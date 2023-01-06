ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

PHOTO GALLERY: Best Photos From Indiana's Loss at Iowa

By Becky Rigel
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sbYNJ_0k5pmPy300

The Indiana Hoosiers traveled to Iowa City to restart their Big Ten season, but lost 91-89 to the Iowa Hawkeyes. The photographers had a great night. Here are 15 images from the game.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — It was a tough night for Indiana on Thursday night at Iowa. The Hoosiers rolled out to a 21-point lead early in the first half, but they couldn't hold on and lost 91-89. With the loss, the Hoosiers are now 10-4 on the season and 1-2 in the Big Ten.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had a huge game for the Hoosiers, scoring 30 points and grabbing nine rebounds, all despite playing through a back injury that required medical attention throughout the game.

"He played a great game tonight,'' Indiana coach Mike Woodson said of Jackson-Davis during his postgame press conference on Thursday night.. "I tried to give him a blow in the second half, but he didn't want to come out and I get it. He was trying his damnedest to help us win it. Telling is going to be how he feels (Friday). I just hope when he wakes up, he is feeling good.''

To watch Mike Woodson's uncensored postgame press conference, CLICK HERE

Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino had a big night, too. He had 21 points and nine rebounds. He played 37 minutes and 28 seconds and carried the load at point guard with Xavier Johnson out for at least a month following foot surgery last week.

Indiana is back in action on Sunday at home against Northwestern. The game starts at Noon ET. Next week the Hoosiers are at Penn State on Wednesday and then home to Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 14. For Indiana's full schedule and links to stories on all of the games so far, CLICK HERE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UPnRC_0k5pmPy300

Indiana Hoosiers

The Indiana Hoosiers gather before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KQ3JD_0k5pmPy300

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Miller Kopp

Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) and Iowa Hawkeyes forward Kris Murray (24) compete for the opening tipoff during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mu9E1_0k5pmPy300

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) completes a slam dunk against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ChWuP_0k5pmPy300

Miller Kopp

Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) goes to the basket against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Emqvv_0k5pmPy300

Fran McCaffery

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery (center) reacts with an official after being called for a technical foul during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bdUVS_0k5pmPy300

Race Thompson

Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) completes a slam dunk over Iowa Hawkeyes guard Connor McCaffery (30) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Race Thompson and Jalen Hood-Schifino

Indiana forward Race Thompson, left, slaps hands with guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) during the Hoosiers' game against Iowa.

© Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vV1Hr_0k5pmPy300

Malik Reneau

Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives to the basket as Indiana forward Malik Reneau (5) defends.

© Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fbO0T_0k5pmPy300

Fran McCaffery

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery needs to be restrained by official Courtney Green during the second half against Indiana.

© Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Malik Reneau

Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives to the basket as Indiana forward Malik Reneau (5) defends.

© Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FGw4m_0k5pmPy300

Nathan Childress, Michael Shipp, and Race Thompson

Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) gets helped off the floor by teammates Michael Shipp, left, and Nathan Childress after getting injured as Clif Marshall, director of athletic performance, right, looks on during the game against Iowa.

© Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RvE0u_0k5pmPy300

Filip Rebraca

Iowa forward Filip Rebraca (0) reacts after getting fouled during the game against Indiana.

© Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JZlQq_0k5pmPy300

Miller Kopp

Iowa forward Kris Murray, right, drives to the basket as Indiana forward Miller Kopp defends.

© Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21eW09_0k5pmPy300

Trey Galloway and Trayce Jackson-Davis

Indiana guard Trey Galloway, second from left, defends as Iowa guard Connor McCaffery, left, dribbles the ball as Iowa guard Tony Perkins (11) looks on.

© Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kD3TH_0k5pmPy300

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) makes a basket as Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) defends.

© Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Related stories on Indiana basketball

  • GAME STORY: Indiana let a big lead slip away and lost to Iowa 91-89 Thursday night despite a heroic 30-point, 9-rebound night from Trayce Jackson-Davis. It was a painful loss too, because senior forward Race Thompson left with a serious knee injury. CLICK HERE
  • WHAT WOODSON SAID: Indiana coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Thursday night after the Hoosiers blew a 21-point lead and lost to Iowa, 91-89. He was upset with the officiating, and also Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. Here's the full video, plus the transcript. CLICK HERE
  • PHOTO GALLERY: The Indiana Hoosiers traveled to Iowa City to restart their Big Ten season, but lost 91-89 to the Iowa Hawkeyes. The photographers had a great night. Here are 15 images from the game. CLICK HERE
  • WATCH TAMAR BATES: Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis snuck a pass to Tamar Bates under the basket for a layup that gave the Hoosiers a 78-76 lead with less than six minutes remaining. CLICK HERE
  • WATCH JACKSON-DAVIS' DUNK: Indiana freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino made a crisp pass to Trayce Jackson-Davis for an easy dunk against Iowa in the first half. CLICK HERE
  • WATCH HOOD-SCHIFINO'S 3-POINTER: Indiana freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino was in rhythm from 3-point land early on in the Hoosiers' road trip to Iowa. CLICK HERE
  • WATCH JACKSON-DAVIS' AND-ONE: Indiana got out to a strong start on Thursday at Iowa, led by an early and-one from Trayce Jackson-Davis in his return to the lineup. CLICK HERE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HoosiersNow

How to Watch Indiana Basketball Against Penn State on Wednesday

Indiana basketball (10-5, 1-3) hits the road to face the Penn State Nittany Lions (11-5, 2-3) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
HoosiersNow

HoosiersNow

Indianapolis, IN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

HoosiersNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to the coverage of the Indiana Hoosiers

 https://www.si.com/college/indiana

Comments / 0

Community Policy