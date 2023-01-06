Read full article on original website
bungalower
Orlando Beer Week kicks off on January 20
It’s a new year, which means it’s time to celebrate the local brew scene with yet another Orlando Beer Week (Instagram). This year’s celebrations are scheduled to kick off on Saturday, January 21, with a special party at A La Cart in the Milk District, and will run through January 29, with events popping up all across the city.
bungalower
TOP TEN THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK
This is our latest rundown of the top ten things you need to know this week, in Orlando’s downtown “bungalow neighborhoods.” Click HERE to listen to Episode 308 of Bungalower and The Bus on Real Radio 104.1, recorded at the new The Hen and Hog in Winter Park (it used to be Mason Jar Provisions in Thornton Park).
bungalower
Science Center hosting beer festival at the end of January￼
The Orlando Science Center will host a special beer festival on Saturday, January 21 in Loch Haven Park in Ivanhoe Village. Science on Tap guests will be able to sample over 150 different craft beers from over 30 participating Central Florida breweries as part of the event, with proceeds going back to the Orlando Science Center’s mission to support lifelong science-based programming.
bungalower
Mayor Dyer recorded a new greeting for the airport
Mayor Dyer’s office has just announced the release of a new recording for passengers arriving in Orlando at the Orlando International Airport. The greeting includes everything from mentions of our local “small business districts” to humble brags on our local arts and sporting scene, alongside the requisite toot of the horn to our amusement parks. You’ll also catch Visit Orlando’s “Unbelievably Real” slogan at the end of the recording –
bungalower
Orange County Library System is bringing back the Bookmobile
The Orange County Library System held a special celebration over the weekend in recognition of 100 years of service, during which, it made an announcement that it would be bringing back a mobile book service care of the Sorosis of Orlando Woman’s Club. The club helped to found Orlando’s...
bungalower
New coffee shop now open in CityArts gallery downtown
The Downtown Arts District (Website) has just opened a new coffee shop in its CityArts gallery building at 29 S. Orange Avenue [GMap]. The historic Rogers Building was donated to the City of Orlando in January 2018, to function as a multi-use cultural arts facility, more specifically, to be used as the new home of Downtown Arts District (DAD) and its relocated CityArts art gallery. While DAD is still raising funds to convert the adjacent alleyway into an outdoor courtyard (complete with fancy gates to keep people from pooping there at all hours of the day), they have managed to finally open a long-awaited coffee shop concept.
bungalower
Mayor’s office announces next round of Matching Grant recipients
The City of Orlando will be awarding the FY 2022/2023 round of Mayor’s Matching Grants to 18 local nonprofits, schools, and neighborhood organizations. Through the program, qualifying schools and organizations can apply for matching grants of up to $10,000 and are encouraged to partner with neighborhood organizations and community groups to spread that municipal money-love even further.
