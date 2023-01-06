OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow will deliver the 2023 State of the City Address for the City of Oswego on Wednesday, January 18 at 8:00pm. The event will be live-streamed only, with no in-person attendance, on the Oswego City School District’s television channel WBUC, cable channel 16 and the Mayor Billy Barlow Facebook Page.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO