City of Refuge partners with Catholic Charities to provide temporary space for operations

By Tia Maggio, KOMU 8 News Digital Producer
KOMU
 3 days ago
KOMU

City of Columbia to host input meeting on trash collection

COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia is set to host the first of two input meetings on Tuesday to let residents weigh in on the future of curbside trash collection in the city. The meetings will be an opportunity for the public to learn about solid waste collection, ask questions and voice their concerns, according to a press release. Although the input sessions will focus on solid waste, the city's recycling program is currently not set to change.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia's bus service Go COMO proposes combining bus routes

COLUMBIA - New changes could be coming to Columbia's bus routes in February. On Monday, the Columbia City Council will review a plan created by Go COMO, the city's public transit service, that proposes combining bus routes amid staffing issues. Go COMO wants to combine its six routes into three...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia School Board to vote on budget parameters, board ballot

COLUMBIA- The Columbia School Board will host two meetings on Monday. The executive session will begin at 5 p.m., and the regular session will start at 6:30 p.m. Members will hear a review the district's finances including the five-year financial plan and discuss financial information in preparation for the 2023-24 budget.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Jan. 7

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed Passion's Adult Boutique at gunpoint Thursday night. Passion's shared its surveillance footage with KOMU 8. The suspect entered the business, fired one shot into the ceiling and demanded money from the registers. He fled on foot after thanking the employees and taking an undisclosed amount of cash.
PARIS, MO
KOMU

House in Mexico suffers major damage after fire

MEXICO — A home in Mexico has major damage after a fire Friday morning. The Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) responded to the scene in the 1000 block of Harwood Street around 4:57 a.m., according to a news release. Firefighters discovered flames coming from multiple rooms in the house.
MEXICO, MO
KOMU

Weeks after Paris train derailment, crash site still not cleared

MONROE COUNTY - It's been weeks since a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in Paris, Missouri, after colliding with a semi-truck. The railroad opened the very next day, but "not much has changed since then," according to Monroe County Road and Bridge Department Supervisor Allen DeOrnellus. Large metal box cars,...
PARIS, MO
KOMU

Police search for suspect who robbed Passion's Adult Boutique at gunpoint

COLUMBIA - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed Passion's Adult Boutique at gunpoint Thursday night. Officers responded to the store located at 1108 Business Loop 70 E around 8:06 p.m. Passion's shared its surveillance footage with KOMU 8. The suspect entered the business, fired one shot into the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Rock Bridge's Rodriguez wins weight class in Capital City Tournament

Socorro Rodriguez won the 140-pound bracket and Rock Bridge girls wrestling finished sixth out of 13 schools in the Capital City Tournament on Friday in Jefferson City. Rodriguez went 5-0, pinning her first four opponents in 32 seconds, 22 seconds, 18 seconds and 27 seconds. She pinned her opponent in 2:36 to win her weight bracket.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Boonville police search for suspects after Break Time armed robbery

BOONVILLE - A suspect is at large after robbing the Break Time convenience store on Pioneer Street Thursday night, according to the Boonville Police Department. The suspect wore a mask and brandished a gun, police said. Police say the suspect is no longer thought to be in the area and...
BOONVILLE, MO
KOMU

Scoring drought allows Arkansas to roll past Missouri

COLUMBIA - The Missouri women's basketball team fell to Arkansas 77-55 in their first conference loss of the season. Coach Robin Pingeton said she "didn't necessarily see [the game] playing out this way." "Those are the ones that sting a little bit deeper, because you hate to disappoint," Pingeton said,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Missouri holds on to win against Vanderbilt in 'game of runs'

COLUMBIA - The Missouri men's basketball team escaped Mizzou Arena with a 85-82 win over Vanderbilt, the win following four double-digit scoring performances by the Tigers. "I am happy about how our guys responded in the last three minutes," head Coach Dennis Gates said, "and utmost respect to the environment. Our fans won the game tonight with our effort."
COLUMBIA, MO

