Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: January 1 – January 7
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: January 1 – 7 City of Fulton news:. New York State Senator John Mannion made an appearance at the January 3 Fulton Common Council meeting. See full story here. Fulton Police charge Syracuse man...
Janet N. Salmonsen
FULTON, NY – Janet N. Salmonsen, 80; of Fulton passed at Oswego Hospital, Oswego. Janet had been a courageous survivor of cancer and succumbed to a long illness Wednesday, January 4, 2023. She was born to the late Edward and Mary (Leotta) Greco. Janet remained a lifetime resident of Fulton.
Mayor Barlow To Deliver 2023 State Of The City Address
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow will deliver the 2023 State of the City Address for the City of Oswego on Wednesday, January 18 at 8:00pm. The event will be live-streamed only, with no in-person attendance, on the Oswego City School District’s television channel WBUC, cable channel 16 and the Mayor Billy Barlow Facebook Page.
John Ben Snow Grant Supports Mental Heath Locally
OSWEGO, NY – The Oswego Health Foundation was recently awarded $10,000 through the John Ben Snow Matching Grant program, raising a total of $21,000 to support access to mental health services in both Oswego and Cayuga Counties. The philanthropic arm of Oswego Health applied for the grant to support...
Winona Forest Recreation Association Holds Norway 5k Winter Racing Event
LACONA, NY – The ever adaptable volunteers of the Winona Forest Recreation Association pulled off another fantastic winter racing event on the morning of January 7, 2023, sending an excited group of snowshoe racing enthusiasts bounding through the somewhat frozen forest. The unseasonably warm weather that the Northeastern U.S....
Pennellville Student James Peterson Earns Academic Honors From SUNY Canton
CANTON, NY (01/05/2023)– James E. Peterson, a SUNY Canton Agribusiness Management major from Pennellville, NY (13132), earned Part-Time Honors during the fall 2022 semester. “Our part-time students often juggle family and work obligations while excelling at their studies,” SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran said. “This is not an easy task. We applaud your commitment to your education.”
Peter Mulvey Performs At The Oswego Music Hall Jan. 14
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego Music Hall welcomes musical artist Peter Mulvey to the National Stage on Saturday, Jan. 14. Mulvey’s eclectic, poetic style showcases his warmly wry lyrics and passionately percussive guitar sound. Doors open at 7 p.m. at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St., Oswego, and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.
Zone Changes, International Pier Construction Discussed During Oswego Common Council Meeting
OSWEGO – Plans for a public hearing concerning zone changes to a business formally known as Fred’s News in Oswego, was one of several items passed during the Oswego Common Council meeting, held Monday evening, January 9. The property, located at 171 East Second St., is currently under...
Harriet M. Chapman
FULTON – Harriet M. Chapman, age 77 of Fulton, NY, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Chapman in 2005; parents, Fergus and Harriet Hess; and her brothers, Frank, Earl, Phillip, Henry, and George. Harriet is survived by her brother, Francis Hess;...
Craig V. Rombach
FULTON, NY – Craig V. Rombach, age 36 of Fulton, NY passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 2, 2023. He was predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandparents; and his uncle, Fred L. Craig. Craig is survived by his loving parents, Ronald and Louise Rombach; sister, Nicole Rombach; nephew,...
Oswego County Allocates ARPA Funds To Northern Oswego County Ambulance
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature recently awarded $139,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to Northern Oswego County Ambulance (NOCA) to outfit two vehicles with life-saving equipment. NOCA provides critical emergency services to seven towns, four villages and three school districts in northern Oswego County. The...
Fellowship Of Christian Athletes Honors Syracuse University’s Dino Babers With 2023 Grant Teaff Award
KANSAS CITY, MO. — The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA, www.fca.org) is honored to announce Syracuse University’s head football coach Dino Babers as the recipient of the 2023 Grant Teaff Coach of the Year Award. Named after Grant Teaff, former Baylor University coach, AFCA Executive Director and Trustee...
Become A 911 Telecommunicator And Help Your Community
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County E-911 Communications Center will host an open house for potential telecommunicator candidates on Saturday, Jan. 14. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the facility at 39 Churchill Rd., Oswego. Becoming a telecommunicator at the Oswego County E-911 Communications...
Michael M. Rollis
HANNIBAL – Michael M. “Animal” Rollis, 79; passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at Morningstar Residential Care Center, Oswego. Michael was born in Syracuse, NY to the late Methodi Stephen and Maria (Garcia DE ‘Angelo) Rollis. He grew up in East Syracuse and graduated in 1961...
Oswego County Legislature Holds Annual Elections
OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Legislature re-elected James Weatherup as its chairman during its organizational meeting, Thursday, Jan. 5. Weatherup was first elected as chairman in 2019 and has been a member of the legislature since 2014. Chairman Weatherup represents District 9, which encompasses the village of Central Square as...
NYS Senator John Mannion Attend’s Fulton Common Council Meeting
FULTON – New York State Senator John Mannion made an appearance at last night’s Fulton Common Council meeting, Tuesday, January 3; making a brief statement during the public session portion of the meeting in support of the Counties of Oswego and Onondaga, which he now represents. Mannion thanked...
Michael Backus Transitions To President And CEO Of Oswego Health
Oswego, NY – The Oswego Health Board of Directors is pleased to announce that effective January 1, 2023, with the retirement of Michael Harlovic, Michael Backus is the health system’s new President and CEO. The Oswego Health Board of Directors felt it was critical to succeed Harlovic with...
Gillibrand Visits Syracuse Hancock International Airport To Announce $2.5 Million Investment In Airport Security Operations
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a press conference at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport to announce a $2.5 million federal investment in upgrades to the airport’s security operations. As new investments in the region will increase pressure on airport infrastructure, this funding to enhance airport...
Ronald A. McGinley
PHOENIX – Ronald A. McGinley, 90, of Phoenix, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2023 at the Manor at Seneca Hill. He retired from the Phoenix Central School District after 40 plus years of dutiful service. In his free time, Ronald enjoyed the outdoors, where he could often be found hunting or fishing.
6 x 6 Community Art Show Call For Entries
Pulaski, NY. – The Salmon River Fine Arts Center invites the whole community to participate in their 4th annual 6 x 6 Community Art Show and fundraiser. Participation is free and open to anyone, any age. You don’t have to be an “artist” to participate and any medium and...
