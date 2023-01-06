On Sunday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, as Collin Morikawa found himself in the midst of becoming the ninth player in PGA Tour history to lose a tournament after holding a six-shot 54-hole lead, there was much talk on the broadcast about the specter of "scar tissue." In a way, that's perfectly understandable; it's a really big lead he let slip away at Kapalua, and Morikawa's meltdown was pretty ugly. After making exactly zero bogeys through 67 holes, he proceeded to make three straight on a stretch of the Plantation Course where nobody else had bogeyed them in succession all week.

2 HOURS AGO