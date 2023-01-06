City of Refuge partners with Catholic Charities to provide temporary space for operations

Read full article on original website
KOMU
City of Refuge beats donation goal and ranks No. 1 on CoMoGives leaderboard
COLUMBIA - City of Refuge raised $80,060 in December to beat its donation goal of $65,000 in the annual CoMoGives campaign. The organization was also ranked the No. 1 charity on the CoMoGives website. It is the organization's second year in a row for beating its donation goal, but it's...
KOMU
Central Missouri Humane Society to close for two weeks after canine respiratory illness outbreak
COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society (CMHS) is closing its doors for the next two weeks. According to the organization, dozens of animals need to find a temporary home by Monday night. In a news release from the shelter, there was an outbreak of canine upper respiratory infections, including...
KOMU
Red Cross to host annual blood drive in memory of fallen Columbia police officer
COLUMBIA — The American Red Cross, Columbia Police Department and Boone County Sheriff's Department are set to host their annual blood drive in memory of CPD officer Molly Bowden. The drive will be held on Friday, Jan. 13 at Grace Bible Church, 601 Blue Ridge Road in Columbia, from...
KOMU
Jefferson City offices to close on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. City buses will not operate, and parking meters will not be enforced, according to the city. Trash collection will not be affected on Jan. 16 or the remainder of...
KOMU
City of Columbia to host input meeting on trash collection
COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia is set to host the first of two input meetings on Tuesday to let residents weigh in on the future of curbside trash collection in the city. The meetings will be an opportunity for the public to learn about solid waste collection, ask questions and voice their concerns, according to a press release. Although the input sessions will focus on solid waste, the city's recycling program is currently not set to change.
KOMU
Columbia elementary school teacher wins free coffee for a year in Dunkin' sweepstakes
Dunkin' of Missouri celebrated the grand prize winner of its "Raise a Cup to Teachers" Sweepstakes Wednesday at Locust Street Expressive Arts Elementary School. Preschool teacher Kat Tawfall won free coffee for a year from Dunkin' for going "above and beyond" for students, according to a Dunkin' news release. Dunkin'...
KOMU
Columbia's bus service Go COMO proposes combining bus routes
COLUMBIA - New changes could be coming to Columbia's bus routes in February. On Monday, the Columbia City Council will review a plan created by Go COMO, the city's public transit service, that proposes combining bus routes amid staffing issues. Go COMO wants to combine its six routes into three...
KOMU
Columbia School Board to vote on budget parameters, board ballot
COLUMBIA- The Columbia School Board will host two meetings on Monday. The executive session will begin at 5 p.m., and the regular session will start at 6:30 p.m. Members will hear a review the district's finances including the five-year financial plan and discuss financial information in preparation for the 2023-24 budget.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Jan. 7
Police are searching for a suspect who robbed Passion's Adult Boutique at gunpoint Thursday night. Passion's shared its surveillance footage with KOMU 8. The suspect entered the business, fired one shot into the ceiling and demanded money from the registers. He fled on foot after thanking the employees and taking an undisclosed amount of cash.
KOMU
Charles Erickson released from prison after serving nearly 20 years for Kent Heitholt murder
BOONVILLE - Charles Erickson walked out of the Boonville Correctional Center Monday morning after spending nearly two decades in prison. The Free Charles Erickson page on Facebook posted a photo of Erickson shortly before 9 a.m. with the caption, "Charlie's on his way home!" Erickson, 38, was convicted in 2005...
KOMU
Endangered silver advisory issued for missing Jefferson City man
JEFFERSON CITY – The Cole County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 63-year-old man with dementia and cancer who went missing Saturday morning. Harland Tyrene Ross was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes. He has a full gray beard. According to a news release...
KOMU
House in Mexico suffers major damage after fire
MEXICO — A home in Mexico has major damage after a fire Friday morning. The Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) responded to the scene in the 1000 block of Harwood Street around 4:57 a.m., according to a news release. Firefighters discovered flames coming from multiple rooms in the house.
KOMU
Weeks after Paris train derailment, crash site still not cleared
MONROE COUNTY - It's been weeks since a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in Paris, Missouri, after colliding with a semi-truck. The railroad opened the very next day, but "not much has changed since then," according to Monroe County Road and Bridge Department Supervisor Allen DeOrnellus. Large metal box cars,...
KOMU
Police search for suspect who robbed Passion's Adult Boutique at gunpoint
COLUMBIA - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed Passion's Adult Boutique at gunpoint Thursday night. Officers responded to the store located at 1108 Business Loop 70 E around 8:06 p.m. Passion's shared its surveillance footage with KOMU 8. The suspect entered the business, fired one shot into the...
KOMU
Rock Bridge's Rodriguez wins weight class in Capital City Tournament
Socorro Rodriguez won the 140-pound bracket and Rock Bridge girls wrestling finished sixth out of 13 schools in the Capital City Tournament on Friday in Jefferson City. Rodriguez went 5-0, pinning her first four opponents in 32 seconds, 22 seconds, 18 seconds and 27 seconds. She pinned her opponent in 2:36 to win her weight bracket.
KOMU
Boonville police search for suspects after Break Time armed robbery
BOONVILLE - A suspect is at large after robbing the Break Time convenience store on Pioneer Street Thursday night, according to the Boonville Police Department. The suspect wore a mask and brandished a gun, police said. Police say the suspect is no longer thought to be in the area and...
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Fatima Boys Basketball secures a lopsided 80-52 win over Linn
Behind a 28-point performance by Cooper Kleffner, the Fatima Comets defeated the Linn Wildcats to earn their eighth win of the season. Fatima's next game is on the road at St. James on January 9th.
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Blair Oaks begins conference play with a 45-38 victory over Boonville
The Blair Oaks Falcons won their first game of Tri-County Conference play against the Boonville Pirates. Blair Oaks improved its record to 7-4 on the season with another conference matchup up next against Hallsville on January 10th.
KOMU
Scoring drought allows Arkansas to roll past Missouri
COLUMBIA - The Missouri women's basketball team fell to Arkansas 77-55 in their first conference loss of the season. Coach Robin Pingeton said she "didn't necessarily see [the game] playing out this way." "Those are the ones that sting a little bit deeper, because you hate to disappoint," Pingeton said,...
KOMU
Missouri holds on to win against Vanderbilt in 'game of runs'
COLUMBIA - The Missouri men's basketball team escaped Mizzou Arena with a 85-82 win over Vanderbilt, the win following four double-digit scoring performances by the Tigers. "I am happy about how our guys responded in the last three minutes," head Coach Dennis Gates said, "and utmost respect to the environment. Our fans won the game tonight with our effort."
