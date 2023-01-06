Buffalo Bills Provide More Good News on Damar Hamlin in Friday Update

The news that the football world has prayed for all week continues to materialize.

The Buffalo Bills announced a pair of updates about the health of safety Damar Hamlin on Friday morning, both of which continue the trend of Hamlin recovering remarkably after he experienced cardiac arrest on the field during the team's Monday night game.

First, the Bills announced that Hamlin's breathing tube has been removed. He's shown the ability to speak with his family and caregivers at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and continues to demonstrate that he's neurologically intact.

"Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar's breathing tube was removed overnight," the Bills tweeted. "He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery. His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team."

Hamlin hasn't only been able to speak to those with him at the hospital.

The Bills also shared that Hamlin FaceTimed his teammates on Friday. He spoke to the team and said "love you boys." He also gestured, forming a heart with his hands and flexing, according to head coach Sean McDermott.

Friday's news comes a day after it was reported that Hamlin awoke on Wednesday night and communicated with those around him via writing. In a press conference on Thursday, Hamlin's doctors called that a "significant turning point" in his care. However, they stressed that he still had a long way to go in his recovery.

Two important objectives that the doctors listed on Thursday were getting Hamlin to breathe on his own again and restoring the cognitive functions "that make us human," like speech and emotion. It sounds like Hamlin has now checked both boxes.

Hamlin collapsed on the Paycor Stadium turf after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on Monday Night Football. He received CPR on the field and was transported to the hospital via ambulance. The NFL then made the decision to postpone and later cancel the game.

Friday will likely bring quite a bit of squabbling between NFL fans about the league's proposal to amend the AFC playoffs as a result of the cancelation.

Hopefully in the midst of that, Friday's far more important news isn't overshadowed: that Hamlin is alive and continuing to recover well.