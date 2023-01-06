Football World Reacts To Friday's Damar Hamlin Update

Damar Hamlin has made another massive step in his recovery, the Buffalo Bills announced this Friday morning.

According to the team, Hamlin's breathing tubes were removed overnight and his neurological function remains in tact.

He is talking to both family and his care team this morning as he continues to "progress remarkably" in his recovery.

This is undoubtedly great news. Today's update from the Bills marks the second day in a row Hamlin has shown " remarkable " progress towards recovery.

What does the football world think about Friday's amazing Damar Hamlin update?

In response to the Bills' twitter post, former Ohio State and NFL linebacker Joshua Perry wrote, "This is nothing short of a miracle."

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton said, "Amen answered prayers God is good!!"

Another football fan simply said "AMAZING!"

More than almost anything else, though, the NFL world was just happy to see Friday's news pop up on their timelines.