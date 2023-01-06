PHOTO GALLERY: Best Photos From Indiana's Loss at Iowa

The Indiana Hoosiers traveled to Iowa City to restart their Big Ten season, but lost 91-89 to the Iowa Hawkeyes. The photographers had a great night. Here are 15 images from the game.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — It was a tough night for Indiana on Thursday night at Iowa. The Hoosiers rolled out to a 21-point lead early in the first half, but they couldn't hold on and lost 91-89. With the loss, the Hoosiers are now 10-4 on the season and 1-2 in the Big Ten.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had a huge game for the Hoosiers, scoring 30 points and grabbing nine rebounds, all despite playing through a back injury that required medical attention throughout the game.

"He played a great game tonight,'' Indiana coach Mike Woodson said of Jackson-Davis during his postgame press conference on Thursday night.. "I tried to give him a blow in the second half, but he didn't want to come out and I get it. He was trying his damnedest to help us win it. Telling is going to be how he feels (Friday). I just hope when he wakes up, he is feeling good.''

To watch Mike Woodson's uncensored postgame press conference, CLICK HERE

Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino had a big night, too. He had 21 points and nine rebounds. He played 37 minutes and 28 seconds and carried the load at point guard with Xavier Johnson out for at least a month following foot surgery last week.

Indiana is back in action on Sunday at home against Northwestern. The game starts at Noon ET. Next week the Hoosiers are at Penn State on Wednesday and then home to Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 14. For Indiana's full schedule and links to stories on all of the games so far, CLICK HERE

Indiana Hoosiers The Indiana Hoosiers gather before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Miller Kopp Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) and Iowa Hawkeyes forward Kris Murray (24) compete for the opening tipoff during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. © Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) completes a slam dunk against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. © Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Miller Kopp Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) goes to the basket against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. © Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Fran McCaffery Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery (center) reacts with an official after being called for a technical foul during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. © Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Race Thompson Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) completes a slam dunk over Iowa Hawkeyes guard Connor McCaffery (30) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. © Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Race Thompson and Jalen Hood-Schifino Indiana forward Race Thompson, left, slaps hands with guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) during the Hoosiers' game against Iowa. © Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Malik Reneau Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives to the basket as Indiana forward Malik Reneau (5) defends. © Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fran McCaffery Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery needs to be restrained by official Courtney Green during the second half against Indiana. © Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Malik Reneau Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives to the basket as Indiana forward Malik Reneau (5) defends. © Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nathan Childress, Michael Shipp, and Race Thompson Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) gets helped off the floor by teammates Michael Shipp, left, and Nathan Childress after getting injured as Clif Marshall, director of athletic performance, right, looks on during the game against Iowa. © Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Filip Rebraca Iowa forward Filip Rebraca (0) reacts after getting fouled during the game against Indiana. © Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Miller Kopp Iowa forward Kris Murray, right, drives to the basket as Indiana forward Miller Kopp defends. © Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Trey Galloway and Trayce Jackson-Davis Indiana guard Trey Galloway, second from left, defends as Iowa guard Connor McCaffery, left, dribbles the ball as Iowa guard Tony Perkins (11) looks on. © Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jalen Hood-Schifino Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) makes a basket as Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) defends. © Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

