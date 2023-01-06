FDA Accepts for Review BLA for Pfizer’s Pentavalent Meningococcal Vaccine Candidate

The Center of Disease Control (CDC) has reported that just over 40 percent of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. are from XBB.1.5, an omicron variant. Evaluated as more contagious than the variants that stemmed from the coronavirus first detected in China, the XBB.1.5 omicron variant has been described as a recombinant, defined as genetic material made up of two sources. The XBB.1.5 omicron variant has been traced to the Singapore surge, and the spread in the U.S. has not impacted the Midwest as severely as other regions of the U.S. Only six percent of the coronavirus cases in the Midwest have been...

5 DAYS AGO