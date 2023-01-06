The Downtown Arts District (Website) has just opened a new coffee shop in its CityArts gallery building at 29 S. Orange Avenue [GMap]. The historic Rogers Building was donated to the City of Orlando in January 2018, to function as a multi-use cultural arts facility, more specifically, to be used as the new home of Downtown Arts District (DAD) and its relocated CityArts art gallery. While DAD is still raising funds to convert the adjacent alleyway into an outdoor courtyard (complete with fancy gates to keep people from pooping there at all hours of the day), they have managed to finally open a long-awaited coffee shop concept.

