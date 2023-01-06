ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

17 Charming Small Towns in Mississippi You Need to Visit

It’s a state with a bit of a romance to it, from the soft repetition of its name to the iconic music to the wide, open panoramas of sunsets falling, fading over the river. And while the cities have their fun, it’s the small towns in Mississippi that really carry the soul of this charming corner of the country.
Louisiana Dreams of Winning Big Will Have to Wait

Here’s a list of the top 20 prizes from Powerball and Mega Millions:. $2.04 billion, Powerball was won by one ticket in California on November 8, 2022. $1.586 billion Powerball January 13, 2016. There were 3 winning tickets for this prize. These tickets were purchased in Tennessee, Florida, and California. Each had the option to take a lump sum of $327.8 million.
Dead endangered whale washes up on Mississippi Gulf Coast

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. — (AP) — Scientists are examining the corpse of an endangered whale that washed up on a Mississippi Gulf Coast beach. The rare discovery Saturday marks the first time a fin whale stranding has been reported in Mississippi and just the fourth time since 2002 a fin whale stranding has been reported in the Gulf of Mexico, WLOX-TV reported.
Mississippi homeowners and renters can still get stimulus money from

Are you having a hard time paying your rent or mortgage for your home in Mississippi? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you right now. And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding. For example, President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. (source)
Lt. Gov. stops in Meridian to make a big announcement

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hosemann is on a ten-stop tour over the next few days as he announces his reelection bid for Lieutenant Governor, and one of the cities on the list is Meridian, and News 11 asked what made him want to stop here?. “This is just a a great...
Chapel Hart Honored in Home State of Mississippi

Chapel Hart, the trio made up of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle started making a name for themselves in 2021. That year, CMT featured them in its Next Women of Country. Last year, they exploded onto the country scene with a unanimous Golden Buzzer during America’s Got Talent. Later in the year, they recorded a track with Darius Rucker. These days, everyone knows who they are and they’ve put their hometown of Poplarville, Mississippi on the map.
Dreaming of Winning Mega Millions Monster Jackpot in Louisiana

Folk all around Louisiana are dreaming about hitting it big. The latest Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to nearly a billion dollars. The jackpot for Friday night's drawing is now at $940 million dollars. The one time, lump sum payout is $483 million before taxes. This makes this big prize the 4th largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and the 6th largest jackpot in U.S. history.
MDOC shuttles women inmates from metro facility to Delta prison

Incarcerated women are being moved from the state’s designated women’s prison in central Mississippi to a formerly decommissioned prison in the Delta more than a hundreds miles away. Nearly 300 women at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl have been relocated to the Delta Correctional Facility in Greenwood....
Mississippi Skies: Rain for some, sunshine for others today in Mississippi

A big contrast in weather conditions will greet Mississippians today. Northern Mississippi will have a chance for some showers while southern Mississippi will see sunny skies as a low pressure begins moving through our state. The good news is that people having rain today should have a beautiful Sunday; however, it will be southern Mississippi’s turn for showers. There may be a few thunderstorms scattered into the mix, but the chance for severe weather is extremely low.
Focused on Mississippi: Mardi Gras

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – January 6 is the day by which we are supposed to have all of our Christmas decorations put away. It’s a stronger tradition than the deal about not wearing white after Labor Day. January 6th is the day of the Epiphany when the Magi found the Christ Child. Just as January […]
Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
Are More People Moving In, or Out of Louisiana?

Red states... blue states... only this time, the colors have a much different meaning. Instead of political leanings, this time the colors denote states gaining or losing population. North American Van Lines recently released their annual Migration Report, showing trends from 2022 of which states have more people leaving, or...
