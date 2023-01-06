Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Jordan Spieth reacts to "DISRESPECTFUL" question about PGA Tour career
Jordan Spieth will never stop doing Jordan Spieth things. We are only a few days into 2023 and we've already had a few moments that will surely go down as highlights for Spieth by the end of the year. First we had Spieth bantering with these two gambling fans during...
golfmagic.com
Billy Foster RIPS Scottie Scheffler on first tee at Kapalua: "Greedy..."
Former World No.1 Scottie Scheffler revealed a hilarious moment between himself and Billy Foster, the legendary caddie and carrier for US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick. As we are all aware, Scheffler had a fairly good season in 2022. He won the WM Phoenix Open, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the WGC Match Play and of course, The Masters.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro faces BACKLASH for untucked shirt at Tournament of Champions
Valero Texas Open champion J.J. Spaun embraced the Maui crowd in the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions by "hanging loose" with his untucked shirt. Spaun's game was certainly relaxed and carefree on Friday on the Plantation Course as he carded a 5-under 68 to reach 14-under for the week. He and Scottie Scheffler are just two shots behind Collin Morikawa.
US News and World Report
Jon Rahm Wins a Stunner at Kapalua After Morikawa Wipeout
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Jon Rahm began the bold new year on the PGA Tour by coming from seven shots behind to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Sunday with plenty of help from Collin Morikawa, who had a spectacular wipeout even by Maui standards. Rahm was six...
golfmagic.com
Collin Morikawa had A LOT of questions about Matt Fitzpatrick's shirt in Kapalua
Collin Morikawa was extremely interested in the clothing choices of Matthew Fitzpatrick on the final day of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour. Fitzpatrick, 28, has turned a few heads with his attire this week. The Englishman and reigning U.S. Open champion had signed a clothing deal...
golfmagic.com
Xander Schauffele FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's Sentry Tournament of Champions
Xander Schauffele was forced to withdraw during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour. Schauffele confirmed after the first round that he was suffering with back pain. He picked up the injury during Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge in December. The 29-year-old told the...
Scary Video Shows PGA Tour Venue Under Water in Vicious Storm
Monterey Peninsula Country Club is repairing damages from recent coastal storms.
Maui musings: Golf a learning curve for some players’ ’wives
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — They had been dating for three months when Jon Rahm’s wife attended her first golf tournament. He was a senior at Arizona State and had already won the Ben Hogan Award as the nation’s best college player. Her knowledge of golf?. “Zero,” Rahm...
Collin Morikawa's Hawaiian ties, Scottie Scheffler eyeing world No. 1 and J.J. Spaun's untucked shirt (the horror!) among 5 things to know at the Sentry Tournament of Champions
KAPALUA, Hawaii – There is a flicker of excitement in the dark eyes of Collin Morikawa at the mention of playing golf in Hawaii. Front Street in Maui is where his grandparents were born and once owned a restaurant. “Every time we walk by, my dad, I know he...
golfmagic.com
Callaway Paradym Irons Review: "You won't be short of the pin with these!"
Very long (which might suit some players); superb consistency when it comes to shot data across the entire set; they look and feel incredible. Callaway has launched its exciting new Paradym irons for 2023 and GolfMagic's Equipment Editor Alex Lodge has wasted little time in putting them through their paces.
Golf Channel
PGA Tour confirms it has granted a 'few' releases for Saudi International
Augusta National Golf Club’s decision to keep its invitation criteria for the Masters unchanged will likely set up some awkward moments at the year’s first major between players who have remained loyal to the PGA Tour and those who have bolted for LIV Golf. But it won’t be...
Golf Digest
Don't worry about Collin Morikawa's 'scar tissue' from Kapalua. Here's why he'll be fine
On Sunday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, as Collin Morikawa found himself in the midst of becoming the ninth player in PGA Tour history to lose a tournament after holding a six-shot 54-hole lead, there was much talk on the broadcast about the specter of "scar tissue." In a way, that's perfectly understandable; it's a really big lead he let slip away at Kapalua, and Morikawa's meltdown was pretty ugly. After making exactly zero bogeys through 67 holes, he proceeded to make three straight on a stretch of the Plantation Course where nobody else had bogeyed them in succession all week.
Callaway Golf Challenges Titleist with New Offer for Players
The meteoric rise of golf's popularity in the mid-1990s coincided with the rise of the stardom of legendary golfer Tiger Woods. Woods left Stanford University and turned professional in August 1996, was named the Professional Golfers' Association's outstanding rookie and finished the year in December 1996 being named Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year. Woods won the Masters Tournament in April 1997 and was ranked No. 1 in the world in June 1997.
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua Saturday tee times, TV info
The PGA Tour is kicking off the 2023 calendar year in paradise. A 38-player field loaded with winners (and 10 more who made the 2022 FedEx Cup final) continues play Saturday at Kapalua’s Plantation Course for the third round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first of the Tour’s new schedule of designated events.
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan's first comments of 2023 include thoughts on LIV golfers at Masters, strength of PGA Tour
KAPALUA, Hawaii — PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan hosted his annual sushi dinner for players Friday night and was on hand to see Jon Rahm’s remarkable comeback from as many as nine strokes back during Sunday’s final round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions. Before the...
Golf Digest
Collin Morikawa's live betting odds during his Kapalua collapse were even crazier than you think
In his incredible young career, Collin Morikawa has drawn comparisons to some of the game's all-time greats, including Tiger Woods. But on Sunday evening at Kapalua, he more closely resembled the Atlanta Falcons. The Super Bowl LI Atlanta Falcons to be exact. Morikawa entered the final round of the Sentry...
Report: LPGA star and world No. 6 Brooke Henderson to sign equipment deal with TaylorMade
Brooke Henderson had a great year in 2022. She first captured the ShopRite LPGA Classic then claimed her second career major championship at the Amundi Evian. Despite the great results, a change is coming for the sixth-ranked player in the world. According to SCOREGolf (the self-proclaimed voice of Canadian golf),...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Where is Kapalua Resort, its Plantation Course and the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions located?
Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course is home to the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, home to an event on the PGA Tour in 2023 and one of the tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule and the fall series. The Hawaiian course has a great look and is a resort course so many want to play.
Go Ahead and Crown Him: Collin Morikawa Opens Six-Shot Lead at Kapalua
Everything is clicking for the 2021 Open Champion, who looks primed to end a long winless drought Sunday at the Tournament of Champions.
golfmagic.com
Two-time Masters champ worried about tension with LIV Golf players at Augusta
Two-time Masters champion and golf legend Ben Crenshaw admitted his deep concern at the tension and awkwardness that LIV Golf players could bring to Augusta National in 2023. Speaking to Eamon Lynch and Damon Hack on Golf Today, Crenshaw hoped that the focus at the Masters Champions Dinner would be on Scottie Scheffler and on the tournament for the rest of the week in April.
