FDA Accepts for Review BLA for Pfizer’s Pentavalent Meningococcal Vaccine Candidate

By Ashley Gallagher, Assistant Editor
 5 days ago
CNN

FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year

Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.
labroots.com

Four Major Types of Long COVID Emerge

We now know that even mild cases of COVID-19 can lead to long COVID, in which symptoms linger for weeks, months, or longer, detracting from people's ability to lead a normal life. Scientists are starting to characterize long COVID, which will help us learn more about how it arises and find ways to treat the disorder. A major effort by the National Institutes of Health, Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) is now ongoing (and still recruiting); it has used electronic health records to look for symptom patterns in about 35,000 Americans who were infected with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) and went on to develop symptoms that are known as long COVID.
PennLive.com

Pa. county will be national test site for home-based approach to testing and treatment of COVID-19

Berks County will become the first community in the United States to participate in a pilot program aimed at protecting against COVID-19 and providing home treatment. It will enable people to receive at-home, urgent tests in the mail. Those who have COVID-19 will have access to telemedicine visits with a health care provider as well as anti-viral medication delivered to their home or that can be picked up at a local pharmacy.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Virginian Review

XBB.1.5, An Omicron Variant Of The Coronavirus, Presents New U.S. Threat

The Center of Disease Control (CDC) has reported that just over 40 percent of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. are from XBB.1.5, an omicron variant. Evaluated as more contagious than the variants that stemmed from the coronavirus first detected in China, the XBB.1.5 omicron variant has been described as a recombinant, defined as genetic material made up of two sources. The XBB.1.5 omicron variant has been traced to the Singapore surge, and the spread in the U.S. has not impacted the Midwest as severely as other regions of the U.S. Only six percent of the coronavirus cases in the Midwest have been...
Axios

Health experts warn of another COVID wave

The dizzying spread of the newest Omicron variant XBB.1.5 — also nicknamed Kraken — has public health experts warning of yet another potential COVID wave in the U.S. Why it matters: While the severity isn't clear yet, it's "the most transmissible form of Omicron to date," Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on COVID-19, said, according to CNN.
Healthline

How to Recognize Langya Virus Symptoms

Langya virus has been recently identified in a few people in China. It can cause fever and flu-like symptoms but doesn’t seem to cause severe illness. It isn’t transmitted from person to person, but it can be similar to more serious viral infections. Langya virus is a newly...
NBC News

China’s Covid wave threatens another snarl of U.S. medical supply chain

WASHINGTON — As Covid infections surge across China, the U.S. again risks falling short of medical supplies as that country struggles to keep factories running and goods flowing out of its ports. U.S. hospitals, health care companies and federal officials worked to lessen their dependence on China for medical...
contagionlive.com

Moderna Provides Update on mRNA Vaccine Pipeline

The company is moving forward with vaccines to address respiratory and latent viruses as well as oncology. Moderna announced today its updates to its vaccine portfolio across various infectious diseases and cancer as well. The company plans to use its mRNA platform for a variety of respiratory and latent viruses and cancer.
pharmacytimes.com

Camber Pharmaceuticals Launches Generic Cambia

Camber Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce the addition of Diclofenac Potassium for Oral Solution to its current portfolio. Diclofenac Potassium for Oral Solution is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) indicated for the acute treatment of migraine attacks with or without aura, in adults 18 years of age or older. Diclofenac...
contagionlive.com

VV116 Vs Paxlovid Shown to Be Noninferior in Adults at Risk of Severe COVID-19

The investigational antiviral showed the potential of another therapy that could benefit this patient population that is at risk for hospitalization and death. VV116, an oral nucleoside antiviral drug, was shown to be noninferior to nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid) in a phase 3 trial comparing the efficacy and safety of the two therapies in the treatment of symptomatic patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 who were at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19 including death.
