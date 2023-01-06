Read full article on original website
Related
Coroner called after person hit by car along Route 65 in Beaver County
FREEDOM, Pa. — The coroner was called to a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in Beaver County, 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11. The crash happened around 5:17 a.m. along Route 65 in Freedom. One of the two northbound lanes was blocked while police investigated. No other details were immediately available.
wpxz1041fm.com
PARKER MAN DIES IN PAINT TOWNSHIP VEHICLE CRASH
A 19 year old man from Parker was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Paint Township yesterday morning. Pennsylvania State Police in Clarion say the crash occurred around quarter until 7 a.m. when Jerry Fair pulled out of a parking lot and onto route 66 in front of a tractor trailer that was traveling north. The International Harvester impacted Fair’s Subaru on the driver’s side, leading to the fatality.
butlerradio.com
Harrisville Man Dies In Venango County Crash
A man from Harrisville died in a crash late last week in Venango County. State police say the two vehicle crash happened Thursday morning around 10:15 a.m. on Route 8 in Irwin Township. 28-year-old Cody Donaldson of Harrisville was driving south when his vehicle went into the opposite lane. A...
explore venango
Area Woman Accused of DUI Following Rollover Crash on Horsecreek Road
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested following a suspected DUI-related crash on Horsecreek Road on Saturday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:08 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a Lickingville woman...
wtae.com
28-year-old man killed in Venango County crash
IRWIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 28-year-old man was killed in a crash in Venango County. The crash happened a little after 10:15 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 8 in Irwin Township. Investigators said Cody Donaldson, 28, of Harrisville, was traveling in the southbound lane when, for...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Passenger of Crashed Vehicle Found to Be in Possession of Heroin
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin responded to a residence on Rockwood Avenue in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, for a report of loud noises coming from inside one of the apartments at 2:39 p.m. on Saturday, January 7. Responding troopers...
19-year-old killed in Butler County crash
CONNOQUENESSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 19-year-old man was killed in a crash in Connoquenessing Township Sunday morning. The crash happened around 9:19 a.m. along Evans City Road near Stevenson Road. State police said Conner Checkan, of Butler, was driving his 2021 Volkswagen GTI eastbound when he lost control for...
Bloomfield Township burglar makes off with more than $8,000 worth of stuff
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary that happened in Bloomfield Township of Crawford County between Oct. 30, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022. According to a PSP report, a burglar broke into a locked metal shed on Westside Drive by breaking a small window. Inside, the burglar took a 2019 Suzuki ATV, […]
butlerradio.com
One Man Dies In Evans City Rd. Crash
A 19-year-old man from Butler died in a crash yesterday morning in Connoquenessing Township. The one vehicle accident happened around 9:20 a.m. on Evans City Road near the intersection with Stevenson Road. State police say Connor Checkan was driving east when he lost control of his vehicle. His car then...
wpxz1041fm.com
MORE INFORMATION RELEASED ON FATAL I-80 CRASH
State Police released more information about the fatal accident on Christmas Eve in the Township and County of Clarion. Around 7 in the morning, a commercial truck was previously disabled near mile marker 64 on I-80 and sat jack knifed in the westbound lane. Another tractor trailer was traveling west and could not avoid the sitting truck and hit the driver’s side.
explore venango
Tionesta Man Allegedly Caught With Two Active Explosive Devices After EMS Transport Him to UPMC Northwest
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man was reportedly caught with two active explosive devices after EMS transported him from Oil City to UPMC Northwest on Sunday evening. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Nicholas Gabriel Geffel, of Tionesta, on Monday, January 9, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Still Investigating 1981 Disappearance of Lonene Rogers
Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville are still investigating the disappearance of Lonene Rogers more than 40 years later. She was last seen on Jan. 7, 1981, at approximately 12:45 a.m. in her home at the Littles Corners area on State Hwy. 198 and 98 in Hayfield Township. That night, there was a severe snowstorm in the area, troopers said.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Details Released on Mayport Man Who Died After Being Pinned Under Tractor
RINGGOLD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney released the details regarding a Mayport man who died after being pinned under a tractor. According to a release on Friday, January 6, 2023, issued by PSP Punxsutawney, police were notified by Jefferson County 9-1-1 on December 27, 2022, around 5:08 p.m., of a 75-year-old man who was pinned under a farm tractor at a property on Route 536/Sandy Hill Road, Ringgold Township, Jefferson County.
Police identify body found in Edinboro Lake
Authorities continue to investigate after finding the body of a woman in Edinboro Lake. According to the Erie County Coroner, the body of a woman in her 40s was found in the water in Edinboro Lake off of Route 99 in Edinboro, Erie County around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Pennsylvania State Police have identified […]
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigating Body Found in North East
The Pennsylvania State Police Crime unit is investigating after the body of a man was found in a wooded area. Authorities were called around 9:30 Sunday morning to this area near the North East Moose Club Family Center off East Main Road. They found a male victim in stages of...
explore venango
Oil City Woman Accused of Threatening Man With Razor-Type Tool During Domestic Dispute
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is behind bars for allegedly throwing tools at a man and threatening him with a razor-type tool during a domestic dispute in Oil City. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 57-year-old Holly Delp, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Thursday, January 5.
Report: Man arrested with stolen gun in Struthers traffic stop
A Youngstown man was arrested and is facing firearm charges after police say they discovered a stolen gun during a traffic stop Saturday.
Mahoning County Coroner identifies victims of double homicide on Interstate 680
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified the two people killed in a shooting Thursday on Interstate 680.
wesb.com
Structure Fire on Loomis St in Ripley
A structure fire was reported on 12 Loomis Street in Ripley this morning. Ripley fire department would later request assistance from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigation Team to conduct an origin and cause investigation. It was determined the fire was caused by the unsafe use of a...
explore venango
Coroner IDs Driver Killed After Vehicle Collides Head-On with Tractor-Trailer on Route 8
IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Venango County Coroner has identified a local man who died on Thursday morning following a head-on collision on State Route 8 in Irwin Township, Venango County. According to Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, the victim of the deadly crash has been identified as...
Comments / 1