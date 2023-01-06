Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Allen Turner and Deputy Greg Poynter arrested two people and still looking for a third suspect following a police chase. It all started when deputies attempted to stop a car on Sinking Creek Road when it took off on them. Deputies say during the chase, some of the suspects tossed a gun and some drugs out the car window. Police say the chase went on for several miles before the car got stuck on a forest service road just off White Oak Road. 28-year-old John Stevens and 28-year-old Brittany Hubbard, both of Manchester, were taken into custody. Stevens and Hubbard were charged on public intoxication charges. Stevens also faces a possession of drug paraphernalia charge. They were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. One underage male who got away was later taken into custody in Clay County. His identity was not released, but authorities say he was taken to the juvenile detention center in Breathitt County. Police are still looking for another suspect, Cody Osborne, in connection with the case. Anyone with information on Osborne is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO