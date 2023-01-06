PHOTO GALLERY: Best Photos From Indiana's Loss at Iowa
The Indiana Hoosiers traveled to Iowa City to restart their Big Ten season, but lost 91-89 to the Iowa Hawkeyes. The photographers had a great night. Here are 15 images from the game.
IOWA CITY, Iowa — It was a tough night for Indiana on Thursday night at Iowa. The Hoosiers rolled out to a 21-point lead early in the first half, but they couldn't hold on and lost 91-89. With the loss, the Hoosiers are now 10-4 on the season and 1-2 in the Big Ten.
Trayce Jackson-Davis had a huge game for the Hoosiers, scoring 30 points and grabbing nine rebounds, all despite playing through a back injury that required medical attention throughout the game.
"He played a great game tonight,'' Indiana coach Mike Woodson said of Jackson-Davis during his postgame press conference on Thursday night.. "I tried to give him a blow in the second half, but he didn't want to come out and I get it. He was trying his damnedest to help us win it. Telling is going to be how he feels (Friday). I just hope when he wakes up, he is feeling good.''
To watch Mike Woodson's uncensored postgame press conference, CLICK HERE
Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino had a big night, too. He had 21 points and nine rebounds. He played 37 minutes and 28 seconds and carried the load at point guard with Xavier Johnson out for at least a month following foot surgery last week.
Indiana is back in action on Sunday at home against Northwestern. The game starts at Noon ET. Next week the Hoosiers are at Penn State on Wednesday and then home to Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 14. For Indiana's full schedule and links to stories on all of the games so far, CLICK HERE
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- GAME STORY: Indiana let a big lead slip away and lost to Iowa 91-89 Thursday night despite a heroic 30-point, 9-rebound night from Trayce Jackson-Davis. It was a painful loss too, because senior forward Race Thompson left with a serious knee injury. CLICK HERE
- WHAT WOODSON SAID: Indiana coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Thursday night after the Hoosiers blew a 21-point lead and lost to Iowa, 91-89. He was upset with the officiating, and also Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. Here's the full video, plus the transcript. CLICK HERE
- PHOTO GALLERY: The Indiana Hoosiers traveled to Iowa City to restart their Big Ten season, but lost 91-89 to the Iowa Hawkeyes. The photographers had a great night. Here are 15 images from the game. CLICK HERE
- WATCH TAMAR BATES: Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis snuck a pass to Tamar Bates under the basket for a layup that gave the Hoosiers a 78-76 lead with less than six minutes remaining. CLICK HERE
- WATCH JACKSON-DAVIS' DUNK: Indiana freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino made a crisp pass to Trayce Jackson-Davis for an easy dunk against Iowa in the first half. CLICK HERE
- WATCH HOOD-SCHIFINO'S 3-POINTER: Indiana freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino was in rhythm from 3-point land early on in the Hoosiers' road trip to Iowa. CLICK HERE
- WATCH JACKSON-DAVIS' AND-ONE: Indiana got out to a strong start on Thursday at Iowa, led by an early and-one from Trayce Jackson-Davis in his return to the lineup. CLICK HERE
Comments / 0