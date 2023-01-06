ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reports: Bengals pushing owners to vote 'No' to neutral site plan

By Field Level Media
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15OhvT_0k5pi7Gc00

No to neutral.

That's the position of Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown, per reports.

While the NFL rulebook outlines final win-loss record as the basis for playoff position in the event of a game cancellation, the league introduced an alternative to be considered by league owners Friday.

But CBS Sports said Friday citing NFL sources that the Bengals are seeking allies to push back against the league's plan to utilize neutral sites to resolve possible issues created by eliminating the Bengals-Buffalo Bills game that was postponed Monday.

NFL owners are scheduled for a noon ET meeting on Friday to vote on the proposed postseason changes involving Week 18 outcome-specific plans for a neutral site AFC Championship game and possibly the Bengals' wild-card game.

Cincinnati (11-4) hosts the Baltimore Ravens (10-6) on Sunday and if the teams wind up wild-card opponents based on the outcome of the Week 18 game, a coin flip would decide which team hosts the playoff game. If the Bengals lose Sunday, they would still have a higher winning percentage despite two losses to Baltimore this season. Because of the winning percentage component, Baltimore would not automatically be awarded the home game.

A member of the competition committee, Katie Blackburn, executive vice president of the Bengals and Brown's daughter, sent an email Thursday night outlining her opposition to the plan, CBS Sports reported.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Why Bengals Are 'Livid' With NFL This Weekend

The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly very unhappy with the NFL right now. Per ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, Zac Taylor and the Bengals organization are "livid" about the league's new playoff scenario's after this week's cancellation, saying they believe decision penalizes their team and rewards the division rival Ravens. According to Schefter:
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Performance Sunday

Baker Mayfield may be playing his way into a new job the way he's been performing since arriving in Los Angeles. In a game that could spoil the Seahawks playoff hopes, the former No. 1 overall pick has helped the 5-11 Rams force overtime. Here's what the NFL world (mostly...
The Spun

NFL World Is Not Happy With Roger Goodell's Decision

Cincinnati Bengals fans aren't too happy with the National Football League's front office, given what's transpired since the Monday night game in Buffalo. Sunday, Bengals fans had some anti-Roger Goodell signs in the crowd. However, the league reportedly made them take them down. "The NFL made some Bengals fans take...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Newport Plain Talk

Full NFL playoff picture: Eagles land bye, Dolphins snag wild card

With all but one Week 18 game complete, 13 of the NFL's 14 playoff teams were set in stone Sunday evening. The Philadelphia Eagles finally secured the top seed in the NFC and the Miami Dolphins grabbed the last AFC wild-card berth during the afternoon action. After the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Rams 19-16 in overtime, they officially clinched the No. 7 seed in the NFC when the...
The Newport Plain Talk

Reports: Broncos seek to interview Dan Quinn

The Denver Broncos have requested permission from the Dallas Cowboys to interview Dan Quinn - again - for their head coaching vacancy, NFL Network and 9News reported Monday. Quinn was a finalist for the vacancy last year before the team opted to hire Nathaniel Hackett, since fired after starting 4-11. Senior assistant Jerry Rosburg finished out the season as interim head coach. ...
DENVER, CO
The Newport Plain Talk

Report: Bills paying Damar Hamlin full salary on IR

The Buffalo Bills will pay safety Damar Hamlin's full salary while he is on injured reserve, NFL Network said Sunday. Hamlin, 24, is finishing the second season of his four-year, $3.64 million rookie contract. The contract includes a standard split that pays him at a lower rate if he lands on IR, which he did on Friday. ...
Yardbarker

Giants HC Brian Daboll brushes off playoff experience questions

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll isn't too bothered about the fact many of his players will make their postseason debuts Sunday at the Minnesota Vikings. "Really the experience is probably overrated, to be honest with you," Daboll said, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN. "It's how you prepare, how you practice and, ultimately, how you play the game and coach the game on whatever day it is."
NEW YORK STATE
The Newport Plain Talk

Jim Polzin: Frustrating season ends with giant question marks for Aaron Rodgers, Packers

GREEN BAY — Now what? That’s the question that lingers after a thoroughly disappointing ending to an incredibly frustrating 2022 season for the Green Bay Packers. All that momentum the Packers built in late December and early January was flattened with a 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. All those hopes that had been raised about this team potentially making a deep run in the postseason were crushed at home by a division rival that had been eliminated from...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Newport Plain Talk

Browns DC Joe Woods fired after 7-10 season

Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods was fired Monday, ending his three-year run in Cleveland and weeks of speculation about his status. Woods was hired by head coach Kevin Stefanski in 2020 but lagging run defense was a season-long issue for the Browns. Cleveland ended the season Sunday with a 28-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and a 7-10 record. "We didn't perform up to our standards on defense," Stefanski said...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Newport Plain Talk

'Love for Michigan' draws RB Blake Corum back to Wolverines in 2023

Blake Corum is running back to Michigan. A Heisman candidate for most of last season, Corum announced his plans to play for the Wolverines in 2023 on the "Rich Eisen Show" on Monday and followed with a statement shared via social media. "My goals have always been about leaving an enduring legacy at the winningest program in the history of college football. Motivated by my profound love for Michigan and...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Newport Plain Talk

Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Damar Hamlin

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and his ongoing recovery in an open letter to fans on Saturday morning. "Damar Hamlin's inspiring progress over the past few days has lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country," Goodell wrote, per NFL.com. "While his recovery is just beginning, we thank the NFL medical personnel and the medical staffs from both teams whose...
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy