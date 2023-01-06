ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Bucks

By Ian Black
Picks for tonight's Hornets game in Milwaukee.

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Bucks -10.5

2 Star play on the Bucks: Despite a 16-21-2 record ATS this season, the Hornets might have more life here than expected. The Hornets actually sit at 10-8-2 ATS on the road this season and 8-7-2 as the road underdog, both notably better than their overall performance. Despite this, Charlotte has struggled ATS when facing talented teams lately, as seen by the shellackings at the hands of Brooklyn and Memphis over the last week. The Bucks are still my preference to cover because of the matchup issues they provide for Charlotte, namely Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Over/Under: 231.5

3 Star play on the under: The Hornets have seen the under hit in six of their last seven games, and the only over during that timeframe was heavily influenced by the Grizzlies. Without Oubre or Hayward, the Hornets don't have the scoring chops to hold up their end of the game total when facing such a strong defensive unit. The Bucks should be able to take care of this one handily enough to keep this one relatively low-scoring.

My picks for the season

ATS: 3-0 (100%)

O/U: 1-2 (33.3%)

Overall: 4-2 (75%)

