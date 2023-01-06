Blockbuster Trade Idea Sends Zach LaVine To Lakers, Russell Westbrook To Bulls

The Los Angeles Lakers are still interested in Zach LaVine and there's a big way they can finally acquire the Chicago Bulls shooting guard.

Zach LaVine is really a person of interest around the NBA, as the Chicago Bulls player is been followed by many teams that would benefit a lot from getting his services. The 2022-23 NBA season hasn't gone well for the Bulls, and LaVine might be ready to leave Windy City.

In recent days, the former Slam Dunk champion was linked with a series of teams, including the Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat, and New York Knicks . Moreover, he could go from one iconic franchise to another, as the Los Angeles Lakers have shown interest in him .

Although the Bulls have reportedly made LaVine 'untouchable' in trade talks , the guard could still leave Chicago, especially after a report suggested he's questioning his current role on the team.

Los Angeles Lakers Could Land Zach LaVine And Create Another Big 3

That said, Chicago Bulls writer Josh Cornelissen has given the Bulls an idea to let LaVine go and bring a former MVP in the process. Zach could join the Lakers in a blockbuster move that would send Russell Westbrook to the Chicago Bulls.

Lakers get: Zach LaVine, Coby White, Andre Drummond

Bulls get: Russell Westbrook, 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick

Trading for an All-Star like Zach LaVine would allow them to follow both paths, making a big swing to mollify James and make them competitive this season while setting themselves up to fight for a title next season. Adding another injury-prone player in LaVine is certainly a risk, but the upside is that the Lakers have a true third star to help keep that window propped open. This deal would also work if the Lakers asked for Alex Caruso instead of Coby White and Andre Drummond, but the Bulls probably say no and try to shop Caruso for a first-round pick elsewhere.

This could be a good trade for the Lakers but not a good thing for the Bulls. They still need to wait four and six years before seeing those draft picks, so they won't see any benefit right off the bat. Perhaps the addition of Westbrook brings a spark to the team, but it's unlikely that he'll make a big impact on the Bulls.

It will be interesting to see how this situation plays out. Perhaps LaVine gets tired of his situation and requests a trade, or the Bulls decide to blow it up and give the Lakers a chance to reignite their hopes for this season.

