Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
Orange is a good cure for some diseases
Orange has a lot of health benefits and it is one of the most popular fruits worldwide, Some people think that oranges are just a regular friut, but this belief is wrong. Orange should be on your dining table every day because of its many benefits to the body.
TODAY.com
Woman thought she had a canker sore for 6 months. It was tongue cancer
For several weeks, Mari Henderson felt a canker sore on the left side of her tongue. It seemed annoying but she thought it might simply disappear. Then she read an article about a woman with the same symptoms. Reading that article encouraged Henderson to see a doctor. “This is a...
Man with terminal cancer cleared of disease thanks to UK drug trial
A man told he had less than 12 months to live is now cancer-free thanks to a UK trial of a new drug regime.Robert Glynn, 51, a welder from Worsley in Greater Manchester, said he “wouldn’t be here” if it were not for the astonishing results of the trial run by the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester.Mr Glynn was diagnosed with deadly bile duct cancer after suffering severe pain in his shoulder which left him unable to sleep.He visited his GP and underwent a series of scans and blood tests but his cancer was only picked up by chance...
Man with terminal cancer cured after taking new drug
A man who was told he only has 12 months to live is now free of cancer thanks to a new drug trial. Robert Glynn, 51, a welder from Worsley in Greater Manchester, was diagnosed with bile duct cancer after suffering severe pain in his shoulder which kept him up all night. Mr Glynn said he “wouldn’t be here” if it were not for the results of the trial run by the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester.Despite a series of scans and tests at his GP, his cancer was only picked up by chance when he got an...
HealthCentral.com
9 Steps to a Psoriatic Arthritis Diagnosis
Know which PsA symptoms to look for, and what to do if you experience them. Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a painful, potentially debilitating form of arthritis that can be a challenge to diagnose. There’s no quick blood test for this inflammatory disease, early signs can be tough to spot on X-rays and other imaging, and it doesn’t look the same from patient to patient. “It’s difficult to diagnose because of the wide variety of how it presents,” explains Zhanna Mikulik, M.D., a rheumatologist at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, OH. “It’s usually not just one symptom.” Let’s take a look at the steps that can lead you and your doctor to a PsA diagnosis.
Rep. Jamie Raskin cancer diagnosis: What is diffuse large-B cell lymphoma?
Rep. Jamie Raskin on Wednesday announced that he has been diagnosed with a type of lymphoma. Raskin, D-Maryland, said in a statement that “After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, which is a serious but curable form of cancer. “I am...
Brad’s Dilemma: Eating Right During Cancer Treatment
When Brad McDearman, 60, an urban economics researcher for the Brookings Institution who lives in Baltimore, was treated for metastatic colorectal cancer in 2018, he was eager to adopt the best diet to reduce the risk of his cancer progressing. And he knew what that meant: a plant-based diet with...
Healthline
Your FAQs Answered: When Lung Cancer Treatment Stops Working
Lung cancer is the type of cancer in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If you develop lung cancer, your recommended treatment plan will depend partly on your specific diagnosis and overall health. It may include one or more of the following:. surgery.
KevinMD.com
From cough to cancer: one woman’s determination to find answers and relief
My mom is putting garlic oil in her ears because her house cleaner told her it would help with her recent hearing loss. When I asked her why she was continuing to do this even after being assessed by two physicians, including an ear, nose, and throat specialist, she just shrugged and told me she wants to fix the problem.
Bone Spurs Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Bone spurs are common, especially among older adults, and many cause no pain or problems. If you have one, here's what you need to know.
healthcareguys.com
5 Advances In Gastroesophageal reflux disease – GERD Treatment
Acid reflux, or gastroesophageal reflux, is a common condition people may experience at least once in their life. However, if it persists more than twice a week, doctors and other healthcare specialists may diagnose it as gastroesophageal reflux disease. Gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD, is a chronic condition in which...
Medical News Today
How does liver cancer affect the skin?
Liver cancer can destroy liver cells and block connections between the liver and other organs. As a result, liver cancer may prevent the liver from processing a substance called bilirubin. This causes a buildup of bilirubin within the blood, leading to jaundice. This article looks at how liver cancer affects...
New Clinical Tool Identifies Patients at High Risk for Blood Cancer
Clonal hematopoiesis (CH) is a recently characterized condition in which the genetic mutations associated with leukemia and other blood cancers are found in the blood of individuals without cancer. This pre-cancerous state is fairly common — for example, it’s present in roughly 15% of people over age 65 — but only a small percentage, around 4%, will go on to develop blood cancer. Because there is no robust, rigorous way to assess risk, clinicians have struggled to advise CH patients on what the future could hold.
hcplive.com
Modified Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty and Tonsillectomy are Options for Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Results indicated similar outcomes between those who underwent tonsillectomy and mUPPP, with minor differences favoring the tonsillectomy group. A randomized clinical trial compared the effectiveness of tonsillectomy (TE) and modified uvulopalatopharyngoplasty (mUPPP) as treatment for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in adult patients. Results indicated similar outcomes among each intervention group, with minor differences that were not clinically relevant.
hcplive.com
Advice to Physicians Treating Geographic Atrophy
Drs Eleonora M. Lad, David R. Lally, Jaynath R. Sridhar, and Nancy M. Holekamp share takeaways for health care professionals taking care of patients with geographic atrophy and earlier stages of age-related macular degeneration. Eleonora Lad, MD, PhD: I have 1 last question for all 3 of you. I’ll start...
hcplive.com
FDA to Require Labeling of Sesame in Packaged Products Due to Food Allergy
A literature review summarized research on sesame allergies as the FDA begins labeling sesame as a major food allergen. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) begins enforcing labeling of sesame in packaged food products this month, and the allergen now requires reliable identification and management, according to a recent literature review.
itbusinessnet.com
Santhera and ReveraGen Announce FDA Acceptance of New Drug Application for Vamorolone in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
The PDUFA date is the target date for the FDA to complete its review of the NDA. Furthermore, the FDA stated that it does not currently plan to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application. Subject to approval, Santhera plans to launch vamorolone in the U.S. in Q4-2023.
targetedonc.com
Bridging Options for CAR T-Cell Therapy in R/R DLBCL
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Christopher R. Flowers, MD, MS, discussed the choice of bridging therapy for a patient with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma who may receive CAR (chimeric antigen receptor) T-cell therapy. This is the second of 2 articles based on this event. What are you...
hcplive.com
Study Tests Dietary Guidelines for American's Recommendations on Mortality Risk
Using data from 2 large prospective studies, a Harvard-led team estimates the impact of adherence to a group of healthy eating patterns on risk of all-cause and cause-specific mortality. Frank Hu, MD, PhD. Results from an analysis of prospective data from a pair of major studies are offering healthcare professionals...
