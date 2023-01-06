Read full article on original website
Escambia Co. Fire Rescue announces the death of Lt. Terrell Jackson
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Tuesday, Escambia County Fire Rescue announced the passing of Lt. Terrell Jackson. ECFR said Jackson passed away after experiencing a medical emergency on Monday, Jan. 9. He was 38 years old. Jackson began his career in 2007 when he became a volunteer firefighter with ECFR at the Ferry Pass […]
Sinkhole in Prichard getting dangerously close to a busy road
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — A sinkhole in Prichard is getting dangerously close to a busy road. Residents nearby said it's time something permanent is done before someone gets hurt. "It's a danger, not only for the homeowners, but traffic and school children," one resident said. The sinkhole is located...
Barrel racer dies in Okaloosa County rodeo, deputies investigating: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
UPDATE (Jan. 10): The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the rodeo event at the Baker Area Community Center was hosted by the National Barrel Horse Association. OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the death of a barrel racer that happened during a local rodeo. Officials […]
Deputies want man who led officers on high-speed chase into Escambia County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Deputies are trying to locate a Robertsdale man who led deputies on a chase from Baldwin County to Escambia County, Florida on Sunday. George Logan Tollison, 34, is wanted on a probation violation, grand theft and felony eluding in Escambia County, Florida. He is also wanted in Escambia County, Alabama for probation violation and in Baldwin County for attempting to elude.
Report: Man caught with bat, mask just before trying to rob Gulf Breeze Dollar Tree
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was caught by deputies just before attempting to rob a Dollar Tree in Gulf Breeze on Saturday, according to an arrest report. Christian Saucier, 21, of Gulf Breeze is charged with robbery and resisting arrest. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Saturday. According...
Troopers: Man crashes into Escambia Bay Bridge, semi while driving under the influence
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol arrested a man involved in a crash while driving under the influence in Santa Rosa County Tuesday night. 38-year-old Carlos Agusto Bernandez Garcia, of Milton, is charged with driving under the influence and operating a motor vehicle without a driver's license. According...
New 4-way stops installed at Langley Ave. intersections in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola has installed two new 4-way stops and crosswalks at Langley Ave. intersections:. "Drivers should use caution in the area as crews continue to complete some final work at the intersections in the coming weeks," the city says in a release. "Drivers must now approach both intersections as 4-way stops."
Report: Pensacola man sends threats to cause mass shooting near Escapes Gentlemen's Club
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man has been charged with using Snapchat to threaten to conduct a mass shooting near the Escapes Gentlemen's Club on Fairfield Drive. Isaac Jenkins, 23, is charged with sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting, possession of drugs without a prescription, smuggling contraband into prison, possession of opium, and destroying evidence.
Pensacola to conduct burial ground study at Miraflores Park after human remains discovery
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola will conduct a burial ground study of Miraflores Park's grounds after human remains were found at the park in June 2021. The city says the goal of the study will be to assess, interpret and commemorate the site. WEAR News reported on June...
Bayou Hills Run in Pensacola Returns To Spring Race Date - March 18
Bayou Hills Run in Pensacola Returns To Spring Race Date. Pensacola Sports is excited to announce that the Bayou Hills Run will return to its traditional spring timeframe with the 2023 race taking place on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Registration for the race is now open. One of Pensacola’s oldest...
Police investigating robbery at Synovus Bank in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police are investigating a robbery at a Synovus Bank in Pensacola Tuesday morning. The bank is located at 4440 Bayou Blvd. Police confirmed the bank robbery at 11:15 a.m. Pensacola Police say the suspect is a black female who presented a teller a note saying she was...
Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
51-year-old woman charged in attempted robbery at Synovus Bank in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 51-year-old woman has been arrested for the attempted robbery of the Synovus Bank on Bayou Boulevard in Pensacola Tuesday afternoon. 51-year-old Resheca Marshall, of Pensacola, is charged with attempted robbery with a firearm and attempted grand theft. At around 11:15 a.m., Pensacola Police responded to the...
Deputies investigating shooting at Rowland Court in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting Monday morning in Escambia County. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to Rowland Court at Jardine Road around 10 a.m. for shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a victim with non life-threatening injuries. Deputies are currently searching for a...
Alabama woman killed after three-car crash in Mississippi
A 25-year-old Alabama woman has died after being involved in a three-vehicle collision in Mississippi. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, of Mobile, Ala., died in the hospital on Friday, one day after she was involved in a wreck on US 98 in George County on Thursday,
Applications still open for Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office 'Citizen’s Academy Class'
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is still accepting applications for its 2023 . The 2023 Citizen’s Academy Class will meet every Tuesday night from Jan. 10 through April 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters Training Room in Shalimar.
ALEA Troopers arrest Foley man and charge him on 17 counts
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Foley man was arrested and charged on 17 counts for failing to stop at a traffic stop, according to police. ALEA said they were conducting a Driver’s License and Equipment checkpoint at approximately 4:13 p.m. on Saturday near Skunk Bayou when James K. Curry, 38, failed to stop on his 1996 Kawasaki motorcycle.
Family of Escambia County murder victims fight to keep killers in prison
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- It's been nearly thirty years since a brutal double murder rocked Escambia County, Alabama. Two brothers convicted of the murders are now up for parole on Wednesday. Nearly 30 years have flown by since the grisly murders of Kathy Barlow, and her 12-year-old daughter Angel Hall.
Report: Woman who tried to rob Pensacola bank left her cell phone at the scene
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The arrest report for a woman who allegedly tried to rob a Pensacola bank on Tuesday states she left her cell phone at the scene, which led to her arrest. Resheca Marshall 51, of Pensacola, is charged with attempted robbery with a firearm and attempted grand theft. She is being held in jail on $105,000 bond.
Benefit concert held at Pensacola Beach's Sandshaker for mourning Milton family
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- A benefit concert was held Sunday at the Sandshaker on Pensacola Beach for a Milton family who's grieving a double loss. A young mother and her son were tragically killed in an apartment fire in Jacksonville the day after Christmas. WEAR News attended part of the...
