10 Gorgeous Photos of Sailor Brinkley Cook in Aruba

By Cara O’Bleness
 5 days ago

The model became SI Swimsuit’s first second generation model in 2017.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2017 when she participated in a photo shoot in Turks and Caicos with her mother, supermodel Christie Brinkley, and her sister, Alexa Ray Joel.

The next year, Brinkley-Cook got the surprise news of a lifetime—delivered by Brinkley herself—that she had been cast as a rookie for the issue. Brinkley-Cook traveled to Aruba to work with photographer Yu Tsai and also participated in the special In Her Own Words studio project with photographer Taylor Ballantyne and nine other models.

Today, the 24-year-old is the creative director of Sacred + Divine , where her interests in nature, art and alchemy are front and center in a collection of candles, jewelry and room spray. The products all have numerology meanings attached to them.

“I decided I really wanted to create something that aligned with my passions and my beliefs and something a little bit bigger than just myself,” she told People last November of her entrepreneurial pursuit. “I knew my whole career had just been modeling, and I hadn't really had the chance to open up to the idea of creating a brand or the idea of building something outside of myself.”

The second-generation SI Swimsuit model called carrying on her mom’s legacy “awesome.”

“It is such a legacy that it is intimidating, but we’re so different and it’s so sick that I get to work in the same way she did,” Brinkley-Cook told SI Swimsuit . “And she had the most amazing happy career. She’s always discussing how amazing her career was and how she had so much fun and worked with the best people, so it’s so incredible that I get to work with SI and have that same type of career.”

Below are 10 of Brinkley-Cook’s best photos from her photo shoot in Aruba from 2018i.

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

