Oswego County, NY

Janet N. Salmonsen

FULTON, NY – Janet N. Salmonsen, 80; of Fulton passed at Oswego Hospital, Oswego. Janet had been a courageous survivor of cancer and succumbed to a long illness Wednesday, January 4, 2023. She was born to the late Edward and Mary (Leotta) Greco. Janet remained a lifetime resident of Fulton.
FULTON, NY
Mayor Barlow To Deliver 2023 State Of The City Address

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow will deliver the 2023 State of the City Address for the City of Oswego on Wednesday, January 18 at 8:00pm. The event will be live-streamed only, with no in-person attendance, on the Oswego City School District’s television channel WBUC, cable channel 16 and the Mayor Billy Barlow Facebook Page.
OSWEGO, NY
Pennellville Student James Peterson Earns Academic Honors From SUNY Canton

CANTON, NY (01/05/2023)– James E. Peterson, a SUNY Canton Agribusiness Management major from Pennellville, NY (13132), earned Part-Time Honors during the fall 2022 semester. “Our part-time students often juggle family and work obligations while excelling at their studies,” SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran said. “This is not an easy task. We applaud your commitment to your education.”
PENNELLVILLE, NY
Peter Mulvey Performs At The Oswego Music Hall Jan. 14

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego Music Hall welcomes musical artist Peter Mulvey to the National Stage on Saturday, Jan. 14. Mulvey’s eclectic, poetic style showcases his warmly wry lyrics and passionately percussive guitar sound. Doors open at 7 p.m. at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St., Oswego, and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.
OSWEGO, NY
Harriet M. Chapman

FULTON – Harriet M. Chapman, age 77 of Fulton, NY, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Chapman in 2005; parents, Fergus and Harriet Hess; and her brothers, Frank, Earl, Phillip, Henry, and George. Harriet is survived by her brother, Francis Hess;...
FULTON, NY
Craig V. Rombach

FULTON, NY – Craig V. Rombach, age 36 of Fulton, NY passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 2, 2023. He was predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandparents; and his uncle, Fred L. Craig. Craig is survived by his loving parents, Ronald and Louise Rombach; sister, Nicole Rombach; nephew,...
FULTON, NY
Michael M. Rollis

HANNIBAL – Michael M. “Animal” Rollis, 79; passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at Morningstar Residential Care Center, Oswego. Michael was born in Syracuse, NY to the late Methodi Stephen and Maria (Garcia DE ‘Angelo) Rollis. He grew up in East Syracuse and graduated in 1961...
HANNIBAL, NY
Oswego County Legislature Holds Annual Elections

OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Legislature re-elected James Weatherup as its chairman during its organizational meeting, Thursday, Jan. 5. Weatherup was first elected as chairman in 2019 and has been a member of the legislature since 2014. Chairman Weatherup represents District 9, which encompasses the village of Central Square as...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Gillibrand Visits Syracuse Hancock International Airport To Announce $2.5 Million Investment In Airport Security Operations

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a press conference at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport to announce a $2.5 million federal investment in upgrades to the airport’s security operations. As new investments in the region will increase pressure on airport infrastructure, this funding to enhance airport...
SYRACUSE, NY
Ronald A. McGinley

PHOENIX – Ronald A. McGinley, 90, of Phoenix, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2023 at the Manor at Seneca Hill. He retired from the Phoenix Central School District after 40 plus years of dutiful service. In his free time, Ronald enjoyed the outdoors, where he could often be found hunting or fishing.
PHOENIX, NY
6 x 6 Community Art Show Call For Entries

Pulaski, NY. – The Salmon River Fine Arts Center invites the whole community to participate in their 4th annual 6 x 6 Community Art Show and fundraiser. Participation is free and open to anyone, any age. You don’t have to be an “artist” to participate and any medium and...
PULASKI, NY
