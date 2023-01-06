New Sooner Dasan McCullough one of College Wire's 10 best true freshmen of 2022

There’s a lot at stake for the Oklahoma Sooners in year two of the Brent Venables era. After a 6-7 season in which the defense struggled for much of the year, allowing 30 points per game, the Sooners much show improvement in 2023.

In an effort to improve a defense that allowed 35 points or more in seven games this season, Venables and his staff have been aggressive in the transfer portal. They brought in the top EDGE portal option, Dasan McCullough. McCullough was named to ESPN’s true freshmen All-American team after posting 6.5 tackles for loss and four sacks in his only season with the Indiana Hoosiers.

A versatile and athletic player, McCullough could step in and play defensive end but also may be an option at Cheetah for Venables. After a strong true freshman season, McCullough was ranked the No. 10 true freshman in 2022 by Regional Editor of the College Wires at USA TODAY Sports Patrick Conn.

McCullough had offers to play at Ohio State, Alabama, and Georgia among others but opted to stay home with Indiana. The No. 9 edge player of the 2022 class finished out his freshman campaign with 6.5 TFLs (third on the team), and 4.0 sacks (first on the team). McCullough will join his brother on the Oklahoma Sooners in 2023. – Conn, Regional Editor – College Wires at USA TODAY Sports

McCullough figures to be an impact player for the Sooners in 2023. With his athleticism, length, and versatility, the Sooners could line him up at a variety of spots and make him a mismatch nightmare.

