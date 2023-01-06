ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

Football World Reacts To Friday's Damar Hamlin Update

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dEYwc_0k5phjZ400

Damar Hamlin has made another massive step in his recovery, the Buffalo Bills announced this Friday morning.

According to the team, Hamlin's breathing tubes were removed overnight and his neurological function remains in tact.

He is talking to both family and his care team this morning as he continues to "progress remarkably" in his recovery.

This is undoubtedly great news. Today's update from the Bills marks the second day in a row Hamlin has shown " remarkable " progress towards recovery.

What does the football world think about Friday's amazing Damar Hamlin update?

In response to the Bills' twitter post, former Ohio State and NFL linebacker Joshua Perry wrote, "This is nothing short of a miracle."

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton said, "Amen answered prayers God is good!!"

Another football fan simply said "AMAZING!"

More than almost anything else, though, the NFL world was just happy to see Friday's news pop up on their timelines.

Comments / 7

Related
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement

Veteran NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford isn't ready to walk away from football just yet.  Stafford announced this Monday afternoon that he isn't retiring and will play in the 2023 season.  Better yet, Sean McVay's looming decision will have no impact on Stafford and his decision to play ...
Athlon Sports

Look: Damar Hamlin Sent Message To Tee Higgins On Sunday

Damar Hamlin couldn't be on the field on Sunday, but that doesn't mean his presence wasn't felt.  Hamlin is still at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, so he took to Twitter to cheer on the Buffalo Bills and respond to all the love he's been receiving via social media since he ...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay's Announcement

Now that the NFL's regular season is over, all the attention turns to Sean McVay and his looming decision.  McVay is only 36 years old, but there's widespread speculation he could walk away from coaching during the offseason.  The Super Bowl-winning head coach addressed the speculation ...
Athlon Sports

Look: Football World Reacts To Cowboys' Playoff Uniforms

The Dallas Cowboys will be wearing alternate uniforms for their playoff game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Monday night.  Why is that significant? It's the first time in a long time the NFC East franchise will wear the navy jersey in a playoff game.  The last time the Cowboys wore ...
Athlon Sports

Kirby Smart's Postgame Quote Is Going Viral

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are officially college football champions once again.  The sport's juggernaut blew out the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 to finish the season 15-0 on Monday night.  There's a reason why Smart's Dawgs are back-to-back champs.  Smart told ESPN's Holly Rowe ...
ATHENS, GA
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
52K+
Followers
3K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy