunday. George Logan Tollison, 34, is wanted on a probation violation, grand theft and felony eluding in Escambia County, Florida. He is also wanted in Escambia County, Alabama for probation violation and in Baldwin County for attempting to elude.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
New 4-way stops installed at Langley Ave. intersections in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola has installed two new 4-way stops and crosswalks at Langley Ave. intersections:. "Drivers should use caution in the area as crews continue to complete some final work at the intersections in the coming weeks," the city says in a release. "Drivers must now approach both intersections as 4-way stops."
PENSACOLA, FL
Report: Pensacola man sends threats to cause mass shooting near Escapes Gentlemen's Club

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man has been charged with using Snapchat to threaten to conduct a mass shooting near the Escapes Gentlemen's Club on Fairfield Drive. Isaac Jenkins, 23, is charged with sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting, possession of drugs without a prescription, smuggling contraband into prison, possession of opium, and destroying evidence.
PENSACOLA, FL
Bayou Hills Run in Pensacola Returns To Spring Race Date - March 18

Bayou Hills Run in Pensacola Returns To Spring Race Date. Pensacola Sports is excited to announce that the Bayou Hills Run will return to its traditional spring timeframe with the 2023 race taking place on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Registration for the race is now open. One of Pensacola’s oldest...
PENSACOLA, FL
Police investigating robbery at Synovus Bank in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police are investigating a robbery at a Synovus Bank in Pensacola Tuesday morning. The bank is located at 4440 Bayou Blvd. Police confirmed the bank robbery at 11:15 a.m. Pensacola Police say the suspect is a black female who presented a teller a note saying she was...
PENSACOLA, FL
Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
ELBA, AL
51-year-old woman charged in attempted robbery at Synovus Bank in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 51-year-old woman has been arrested for the attempted robbery of the Synovus Bank on Bayou Boulevard in Pensacola Tuesday afternoon. 51-year-old Resheca Marshall, of Pensacola, is charged with attempted robbery with a firearm and attempted grand theft. At around 11:15 a.m., Pensacola Police responded to the...
PENSACOLA, FL
Deputies investigating shooting at Rowland Court in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting Monday morning in Escambia County. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to Rowland Court at Jardine Road around 10 a.m. for shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a victim with non life-threatening injuries. Deputies are currently searching for a...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
ALEA Troopers arrest Foley man and charge him on 17 counts

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Foley man was arrested and charged on 17 counts for failing to stop at a traffic stop, according to police. ALEA said they were conducting a Driver’s License and Equipment checkpoint at approximately 4:13 p.m. on Saturday near Skunk Bayou when James K. Curry, 38, failed to stop on his 1996 Kawasaki motorcycle.
FOLEY, AL

