FDA Accepts for Review BLA for Pfizer’s Pentavalent Meningococcal Vaccine Candidate

Read full article on original website
Related
FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year
Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.
Ocugen-Bharat Biotech COVID vaccine meets main goals in U.S. trial
Jan 9 (Reuters) - Ocugen Inc (OCGN.O) said on Monday the COVID-19 vaccine developed by its Indian partner Bharat Biotech International Ltd met the main goals of a trial in the United States.
New COVID Variant XBB.1.5: What It Is, Symptoms and What You Should Know
A new COVID variant, marking a fusion between two recent strains that is even more contagious than its predecessors, is beginning to take hold in the U.S., but what exactly is it, how serious is it and what are the symptoms?. Here's a look at what we know so far...
'COVID Isn't Over': Here's What Experts Expect The COVID-19 Pandemic To Be Like This Year
With the rise of highly transmissible variants including XBB, experts warn COVID is far from over. But there are new tools to help and more research is underway.
labroots.com
Four Major Types of Long COVID Emerge
We now know that even mild cases of COVID-19 can lead to long COVID, in which symptoms linger for weeks, months, or longer, detracting from people's ability to lead a normal life. Scientists are starting to characterize long COVID, which will help us learn more about how it arises and find ways to treat the disorder. A major effort by the National Institutes of Health, Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) is now ongoing (and still recruiting); it has used electronic health records to look for symptom patterns in about 35,000 Americans who were infected with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) and went on to develop symptoms that are known as long COVID.
U.S. extends public health emergency status for COVID
Jan 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. health department on Wednesday extended the COVID-19 pandemic's status as a public health emergency, allowing millions of Americans to continue receiving free tests, vaccines and treatments.
Meet the ‘Kraken’ COVID variant—the dominant new Omicron ‘escape strain’ experts say is the most transmissible yet
XBB.1.5 has rapidly replaced other variants in some European countries and in the Northeast U.S., according to the WHO—a growth advantage concerning experts.
CNBC
Biden administration extends Covid public health emergency as highly infectious omicron XBB.1.5 spreads
The Biden administration has extended the Covid-19 public health emergency as a highly transmissible omicron subvariant stokes concern that the nation may face another wave of hospitalizations from the disease this winter. The U.S. has renewed the Covid public health emergency every 90 days since January 2020. The White House...
Vaccines are not making COVID strains like ‘Kraken’ stronger. Here’s how the four shots battle variants
Scientists say there is no evidence to suggest that vaccinations are making COVID “stronger” and that mutations are a normal part of virus evolution.
Twitter Files: Pfizer board member Dr. Scott Gottlieb flagged tweets questioning COVID vaccine
Alex Berenson was the latest writer to be tapped by Elon Musk to dive into Twitter's archives, showing Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a Pfizer board member, targeting vaccine skepticism.
Pa. county will be national test site for home-based approach to testing and treatment of COVID-19
Berks County will become the first community in the United States to participate in a pilot program aimed at protecting against COVID-19 and providing home treatment. It will enable people to receive at-home, urgent tests in the mail. Those who have COVID-19 will have access to telemedicine visits with a health care provider as well as anti-viral medication delivered to their home or that can be picked up at a local pharmacy.
Rapid tests for Covid, RSV and the flu are available in Europe. Why not in the U.S.?
Sander Brus didn't expect a photo of his friend's grandfather's flu diagnosis to go viral. But when he shared the image on Twitter in December, he was bombarded with messages, he said. People in the U.S. wanted to know how to purchase the rapid test in the picture, which simultaneously...
XBB.1.5, An Omicron Variant Of The Coronavirus, Presents New U.S. Threat
The Center of Disease Control (CDC) has reported that just over 40 percent of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. are from XBB.1.5, an omicron variant. Evaluated as more contagious than the variants that stemmed from the coronavirus first detected in China, the XBB.1.5 omicron variant has been described as a recombinant, defined as genetic material made up of two sources. The XBB.1.5 omicron variant has been traced to the Singapore surge, and the spread in the U.S. has not impacted the Midwest as severely as other regions of the U.S. Only six percent of the coronavirus cases in the Midwest have been...
Health experts warn of another COVID wave
The dizzying spread of the newest Omicron variant XBB.1.5 — also nicknamed Kraken — has public health experts warning of yet another potential COVID wave in the U.S. Why it matters: While the severity isn't clear yet, it's "the most transmissible form of Omicron to date," Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on COVID-19, said, according to CNN.
The new XBB.1.5 strain is the "most transmissible" to date, and it may be responsible for the recent COVID outbreak
Three years after the initial appearance of the novel coronavirus, a new variant, XBB.1.5, is rapidly becoming the dominant strain in some areas of the United States due to a potent mix of mutations that facilitate it's widespread, even among those who have previously been infected with or vaccinated against it.
Healthline
How to Recognize Langya Virus Symptoms
Langya virus has been recently identified in a few people in China. It can cause fever and flu-like symptoms but doesn’t seem to cause severe illness. It isn’t transmitted from person to person, but it can be similar to more serious viral infections. Langya virus is a newly...
China’s Covid wave threatens another snarl of U.S. medical supply chain
WASHINGTON — As Covid infections surge across China, the U.S. again risks falling short of medical supplies as that country struggles to keep factories running and goods flowing out of its ports. U.S. hospitals, health care companies and federal officials worked to lessen their dependence on China for medical...
contagionlive.com
Moderna Provides Update on mRNA Vaccine Pipeline
The company is moving forward with vaccines to address respiratory and latent viruses as well as oncology. Moderna announced today its updates to its vaccine portfolio across various infectious diseases and cancer as well. The company plans to use its mRNA platform for a variety of respiratory and latent viruses and cancer.
pharmacytimes.com
Camber Pharmaceuticals Launches Generic Cambia
Camber Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce the addition of Diclofenac Potassium for Oral Solution to its current portfolio. Diclofenac Potassium for Oral Solution is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) indicated for the acute treatment of migraine attacks with or without aura, in adults 18 years of age or older. Diclofenac...
contagionlive.com
VV116 Vs Paxlovid Shown to Be Noninferior in Adults at Risk of Severe COVID-19
The investigational antiviral showed the potential of another therapy that could benefit this patient population that is at risk for hospitalization and death. VV116, an oral nucleoside antiviral drug, was shown to be noninferior to nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid) in a phase 3 trial comparing the efficacy and safety of the two therapies in the treatment of symptomatic patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 who were at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19 including death.
Nicholas Nesbitt.DO
Panama City Beach, FL
57
Followers
0
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT
HEALTH AND MEDICAL SCIENCEhttps://www.pharmacytimes.com
Comments / 2