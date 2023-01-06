Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: Boulevard Park & Arbor Heights

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend – in Boulevard Park and West Seattle.

The first Open House is an AMAZING FIND – a stylishly updated Boulevard Park Rambler on a huge lot w/detached garage, bonus room & office:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zVUOW_0k5poiiY00

CLOSE to Highways~ Seattle~ Airport~ Golf & Country Clubs~ Medical Services ~Groceries ~&~ Entertainment!

TONS of Natural Light.

NEW Kitchen & Bath!

NEW Roofs/Gutters/Downspouts on House -&- Detached Bonus Room, Office, & Garage!

NEW Quartz Counters, Cabinets, Tile Back Splash, Stainless Appliances & Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring!

NEW Millwork/Interior Doors! **Refinished Hardwood Floors!**

NEW Lighting throughout Large, Open Bar, Spacious Living~&~Dining areas, and Light-filled Bedrooms with FULL-Size Closets.

NEW Bathroom Fixtures, Tile Surround, Refinished Tub & LVP Floor! FRESH Interior/Exterior Paint!

**MOVE-IN-READY** Just for You!!!

WHEN:

  • Saturday, Jan. 7: Noon – 4 p.m.

WHERE: 1417 S. 124th Street, Seattle, WA 98168 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $595,000
  • MLS Number: 2018072
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Year built: 1942
  • Approx. House SqFt: 970 s.f.
  • Approx. Lot SqFt: 10,450 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

  • Dishwasher
  • Dryer
  • Microwave
  • Refrigerator
  • Washer
  • Leased Equipment

PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vW51k_0k5poiiY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EoWPX_0k5poiiY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WOr7C_0k5poiiY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d8kMf_0k5poiiY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PBto3_0k5poiiY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fi0kj_0k5poiiY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0on3vL_0k5poiiY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27WrbE_0k5poiiY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iSkrg_0k5poiiY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vL6Lt_0k5poiiY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h8KTA_0k5poiiY00

MAP:

Next up – live large in this big, light-filled mid-century modern home located in Arbor Heights next to Westside School:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dponP_0k5poiiY00

The covered porch and front door enters into a 2-1/2 story foyer and living room with lofted den.

Entertain in high style and display your art and furniture throughout this home’s stunning contemporary-design interior with open floor plan.

Dining room opens to an expansive deck.

Kitchen features new quartz countertops, skylight, and commercial Wolf gas range.

Two primary bedrooms with walk-in closets, attached baths, and private balconies.

Don’t miss the views of Mount Rainier and Puget Sound from the den upstairs and attached deck.

The fully finished basement features an air conditioned six-seat theater and oversized garage.

WHEN:

  • Saturday, Jan. 7: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: 10432 34th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $1,000,000
  • MLS Number: 2019157
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 3.75
  • Year built: 1990
  • Approx. House SqFt: 3,310 s.f.
  • Approx. Lot SqFt: 7,308 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

  • Dishwasher
  • Dryer
  • Refrigerator
  • Washer

PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c9oBT_0k5poiiY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MOeJQ_0k5poiiY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ONwkh_0k5poiiY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ve9hR_0k5poiiY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40qsC9_0k5poiiY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LVpd5_0k5poiiY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rSFRI_0k5poiiY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jylau_0k5poiiY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28UjRe_0k5poiiY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EDEbn_0k5poiiY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0emltt_0k5poiiY00

MAP:

