Reservations Site Crashes for Passholder Preview of Super Nintendo World

By City News Service
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

UNIVERSAL CITY (CNS) - Universal Studios Hollywood annual and season pass holders hoping to reserve spots during the special preview of Super Nintendo World were met with frustration Thursday from what the park described as a "temporary network outage."

"We apologize for the inconvenience as we work through a network outage affecting pass member reservations for Super Nintendo World," the theme park announced on Instagram. "All reservations will begin early next week and previously announced AP preview dates will remain the same."

Pass holders were urged to check back at noon Friday for updated information and were advised that all reservations will begin early next week.

The advance preview dates are Jan. 29 to Feb. 11 and the attraction opens to everyone Feb. 17.

As described on Universal Studios Hollywood's web site, "Super Nintendo World takes you into the world of Super Mario. Battle Team Bowser on the groundbreaking Mario Kart ride, dine at Toadstool Cafe and level up with themed merch."

Reservations may be required to enter Super Nintendo World because capacity is limited and based upon space availability throughout the day, the theme park announced.

