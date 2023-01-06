Know which PsA symptoms to look for, and what to do if you experience them. Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a painful, potentially debilitating form of arthritis that can be a challenge to diagnose. There’s no quick blood test for this inflammatory disease, early signs can be tough to spot on X-rays and other imaging, and it doesn’t look the same from patient to patient. “It’s difficult to diagnose because of the wide variety of how it presents,” explains Zhanna Mikulik, M.D., a rheumatologist at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, OH. “It’s usually not just one symptom.” Let’s take a look at the steps that can lead you and your doctor to a PsA diagnosis.

