NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

By Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
The Avery Journal-Times
 3 days ago

Dec 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) is introduced before the game between the Browns and the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Avery Journal-Times

Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Damar Hamlin

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and his ongoing recovery in an open letter to fans on Saturday morning. "Damar Hamlin's inspiring progress over the past few days has lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country," Goodell wrote, per NFL.com. "While his recovery is just beginning, we thank the NFL medical personnel and the medical staffs from both teams whose...
The Avery Journal-Times

Riled up Lions flip 'respect' card talking Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Playoff time brings out the respect card, and the Detroit Lions deem the deck stacked with disrespect from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said his message to the team was to embrace playing in games that mean something, but don't forget we have "nothing to lose." The Lions can earn a playoff spot if the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the...
DETROIT, MI
The Avery Journal-Times

Ravens without Lamar Jackson in crucial game at Bengals

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was ruled out for Week 18 by Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Friday. The Ravens (10-6) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) with a chance to sweep the season series. "Lamar's working as hard as he can. The trainers are working as hard as they can," Harbaugh said. "That's where we're at. He won't be playing in this game, we're hopeful for next week." ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Avery Journal-Times

Bears secure No. 1 overall draft pick thanks to Texans’ win

The Chicago Bears moved past the Houston Texans in the draft order on the final day of the regular season to lock up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears lost 29-13 Sunday to the visiting Minnesota Vikings and finished the season 3-14. The Texans then rallied to beat the Indianapolis Colts 32-31 for their third win of the season, wrapping the season with a...
CHICAGO, IL
The Avery Journal-Times

Report: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to start against Giants

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will start Sunday's regular-season finale against the visiting New York Giants, ESPN reported. Hurts has missed the past two games -- both Philadelphia losses -- with an injury to his right throwing shoulder as the Eagles (13-3) failed to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Hurts was limited in all three practices this week and is listed as questionable against the Giants...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Avery Journal-Times

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to weigh what's next

What's next for Aaron Rodgers with the Packers missing the playoffs? Rodgers said Sunday night in the wake of a season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions that his future is up in the air. Rodgers offered no timeframe for making a decision on returning to Green Bay for the 2023 season. "At some point, the carousel comes to a stop and it's time to get off, and I think you...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Avery Journal-Times

Jaguars stun Titans in final minutes to clinch AFC South

Josh Allen returned a fumble for a touchdown with 2:51 remaining and the Jacksonville Jaguars clinched their first playoff berth since 2017 by recording a 20-16 victory over the visiting Tennessee Titans on Saturday night. The victory gave the Jaguars (9-8) the AFC South title, while Tennessee (7-10) endured its seventh straight loss. Jacksonville, which has won five straight games, won the fourth division crown in franchise history. Rayshawn Jenkins...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Avery Journal-Times

Jalen Hurts, Eagles land top playoff seed in NFC by beating Giants

Jalen Hurts returned after a two-game absence, Jake Elliott kicked five field goals and the Philadelphia Eagles finally clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 22-16 win Sunday over the visiting New York Giants. Hurts had missed the last two games, replaced by Gardner Minshew in losses to Dallas and New Orleans, as the Eagles (14-3) failed to secure the top seed. Sunday's win also locked up the NFC East title for Philadelphia. ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Avery Journal-Times

Jim Polzin: Frustrating season ends with giant question marks for Aaron Rodgers, Packers

GREEN BAY — Now what? That’s the question that lingers after a thoroughly disappointing ending to an incredibly frustrating 2022 season for the Green Bay Packers. All that momentum the Packers built in late December and early January was flattened with a 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. All those hopes that had been raised about this team potentially making a deep run in the postseason were crushed at home by a division rival that had been eliminated from...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Avery Journal-Times

NFL roundup: Eagles lock down No. 1 seed in NFC

Quarterback Jalen Hurts returned after a two-game absence, Jake Elliott kicked five field goals and the Philadelphia Eagles finally clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 22-16 win over the visiting New York Giants on Sunday. Hurts had missed the last two games, replaced by Gardner Minshew in losses to Dallas and New Orleans, as the Eagles (14-3) failed to secure the top seed. Sunday's win also locked up the NFC East title for Philadelphia. ...
DALLAS, PA
The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

